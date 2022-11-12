Read full article on original website
New Banners Displayed On Market St. To Honor Military
An active member of the Army and a Korean veteran are among those honored through the Warsaw Salutes You program. The Warsaw Salutes You Banner Recognition program began as Warsaw Community High School graduate Elizabeth Stone’s Kosciusko Youth Leadership Academy project in 2020. Since the program’s inception, nearly 100 active, veteran or memorial honorees have been recognized. Elizabeth is currently attending college and Miechi Petro and Megan Stone are continuing the program in her absence, according to a provided news release.
US Army soldier surprises daughter at Indiana elementary school's Veterans Day assembly
Lillian Hendry was talking about her dad, who she missed very much. Moments later, he surprised her in front of the whole school.
Virginia Bockman
Virginia Faust Kiphart Bockman went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 7, 2022. She was born Sept. 1, 1927, to Clarence E. and Mary L. Wiles Faust in Noblesville. On April 21, 1946, she married Robert T. Kiphart, who died on June 7, 1973. She married Ray Bockman on Sept. 27, 1974, who proceeded her in death on May 6, 2004. She lived in Madison county, mainly Pendleton for 48 years of her life.
Edward ‘Ed’ D. Napier
Edward “Ed” D. Napier, resident of Pierceton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne at the age of 93. Ed was born on March 4, 1929, to the late Charles and Minnie Napier. On Dec. 7, 1952, he married the love of his life, Joan M. Tucker, who survives.
Karissa Lyn Sellers
Karissa Lyn Sellers, of Warsaw, passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, with her family by her side at the age of 49. Karissa was born in Kendallville, on Aug. 29, 1973, to Gregory and Lois Divine Wicker. In 1992, she graduated from Branch County Christian High School. On June 21, 2005, she married her husband of 17 years, Martin Sellers. Karissa was previously employed at QC Keystone working in quality control.
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer, 99, Winona Lake, died Friday, Nov, 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Lillian ‘Peggy’ Severns
MENTONE – Lillian “Peggy” Severns, 79, of rural Mentone, passed surrounded by family at 8:12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her residence. Peggy was born on Sept. 1, 1943, in Goshen, to the late Dale and Mary Louise Shupert. After her mother’s passing, she was raised by Clyde and Lillian Bowen. She married on Feb. 20, 1961, in Warsaw, to Ronald Edward Severns, he survives.
Demolition paves way to help homeless veterans
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Troop Town is making way for a complex of tiny homes that will house veterans experiencing homelessness. They knocked down the existing structures next to VFW Post #360 where the troop town will be built this spring. However, they still have to meet some fundraising...
Wheels On Fire Raises OVer $78K For Cancer Care Funds
AKRON – Wheels on Fire – Cancer Crusaders raised over $78,000 this year, which is the most the Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s ministry has raised. On Sunday, checks of $35,000 each were presented to Fulton County Cancer Fund under the Northern Indiana Community Fund and to the Cancer Care Fund of Kosciusko County, which is dispersed by the K21 Health Foundation.
Dean Swope
Dean Swope, 88, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Public Occurrences 11.14.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:58 p.m. Friday - Vaishali Kharat, 49, of 1527 E. Clark St., Warsaw, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 4:53 p.m. Friday - Kimberly Jo Brennaman, 39, of 609 S. Poplar...
16 hurt from school bus crash in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. – A crash between a school bus and semi left three student-athletes in stable condition Saturday evening, police say. The Warsaw Police Department says the crash happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street. Police received calls prior to a tractor-trailer swerving into other lanes and speeding. […]
Harold L. Galloway
NORTH WEBSTER – Harold L. Galloway, age 80, of rural North Webster, passed away unexpectedly as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Born on Aug. 18, 1942, in Tunker, Whitley County, Harold was the son of Earl Galloway and Evaline...
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
City of Mishawaka dedicates piece of battleship U.S.S. Arizona in City Hall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka's City Hall is now home to a piece of the battleship U.S.S. Arizona. The battleship's loss has special meaning for Mishawaka natives. One of Mishawaka's own, seaman Arthur Albert Huys, was among the sailors who died on the ship. "It is a piece of national importance...
Endangered INdiana: First Friends Church
Without action, Marion could lose a significant landmark designed by Samuel Plato, one of the early twentieth century’s most prominent Black architects. In this week’s Endangered INdiana, see what is being done to save First Friends Church.
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton
PIERCETON – Pierceton will once again have a drive-thru only free community dinner on Nov. 17 starting at 5 p.m. at the Catholic Church Hall. The menu for this month will be chili, corn bread, crackers, fruit cup and cookies.
OPEN: Shelter for victims of apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shelter is currently opening for victims of the Chase Manor apartment fire that took blaze late Friday night. According to a release, The Indiana Region of the American red Cross acted in response to the fire that impacted 24 units within the complex. The shelter is being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Red Cross staff and volunteers are assisting on-site.
Holsopple Named South Whitley Elementary School Interim Principal
SOUTH WHITLEY – Joel Holsopple is interim principal at South Whitley Elementary School, a position he began Monday, Nov. 14, and will hold for the remainder of the school year. He replaces Bryan Emmert, who resigned. Holsopple was a NIET Master Teacher at Whitko Junior Senior High School. Whitko...
Warsaw Community Schools Orchestra Cabaret
Warsaw Community Schools’ Orchestra Cabaret is Nov. 19 at 7 pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 574-371-5040. The ticket price includes dessert and beverages. The proceeds will benefit the students in the Orchestra Department. Orchestra students will be performing a variety...
