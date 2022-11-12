Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Wheels On Fire Raises OVer $78K For Cancer Care Funds
AKRON – Wheels on Fire – Cancer Crusaders raised over $78,000 this year, which is the most the Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s ministry has raised. On Sunday, checks of $35,000 each were presented to Fulton County Cancer Fund under the Northern Indiana Community Fund and to the Cancer Care Fund of Kosciusko County, which is dispersed by the K21 Health Foundation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Holsopple Named South Whitley Elementary School Interim Principal
SOUTH WHITLEY – Joel Holsopple is interim principal at South Whitley Elementary School, a position he began Monday, Nov. 14, and will hold for the remainder of the school year. He replaces Bryan Emmert, who resigned. Holsopple was a NIET Master Teacher at Whitko Junior Senior High School. Whitko...
Times-Union Newspaper
Caucuses For Treasurer, Coroner Set For Dec. 1
Caucuses have been called by Kosciusko County Republican Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan for county coroner and county treasurer. Treasurer Rhonda Helser resigned effective Dec. 31 as she was elected to serve as county auditor and can not hold two elected positions at the same time. Coroner Anthony “Tony” Ciriello...
Times-Union Newspaper
16 Injured When Semi Collides With Bus In Warsaw
Sixteen were injured - three very critically originally - when a semi-tractor-trailer crashed with an Illinois school bus Saturday night on U.S. 30 in Warsaw. As of late Sunday morning, Lutheran Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center reported all students were listed in stable condition, according to a news release from Warsaw Police Department.
Public Occurrences 11.14.22
Public Occurrences 11.14.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:58 p.m. Friday - Vaishali Kharat, 49, of 1527 E. Clark St., Warsaw, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 4:53 p.m. Friday - Kimberly Jo Brennaman, 39, of 609 S. Poplar...
Times-Union Newspaper
County Redevelopment Sets Residential TIF Hearing Dates
Kosciusko County Redevelopment Commission is moving foward with the residential Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district process. During its Thursday meeting, public hearings for the TIF districts in Etna Green and Southshore Villages were set for Jan. 3 at 1:30 and 2 p.m. The Etna Green proposed TIF residential district is...
Times-Union Newspaper
Women Who Care Hears About Learning Readiness Essentials
Area women recently learned how to become a more caring community for all children through learning readiness. Dr. Dana Winters, executive director of the Fred Rogers Center, presented six necessitates for learning readiness during United Way Women United’s Women Who Care event Thursday at The Vic downtown Warsaw. Winters...
Virginia Bockman
Virginia Bockman
Virginia Faust Kiphart Bockman went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 7, 2022. She was born Sept. 1, 1927, to Clarence E. and Mary L. Wiles Faust in Noblesville. On April 21, 1946, she married Robert T. Kiphart, who died on June 7, 1973. She married Ray Bockman on Sept. 27, 1974, who proceeded her in death on May 6, 2004. She lived in Madison county, mainly Pendleton for 48 years of her life.
Times-Union Newspaper
Plain Township Fire Territory Dedicates Monument
LEESBURG – Plain Township Fire Territory dedicated a memorial at its fire station Thursday. The Leesburg Fire Service Memorial was “an idea born after a donation from the Gary Polk family to the fire department after Gary’s death,” said firefighter Mitch Rader. Polk died April 15,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Edgewood Event Encourages Girls To Envision Engineering As A Career
Fifty-three Edgewood Middle School girls were able to participate in the fifth “Forget Princess, I want to be an Engineer” event Thursday. “We are trying to promote girls to think about engineering. It doesn’t mean they have to do it, doesn’t mean they have to take a class in it, doesn’t mean anything other than an interest. So hopefully, it sparks an interest whether they decide to take more engineer classes at Edgewood or go to the high school level or a career,” Edgewood Project Lead The Way teacher Abbi Richcreek said.
Times-Union Newspaper
Transfer For Commissioners’ Legal Services Narrowly Passes Council
A transfer request of $5,000 for the County Commissioners’ legal services barely received approval from the Kosciusko County Council during Thursday night’s meeting. County Administrator Marsha McSherry presented the $5,000 monthly transfer from land and improvements in the county cumulative capital development to legal services. She did not have the October bill from county attorney Ed Ormsby because it isn’t due until the 15th of the month.
Times-Union Newspaper
New Banners Displayed On Market St. To Honor Military
An active member of the Army and a Korean veteran are among those honored through the Warsaw Salutes You program. The Warsaw Salutes You Banner Recognition program began as Warsaw Community High School graduate Elizabeth Stone’s Kosciusko Youth Leadership Academy project in 2020. Since the program’s inception, nearly 100 active, veteran or memorial honorees have been recognized. Elizabeth is currently attending college and Miechi Petro and Megan Stone are continuing the program in her absence, according to a provided news release.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Community Schools Orchestra Cabaret
Warsaw Community Schools’ Orchestra Cabaret is Nov. 19 at 7 pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 574-371-5040. The ticket price includes dessert and beverages. The proceeds will benefit the students in the Orchestra Department. Orchestra students will be performing a variety...
Times-Union Newspaper
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton
PIERCETON – Pierceton will once again have a drive-thru only free community dinner on Nov. 17 starting at 5 p.m. at the Catholic Church Hall. The menu for this month will be chili, corn bread, crackers, fruit cup and cookies.
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer, 99, Winona Lake, died Friday, Nov, 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Karissa Lyn Sellers
Karissa Lyn Sellers
Karissa Lyn Sellers, of Warsaw, passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, with her family by her side at the age of 49. Karissa was born in Kendallville, on Aug. 29, 1973, to Gregory and Lois Divine Wicker. In 1992, she graduated from Branch County Christian High School. On June 21, 2005, she married her husband of 17 years, Martin Sellers. Karissa was previously employed at QC Keystone working in quality control.
Janice Sue Black
Janice Sue Black
Janice Sue Black, 85, of Warsaw, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Janice was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Union City, the daughter of William Russell and Neva James Koon. She was united in marriage to Gary Black on April 22, 1989, at the Church of God, Warsaw; he preceded her in 2009.
Claudean Powell
Claudean Powell
SYRACUSE – Claudean Powell, 96, of Pierceton, passed away on Nov. 10, 2022. She was born on May 23, 1926, in Warren, to Vaughn and Anna Louise Jacques Martin. On June 30, 1943, she married Kenneth Powell, who preceded her in 2002. She moved to Kuhn Lake in 1980 coming from Crete, Ill. She was a homemaker, and worked for 10 years at the Crete High School cafeteria. She was formerly a member of the North Webster American Legion Post 253 Ladies Auxiliary.
Times-Union Newspaper
Annual Bingo Feather Party Held Monday
Atwood’s annual Bingo Feather Party, will be Monday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. This is an annual fund raiser for the Atwood Community Building, where the event is being held. Food will be served from 4:30 until bingo starts at 6 p.m. Homemade sloppy joes, and hot dogs or...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Dominates LaPorte To Headline Prep Hoops Saturday
It was a record setting performance for the Warsaw Tigers girls basketball team Saturday night, as the team defeated LaPorte 69-7 at the Tiger Den. Warsaw is now 2-1 this season. The seven points allowed were the fewest points ever given up by Warsaw in a varsity game. The score...
