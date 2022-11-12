Read full article on original website
Karissa Lyn Sellers
Karissa Lyn Sellers, of Warsaw, passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, with her family by her side at the age of 49. Karissa was born in Kendallville, on Aug. 29, 1973, to Gregory and Lois Divine Wicker. In 1992, she graduated from Branch County Christian High School. On June 21, 2005, she married her husband of 17 years, Martin Sellers. Karissa was previously employed at QC Keystone working in quality control.
Warsaw Dominates LaPorte To Headline Prep Hoops Saturday
It was a record setting performance for the Warsaw Tigers girls basketball team Saturday night, as the team defeated LaPorte 69-7 at the Tiger Den. Warsaw is now 2-1 this season. The seven points allowed were the fewest points ever given up by Warsaw in a varsity game. The score...
Lillian ‘Peggy’ Severns
MENTONE – Lillian “Peggy” Severns, 79, of rural Mentone, passed surrounded by family at 8:12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her residence. Peggy was born on Sept. 1, 1943, in Goshen, to the late Dale and Mary Louise Shupert. After her mother’s passing, she was raised by Clyde and Lillian Bowen. She married on Feb. 20, 1961, in Warsaw, to Ronald Edward Severns, he survives.
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer, 99, Winona Lake, died Friday, Nov, 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Virginia Bockman
Virginia Faust Kiphart Bockman went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 7, 2022. She was born Sept. 1, 1927, to Clarence E. and Mary L. Wiles Faust in Noblesville. On April 21, 1946, she married Robert T. Kiphart, who died on June 7, 1973. She married Ray Bockman on Sept. 27, 1974, who proceeded her in death on May 6, 2004. She lived in Madison county, mainly Pendleton for 48 years of her life.
Wheels On Fire Raises OVer $78K For Cancer Care Funds
AKRON – Wheels on Fire – Cancer Crusaders raised over $78,000 this year, which is the most the Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s ministry has raised. On Sunday, checks of $35,000 each were presented to Fulton County Cancer Fund under the Northern Indiana Community Fund and to the Cancer Care Fund of Kosciusko County, which is dispersed by the K21 Health Foundation.
Holsopple Named South Whitley Elementary School Interim Principal
SOUTH WHITLEY – Joel Holsopple is interim principal at South Whitley Elementary School, a position he began Monday, Nov. 14, and will hold for the remainder of the school year. He replaces Bryan Emmert, who resigned. Holsopple was a NIET Master Teacher at Whitko Junior Senior High School. Whitko...
Harold L. Galloway
NORTH WEBSTER – Harold L. Galloway, age 80, of rural North Webster, passed away unexpectedly as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Born on Aug. 18, 1942, in Tunker, Whitley County, Harold was the son of Earl Galloway and Evaline...
Kosciusko County YMCA Develops New Month-To-Month Programs
WINONA?LAKE – The Kosciusko County YMCA has announced its updated program schedule and catalog to further its mission of serving the health and wellness of children and families in the community. Programs will start on the first Monday of each month and run for four weeks unless otherwise posted...
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton
PIERCETON – Pierceton will once again have a drive-thru only free community dinner on Nov. 17 starting at 5 p.m. at the Catholic Church Hall. The menu for this month will be chili, corn bread, crackers, fruit cup and cookies.
Dean Swope
Dean Swope, 88, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Edgewood Event Encourages Girls To Envision Engineering As A Career
Fifty-three Edgewood Middle School girls were able to participate in the fifth “Forget Princess, I want to be an Engineer” event Thursday. “We are trying to promote girls to think about engineering. It doesn’t mean they have to do it, doesn’t mean they have to take a class in it, doesn’t mean anything other than an interest. So hopefully, it sparks an interest whether they decide to take more engineer classes at Edgewood or go to the high school level or a career,” Edgewood Project Lead The Way teacher Abbi Richcreek said.
Ruth I. Yoder
MILFORD – Ruth I. Yoder, a gentle and kind soul, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 10, 2022, at the age of 90. She passed away at Elkhart Hospital in Elkhart. Ruth was born on Oct. 3, 1932, the daughter of William Gerald and Clarissa Bridenstine Hall in Wakarusa. She married Ernest C. Yoder Jr. on July 8, 1951; he preceded her in death on April 9, 2017, after 65 years of marriage.
Community Invited To Give To The Gidieon Cook Memorial Fund
The Gidieon Orion Cook Memorial Fund supports programs that meet the changing needs in our community. Gidieon Orion Cook was a true free spirit. He enjoyed many things (like Vacation Bible School, swimming, collecting and trading Pokémon cards, building with LEGOs and more) but especially liked spending time with his family. He was active, care-free and people-oriented. “Gidieon was as perfect a son as anyone could ask for,” remembers Keri Cook, Gidieon’s mother.
Edward ‘Ed’ D. Napier
Edward “Ed” D. Napier, resident of Pierceton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne at the age of 93. Ed was born on March 4, 1929, to the late Charles and Minnie Napier. On Dec. 7, 1952, he married the love of his life, Joan M. Tucker, who survives.
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
Claudean Powell
SYRACUSE – Claudean Powell, 96, of Pierceton, passed away on Nov. 10, 2022. She was born on May 23, 1926, in Warren, to Vaughn and Anna Louise Jacques Martin. On June 30, 1943, she married Kenneth Powell, who preceded her in 2002. She moved to Kuhn Lake in 1980 coming from Crete, Ill. She was a homemaker, and worked for 10 years at the Crete High School cafeteria. She was formerly a member of the North Webster American Legion Post 253 Ladies Auxiliary.
Warsaw Community Schools Orchestra Cabaret
Warsaw Community Schools’ Orchestra Cabaret is Nov. 19 at 7 pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 574-371-5040. The ticket price includes dessert and beverages. The proceeds will benefit the students in the Orchestra Department. Orchestra students will be performing a variety...
Public Occurrences 11.14.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:58 p.m. Friday - Vaishali Kharat, 49, of 1527 E. Clark St., Warsaw, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 4:53 p.m. Friday - Kimberly Jo Brennaman, 39, of 609 S. Poplar...
Annual festival gets new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual holiday festival is making some changes this year, but your whole family is still invited to come and make memories with Christmas in the Library. Formally known as Christmas in the Park, Christmas in the Library will now take place at the...
