wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
10/31/22 A rollover accident was reported in the area of 700 N. State Road 23 in Walkerton. 10/31/22 A Grovertown resident reported that tires were dumped on the property. 10/31/11 A Knox resident reported a stolen laptop. 10/31/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of State...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: First Friends Church
Without action, Marion could lose a significant landmark designed by Samuel Plato, one of the early twentieth century’s most prominent Black architects. In this week’s Endangered INdiana, see what is being done to save First Friends Church.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wheels On Fire Raises OVer $78K For Cancer Care Funds
AKRON – Wheels on Fire – Cancer Crusaders raised over $78,000 this year, which is the most the Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s ministry has raised. On Sunday, checks of $35,000 each were presented to Fulton County Cancer Fund under the Northern Indiana Community Fund and to the Cancer Care Fund of Kosciusko County, which is dispersed by the K21 Health Foundation.
22 WSBT
LaPorte County Fire Official: Be careful when burning outdoors
Firefighters in LaPorte County were back at the scene of a massive field fire on Friday. They were putting out hot spots after battling the blaze near Fish Lake on Thursday and overnight. Just the sheer size of the fire and what was burning made it a challenge for firefighters...
One injured after crash in Cass County
One man was injured after a crash in Cass County on Sunday morning, it happened in Jefferson Township .
22 WSBT
Update: All students in stable condition after semi crashes into school bus
Kosciusko County, Ind. — UPDATE: Warsaw Police have provided an update on a crash involving a school bus and a semi truck. According to police, all students who were taken to the hospital are now in stable condition. Officials say they have spoken with witnesses and have learned the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.14.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:58 p.m. Friday - Vaishali Kharat, 49, of 1527 E. Clark St., Warsaw, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 4:53 p.m. Friday - Kimberly Jo Brennaman, 39, of 609 S. Poplar...
wfft.com
Fire hospitalizes one, evacuates 24 Chase Manor units
The Fort Wayne Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second story apartment at Chase Manor around midnight Saturday. Fire hospitalizes one, evacuates 24 Chase Manor units. The Fort Wayne Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second story apartment at Chase Manor around...
abc57.com
Officials investigating school bus crash in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKCO COUNTY, Ind., --- Officials are investigating a crash involving a school bus on U.S. 30 heading westbound. Dispatch confirmed the crash happened just after 8 p.m. Kids were on board, and according to News Now Warsaw the bus collided with a semi-truck and authorities confirmed multiple injuries. Still no...
WANE-TV
OPEN: Shelter for victims of apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shelter is currently opening for victims of the Chase Manor apartment fire that took blaze late Friday night. According to a release, The Indiana Region of the American red Cross acted in response to the fire that impacted 24 units within the complex. The shelter is being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Red Cross staff and volunteers are assisting on-site.
Times-Union Newspaper
New Banners Displayed On Market St. To Honor Military
An active member of the Army and a Korean veteran are among those honored through the Warsaw Salutes You program. The Warsaw Salutes You Banner Recognition program began as Warsaw Community High School graduate Elizabeth Stone’s Kosciusko Youth Leadership Academy project in 2020. Since the program’s inception, nearly 100 active, veteran or memorial honorees have been recognized. Elizabeth is currently attending college and Miechi Petro and Megan Stone are continuing the program in her absence, according to a provided news release.
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ceremonial Groundbreaking Takes Place For The 2525 Apartments
A few years ago, Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer was walking on the former Arnolt Corp. property site on Durbin Street with an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official. Today, with the Arnolt building demolished and gone and the environmental issues removed, Thallemer was one of four speakers for the groundbreaking ceremony of The 2525 affordable apartments being developed by RealAmerica at 2525 Durbin St. The 2525 is expected to be completed by fall 2023.
WNDU
16-year-old thrown from pick-up and struck, killed on U.S. 6
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old from Topeka, Indiana. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Martin Bontrager. The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. on U.S. 6 east of Kenilworth Road. Police say Bontrager was one of...
WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
laportecounty.life
Northwest Health – La Porte expands access to healthcare In Michigan City with new medical office
To meet the growing demand for quality healthcare in La Porte County, Northwest Medical Group and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new medical office building at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. The new medical location, Northwest Health’s third in Michigan City, expands the practices of internal medicine physicians Joseph Arulandu, M.D., and Vinay Tumuluri, M.D. The facility also houses Northwest Health Bariatric and Weight Loss Services and Northwest Medical Group – Gastroenterology. Additional physicians will also be seeing patients at the new location in upcoming months.
casscountyonline.com
Cass County Humane Society announces name change to Pets R Us
We had a name change! PETS R US!! The Cass County Humane Society will now be doing business as PETS R US! On August 22, 2022 the Indiana Secretary of State now allows us to transact business under the assumed name of PETS R US. With a new marketing and...
abc57.com
Juvenile killed in Marshall county crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on US 6 east of Kenilworth Road around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Officials say that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and was struck by an...
WNDU
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
Times-Union Newspaper
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton
PIERCETON – Pierceton will once again have a drive-thru only free community dinner on Nov. 17 starting at 5 p.m. at the Catholic Church Hall. The menu for this month will be chili, corn bread, crackers, fruit cup and cookies.
