Times-Union Newspaper
County Moving Money Around To Pay Gas & Electric Bills
Even the county is having to move money around to pay for the increasing gas and electric prices. During the Kosciusko County Council meeting on Thursday, County Administrator Marsha McSherry presented six transfers from various funds to the maintenance - gas and electric fund. The first was for $9,911.59 from...
Times-Union Newspaper
Caucuses For Treasurer, Coroner Set For Dec. 1
Caucuses have been called by Kosciusko County Republican Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan for county coroner and county treasurer. Treasurer Rhonda Helser resigned effective Dec. 31 as she was elected to serve as county auditor and can not hold two elected positions at the same time. Coroner Anthony “Tony” Ciriello...
wboi.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Should school board candidates in Indiana run under a political party?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - When you voted in the Indiana primary, you likely voted for someone who designated their party. Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, but for school board races in Indiana, they’re all listed as non-partisan. Some Indiana lawmakers, including state representative Bob Morris, R...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wheels On Fire Raises OVer $78K For Cancer Care Funds
AKRON – Wheels on Fire – Cancer Crusaders raised over $78,000 this year, which is the most the Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s ministry has raised. On Sunday, checks of $35,000 each were presented to Fulton County Cancer Fund under the Northern Indiana Community Fund and to the Cancer Care Fund of Kosciusko County, which is dispersed by the K21 Health Foundation.
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
10/31/22 A rollover accident was reported in the area of 700 N. State Road 23 in Walkerton. 10/31/22 A Grovertown resident reported that tires were dumped on the property. 10/31/11 A Knox resident reported a stolen laptop. 10/31/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of State...
Fox 59
IN Focus: Pete Buttigieg one-on-one
INDIANAPOLIS – After a the busy campaign season ahead of the midterms, IN Focus is speaking with Transportation Secretary and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) about Democratic progress nationally, as well as his own political future. Speaking with Kristen Eskow on Tuesday morning, Buttigieg said he was...
Times-Union Newspaper
Holsopple Named South Whitley Elementary School Interim Principal
SOUTH WHITLEY – Joel Holsopple is interim principal at South Whitley Elementary School, a position he began Monday, Nov. 14, and will hold for the remainder of the school year. He replaces Bryan Emmert, who resigned. Holsopple was a NIET Master Teacher at Whitko Junior Senior High School. Whitko...
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
laportecounty.life
Northwest Health – La Porte expands access to healthcare In Michigan City with new medical office
To meet the growing demand for quality healthcare in La Porte County, Northwest Medical Group and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new medical office building at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. The new medical location, Northwest Health’s third in Michigan City, expands the practices of internal medicine physicians Joseph Arulandu, M.D., and Vinay Tumuluri, M.D. The facility also houses Northwest Health Bariatric and Weight Loss Services and Northwest Medical Group – Gastroenterology. Additional physicians will also be seeing patients at the new location in upcoming months.
panoramanow.com
Frank Mrvan Wins Congressional Race Over Newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green
Although newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green won in Porter County and also LaPorte County, Frank Mrvan’s long history of service in Lake County tipped him over the top, serving as North Township Trustee for 16 years, and leaving that position to run for office as Representative in 2021. Lake County had a higher voter turnout of 36.85%.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.14.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:58 p.m. Friday - Vaishali Kharat, 49, of 1527 E. Clark St., Warsaw, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 4:53 p.m. Friday - Kimberly Jo Brennaman, 39, of 609 S. Poplar...
WNDU
Demolition paves way to help homeless veterans
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Troop Town is making way for a complex of tiny homes that will house veterans experiencing homelessness. They knocked down the existing structures next to VFW Post #360 where the troop town will be built this spring. However, they still have to meet some fundraising...
Times-Union Newspaper
Indiana Department Of Health To Be In Atwood To Give COVID Vaccinations
The Indiana Department of Health will be in Atwood on Nov. 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. They will be set-up in the Atwood Community Building during the days and hours giving free COVID vaccinations and boosters. They will be testing for COVID and giving some flu shots.
abc57.com
Officials investigating school bus crash in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKCO COUNTY, Ind., --- Officials are investigating a crash involving a school bus on U.S. 30 heading westbound. Dispatch confirmed the crash happened just after 8 p.m. Kids were on board, and according to News Now Warsaw the bus collided with a semi-truck and authorities confirmed multiple injuries. Still no...
abc57.com
Juvenile killed in Marshall county crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on US 6 east of Kenilworth Road around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Officials say that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and was struck by an...
WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
abc57.com
LaPorte County Fires
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. --The call for a fire came in at 11:30 a.m. with dispatch confirming the woodland fire is happening at the 5600 block of East State Road 4, which is still active now with multiple departments on scene all day. Volunteer fire department personnel from various townships have...
abc57.com
Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
Times-Union Newspaper
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton
PIERCETON – Pierceton will once again have a drive-thru only free community dinner on Nov. 17 starting at 5 p.m. at the Catholic Church Hall. The menu for this month will be chili, corn bread, crackers, fruit cup and cookies.
