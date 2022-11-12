ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions Offensive Line Poses Toughest Matchups for Bears

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdmtO_0j81tFE500

Of the matchup problems the Bears face Sunday, the most difficult ones come along the line of scrimmage against Detroit blockers.

The Detroit Lions' 2-6 record speaks to their inconsistency on both sides of the football, but particularly defense.

They can't complain about their offensive line and their defense struggles, but when they had possibly their best defensive game in three seasons under Dan Campbell they manage to score only 15 points in order to scratch out a win over the collapsing Green Bay Packers.

"Yeah the O-line has done a good job," coach Matt Eberflus said. "It's the strength of their team. They have a couple of good strengths there but one of them is the offensive line and the experience they have there.

"I think Jared (Goff) does a good job of getting rid of it. Sometimes the quarterback does a nice job. He's got a lot of experience, he knows when things break down to get rid of it and not take the sack. I think he’s done a good job with that. It’s a combination of a good offensive line and experience with the quarterback."

Some of the real mismatches favoring Detroit in Sunday's noon game involve their offensive line and their offense, in general.

Here are the matchups where the Lions have a big edge over the Bears.

Bears DT Armon Watts vs. Lions C Frank Ragnow

With 23 tackles, but only one tackle for loss, Watts hasn't had a big impact up front but probably has a bit steadier than other Bears interior defensive linemen during six straight starts. As a former Viking, he's familiar with Ragnow, a Pro Bowl center in 2020 who is 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, has one penalty and one sack allowed this season. Pro Football Focus grades Ragnow as the fifth-best center in the league this year and fourth-best run blocker. He can be particularly disruptive to the Bears' one-gap defensive front if allowed to execute the double team on three-technique defensive tackle Justin Jones, so it's up to Watts to keep Ragnow from getting off the ball quickly.

Bears DE Dominique Robinson vs. Lions LT Taylor Decker

Robinson, the fifth-round Bears rookie, has been issued a bit of a challenge by Eberflus to make some plays.

"He's really practiced well," Eberflus said. "He's expected to make more splash plays, more plays that are meaningful, impactful plays. More tackles, more QB pressures, and we expect that out of him going forward."

Doing it against Decker won't be easy. The seventh-year tackle is 6-7, 318 with a long reach and will have blocking methods Robinson likely hasn't faced. Decker isn't having one of his best seasons. PFF grades him 49th of 78 tackles and he has the worst PFF grade of his career (64.1). Still, Robinson is a raw player, struggling and likely to start with Al-Quadin Muhammad doubtful to play with a knee injury.

Bears DE Trevis Gipson vs. Lions RT Penei Sewell

Sewell, the seventh pick of the 2021 draft, is playing more in his second year like he did at Oregon. The 6-5, 335-pounder is graded as the ninth best tackle overall and fifth-best run blocker. The Bears' run defense has struggled through much of the season's first half anyway, and it will be even tougher trying to be stout against a pair of tackles like the Bears will face on Sunday, along with the running of D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

Bears CB Kyler Gordon vs. Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown is not catching as many passes this season and his average is similar to last year at 10.2 yards per reception, slightly better than 10.1 yards a catch last year. The Lions receiver corps is a bit depleted after D.J. Chark's injury, so there's more pressure on the second-year brother of Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. St. Brown will play all over the formation but is particularly effective finding open spots over the middle against zones. Gordon's play has been better than early in this, his rookie year. His passer rating against is 100 and he has allowed one TD according to Sportradar. He's given up 43 catches in 57 targets (75.4%).

Bears RT Riley Reiff vs. Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson

A first-round Lions draft pick, Reiff is the likely starter against his old team after playing for injured Larry Borom last week. Borom actually was healthy but had just come off a concussion. Eberflus hedged when asked if Borom would return immediately to his starting spot. Reiff has played 155 downs this season without allowing a sack, two pressures and has one penalty. He has very strong pass blocking grade from PFF of 72.8. Borom had allowed 10 pressures and three sacks in his 417 offensive plays. Hutchinson was the second pick of this year's draft and has been getting good pressure on passers but had had sacks in only two games. He had three sacks against Washington in Week 2 and 1 1/2 against Dallas three games ago. He does have 14 pressures and three tackles for loss.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 10 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears (3-6) are hosting the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to break a two-game losing streak against their divisional rival. Chicago is coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields had a record-setting performance to the tune of 178 rushing yards. Meanwhile, the Lions are coming off a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers (3-6).
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Bears' Week 10 matchup with Lions Wire

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will face the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break their two-game losing streak. The Bears are coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields had his breakout game in a record-setting performance. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the continued growth of this offense with Fields at the helm, and they have a good chance to do that against Detroit.
CHICAGO, IL
Sporting News

NFL power rankings: Chiefs overtake sliding Bills atop AFC; Vikings, Dolphins, Bucs make big gains for Week 11

Week 10 in the NFL gave us some shakeup that Week 9 didn't provide. That sets up an interesting new pecking order for the league's best and worst teams going into Week 11. Although the No. 1 Eagles are safe for now with no losses yet, there is plenty of change behind them. The Chiefs are the clear new team to beat in the AFC. Dormant NFC powerhouses such as the 49ers and Buccaneers are starting to flex. There's even a lot of shuffling between the many three-win teams.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

Struggles for Jags' Josh Allen continue in loss to Chiefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Allen’s streak of games without a sack is nearing the longest drought of his NFL career. Once Jacksonville’s top pass rusher and a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft is looking more and more ordinary in 2022. He’s gone six consecutive games without a sack — one shy of his longest skid — and has managed a meager four quarterback hits during that span.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFLDraftBible

HUB: November CAMP Highlighted By NFL Veterans

On Sunday, November 13th, HUB Football, the free agent showcase platform that was founded by NFL super-agent Don Yee, will host its first CAMP since inking a new player development partnership with the USFL. Since its inception in 2019, HUB Football has helped 154 players sign professional football contracts with their OTA-style CAMPs.
Yardbarker

Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win

In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Bears Inactives vs. Lions, Two Wide Receivers OUT

The Chicago Bears are about to kick off against the Detroit Lions but they're going to be without several players. There are two significant wide receivers listed as out for this game and both of them are healthy scratches. Bears Inactive Players vs. Detroit. Prior to the noon kickoff, the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

NFL DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 10, 2022 include Cooper Kupp

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hit his right elbow on the helmet of a Jets defender last week and his status for Sunday is up in the air. If Allen can't go, veteran quarterback Case Keenum will run the offense, which could have a significant impact on your NFL DFS strategy. Allen and Stefon Diggs have been a dynamic pair for NFL DFS stacks all season, so Diggs' value could fall, even if Allen plays. Which NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS strategy could differentiate your lineup? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 10 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy