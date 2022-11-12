ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

The Suburban Times

Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup

City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
PUYALLUP, WA
Chronicle

Sanders, Menser Hold Onto Election Leads in Thurston County With Updated Vote Tallies

Thurston County candidates who appeared ahead in early results Tuesday held onto their leads through Thursday's tallies, but thousands of votes have yet to be counted. The Auditor's Office released an election update Thursday evening. The results indicated 84,613 votes had been counted but an estimated 35,000 remained. That means many races could still swing in the days ahead.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday

A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Bothell PD deputy chief announces campaign for Snohomish County Sheriff

Susanna Johnson has announced she will be running for Snohomish County Sheriff in the 2023 election, challenging first-term incumbent Sheriff Adam Fortney. A Lake Stevens resident, Johnson worked for 30 years at the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and now serves as deputy chief at the Bothell Police Department. She began her career as a patrol deputy and worked in a variety of roles over the years including as a K-9 handler, narcotics detective and SWAT member. She also was the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office first female patrol captain.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KUOW

‘Yes’ vote in favor of Seattle election reform now leading

The latest King County ballot count shows the ‘yes’ vote prevailing on a measure that would change the way the city of Seattle elects its leaders. On Saturday, for the first time since election night, the ‘yes’ vote overtook the ‘no’ vote 50.35 % to 49.65 %. More than a quarter million votes have been counted.
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Examiner

Redmond residents rejecting public safety tax levy

(The Center Square) – While still too close to call, the City of Redmond, Washington’s public safety tax levy is seeing a majority of voters against it. As of Wednesday evening, 52.6% of voters were rejecting the levy, with 47.4% of voters approving it. The City of Redmond...
REDMOND, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race

Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August.   Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia's committee members briefed on Reimagining Public Safety recommendations

After more than a year of working on the Reimagining Public Safety project, Strategic Planning manager Stacey Ray and the community work group presented their draft recommendations at the Community Livability and Public Safety Committee meeting held Wednesday, November 9. In February 2021, the city council approved a community-led process...
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Is King County the GOP’s nemesis?

As Danny Westneat pointed out in The Seattle Times this week, once again, it was King County that spoiled Republican chances to pick up a Senate seat. And I’ve heard that a lot over the years, the lament that “if it wasn’t for King County, we would have won easily” – the implication being that it’s unfair that a conservative candidate has to find a way to appeal to all those King County liberals.
KING COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

18th Ave in Olympia closed Monday next week

Roadwork will close 18th Avenue SE east of Franklin Street Monday, November 14, from noon to 2 p.m. According to the City of Olympia press release, city contractors will be installing a sewer lateral for the 312 18th Avenue SE duplex. “The closure should not affect access to any residences...
OLYMPIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

Rent Your Next Home with The Rants Group, Thurston County’s Leasing and Property Management Team

Considering all Washington State has to offer, it’s no surprise people are flocking to the Pacific Northwest, especially in Thurston County. From job opportunities to top schools and family-friendly neighborhoods, the South Sound region truly has everything the modern American family is looking for. If you’re looking for your next home in the heart of this flourishing area, The Rants Group is here to help. Not only do they provide selling and buying real estate services in Thurston County, but they also proudly manage and support local rental homes to make the renting process easy for prospective tenants. Check out their current rentals online and submit your application today to get started!
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Updated election results: Margin in state House race narrows

A 26th Legislative District House of Representatives race got a little closer in updated ballot totals released Wednesday, Nov. 9. Democrat Adison Richards continues to lead the race for position 1 over Republican Spencer Hutchins. But the contest got closer than it was on election night. The updated totals show...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

