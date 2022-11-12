Fifty-three Edgewood Middle School girls were able to participate in the fifth “Forget Princess, I want to be an Engineer” event Thursday. “We are trying to promote girls to think about engineering. It doesn’t mean they have to do it, doesn’t mean they have to take a class in it, doesn’t mean anything other than an interest. So hopefully, it sparks an interest whether they decide to take more engineer classes at Edgewood or go to the high school level or a career,” Edgewood Project Lead The Way teacher Abbi Richcreek said.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO