Local showcase highlights Black artists
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Martin Luther King Center was the site of the Made-Art Showcase on Saturday, an event which highlighted Black artists from the area. Many artists feel as though the showcase gave them a place to be creative and express themselves alongside other artists. Event organizer, Lisa...
Warsaw Community Schools Orchestra Cabaret
Warsaw Community Schools’ Orchestra Cabaret is Nov. 19 at 7 pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 574-371-5040. The ticket price includes dessert and beverages. The proceeds will benefit the students in the Orchestra Department. Orchestra students will be performing a variety...
Community Invited To Give To The Gidieon Cook Memorial Fund
The Gidieon Orion Cook Memorial Fund supports programs that meet the changing needs in our community. Gidieon Orion Cook was a true free spirit. He enjoyed many things (like Vacation Bible School, swimming, collecting and trading Pokémon cards, building with LEGOs and more) but especially liked spending time with his family. He was active, care-free and people-oriented. “Gidieon was as perfect a son as anyone could ask for,” remembers Keri Cook, Gidieon’s mother.
Wheels On Fire Raises OVer $78K For Cancer Care Funds
AKRON – Wheels on Fire – Cancer Crusaders raised over $78,000 this year, which is the most the Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s ministry has raised. On Sunday, checks of $35,000 each were presented to Fulton County Cancer Fund under the Northern Indiana Community Fund and to the Cancer Care Fund of Kosciusko County, which is dispersed by the K21 Health Foundation.
Elks 802 To Have Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The Elks 802 will be having their 42nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 24 pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post #49, 301 N. Buffalo St., Warsaw. For deliveries please call Warsaw Elks Lodge #802 at 574-267-7802 after 3 p.m. Leave a detailed message...
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton
PIERCETON – Pierceton will once again have a drive-thru only free community dinner on Nov. 17 starting at 5 p.m. at the Catholic Church Hall. The menu for this month will be chili, corn bread, crackers, fruit cup and cookies.
Lillian ‘Peggy’ Severns
MENTONE – Lillian “Peggy” Severns, 79, of rural Mentone, passed surrounded by family at 8:12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her residence. Peggy was born on Sept. 1, 1943, in Goshen, to the late Dale and Mary Louise Shupert. After her mother’s passing, she was raised by Clyde and Lillian Bowen. She married on Feb. 20, 1961, in Warsaw, to Ronald Edward Severns, he survives.
Holsopple Named South Whitley Elementary School Interim Principal
SOUTH WHITLEY – Joel Holsopple is interim principal at South Whitley Elementary School, a position he began Monday, Nov. 14, and will hold for the remainder of the school year. He replaces Bryan Emmert, who resigned. Holsopple was a NIET Master Teacher at Whitko Junior Senior High School. Whitko...
Annual festival gets new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual holiday festival is making some changes this year, but your whole family is still invited to come and make memories with Christmas in the Library. Formally known as Christmas in the Park, Christmas in the Library will now take place at the...
Edgewood Event Encourages Girls To Envision Engineering As A Career
Fifty-three Edgewood Middle School girls were able to participate in the fifth “Forget Princess, I want to be an Engineer” event Thursday. “We are trying to promote girls to think about engineering. It doesn’t mean they have to do it, doesn’t mean they have to take a class in it, doesn’t mean anything other than an interest. So hopefully, it sparks an interest whether they decide to take more engineer classes at Edgewood or go to the high school level or a career,” Edgewood Project Lead The Way teacher Abbi Richcreek said.
Ruth I. Yoder
MILFORD – Ruth I. Yoder, a gentle and kind soul, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 10, 2022, at the age of 90. She passed away at Elkhart Hospital in Elkhart. Ruth was born on Oct. 3, 1932, the daughter of William Gerald and Clarissa Bridenstine Hall in Wakarusa. She married Ernest C. Yoder Jr. on July 8, 1951; he preceded her in death on April 9, 2017, after 65 years of marriage.
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer, 99, Winona Lake, died Friday, Nov, 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Demolition paves way to help homeless veterans
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Troop Town is making way for a complex of tiny homes that will house veterans experiencing homelessness. They knocked down the existing structures next to VFW Post #360 where the troop town will be built this spring. However, they still have to meet some fundraising...
Virginia Bockman
Virginia Faust Kiphart Bockman went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 7, 2022. She was born Sept. 1, 1927, to Clarence E. and Mary L. Wiles Faust in Noblesville. On April 21, 1946, she married Robert T. Kiphart, who died on June 7, 1973. She married Ray Bockman on Sept. 27, 1974, who proceeded her in death on May 6, 2004. She lived in Madison county, mainly Pendleton for 48 years of her life.
Elkhart Hacienda to Rally for Rio with a Give Back Night
ELKHART, Ind. -- Hacienda has partnered with Rio's Rainbow, an anti-bullying organization, to host a Give Back Night. Starting Tuesday at 11 a.m., Hacienda will give 20% of participant's purchases to Rio's Rainbow. The Give Back applies to dine-in, online, take-out and gift card orders. A Hacienda Give Back photo...
New Banners Displayed On Market St. To Honor Military
An active member of the Army and a Korean veteran are among those honored through the Warsaw Salutes You program. The Warsaw Salutes You Banner Recognition program began as Warsaw Community High School graduate Elizabeth Stone’s Kosciusko Youth Leadership Academy project in 2020. Since the program’s inception, nearly 100 active, veteran or memorial honorees have been recognized. Elizabeth is currently attending college and Miechi Petro and Megan Stone are continuing the program in her absence, according to a provided news release.
Unity Gardens hosts annual 'Taste of Unity' event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Unity Gardens hosted the 10th annual Taste of Unity event at the Palais Royale on Thursday evening. The night featured 18 local restaurants serving samples of their best recipes. This year's event marked the return of past participating restaurants and new ones, like Chicory Café and LaSalle Grill.
Edward ‘Ed’ D. Napier
Edward “Ed” D. Napier, resident of Pierceton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne at the age of 93. Ed was born on March 4, 1929, to the late Charles and Minnie Napier. On Dec. 7, 1952, he married the love of his life, Joan M. Tucker, who survives.
Harold L. Galloway
NORTH WEBSTER – Harold L. Galloway, age 80, of rural North Webster, passed away unexpectedly as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Born on Aug. 18, 1942, in Tunker, Whitley County, Harold was the son of Earl Galloway and Evaline...
Dean Swope
Dean Swope, 88, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
