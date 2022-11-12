Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
Chronicle
Sanders, Menser Hold Onto Election Leads in Thurston County With Updated Vote Tallies
Thurston County candidates who appeared ahead in early results Tuesday held onto their leads through Thursday's tallies, but thousands of votes have yet to be counted. The Auditor's Office released an election update Thursday evening. The results indicated 84,613 votes had been counted but an estimated 35,000 remained. That means many races could still swing in the days ahead.
A new Sea-Tac-sized airport is needed. No one wants it, but ‘handwriting is on the wall’
“But it’s not just your backyard. It’s your whole yard. And your house. My livelihood, yeah, it would cease to exist.”
Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday
A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
WA elections officials face slowdown in signature-checking process. Why? Try software
Verifying signatures takes time, election officials say — and computer software used for verification slows down the process more.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Bothell PD deputy chief announces campaign for Snohomish County Sheriff
Susanna Johnson has announced she will be running for Snohomish County Sheriff in the 2023 election, challenging first-term incumbent Sheriff Adam Fortney. A Lake Stevens resident, Johnson worked for 30 years at the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and now serves as deputy chief at the Bothell Police Department. She began her career as a patrol deputy and worked in a variety of roles over the years including as a K-9 handler, narcotics detective and SWAT member. She also was the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office first female patrol captain.
KUOW
‘Yes’ vote in favor of Seattle election reform now leading
The latest King County ballot count shows the ‘yes’ vote prevailing on a measure that would change the way the city of Seattle elects its leaders. On Saturday, for the first time since election night, the ‘yes’ vote overtook the ‘no’ vote 50.35 % to 49.65 %. More than a quarter million votes have been counted.
'We can't afford to lose our homes': Thurston County residents concerned over proposed airport site
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dawn Sonntag found her dream home in rural Thurston County in 2019. “Moving here was a decades-long goal,” said Sonntag. She's a composer who wanted to live in a peaceful place where she could write music. “Most of the time I spend a lot of...
Stage 1 burn ban in effect for greater Pierce, Snohomish counties
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 air quality burn ban for greater Pierce and Snohomish counties, except for the town of Darrington, effective 3 p.m. Sunday. The ban prohibits burning fires in fireplaces, on uncertified wood stoves and outdoors. Visible smoke from any device is...
Washington Examiner
Redmond residents rejecting public safety tax levy
(The Center Square) – While still too close to call, the City of Redmond, Washington’s public safety tax levy is seeing a majority of voters against it. As of Wednesday evening, 52.6% of voters were rejecting the levy, with 47.4% of voters approving it. The City of Redmond...
Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race
Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August. Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia's committee members briefed on Reimagining Public Safety recommendations
After more than a year of working on the Reimagining Public Safety project, Strategic Planning manager Stacey Ray and the community work group presented their draft recommendations at the Community Livability and Public Safety Committee meeting held Wednesday, November 9. In February 2021, the city council approved a community-led process...
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Retirement...
downtownbellevue.com
Amazon Matches City of Bellevue’s $2.5M Commitment to Grand Connection Bridge Design
Bellevue City Council recently received an update on the Grand Connection with the news that Amazon will match Bellevue’s $2.5 million in funding 30 percent design for a pedestrian bridge that would cross from Bellevue City Hall Plaza to Eastrail. The Grand Connection today links people and places through...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Is King County the GOP’s nemesis?
As Danny Westneat pointed out in The Seattle Times this week, once again, it was King County that spoiled Republican chances to pick up a Senate seat. And I’ve heard that a lot over the years, the lament that “if it wasn’t for King County, we would have won easily” – the implication being that it’s unfair that a conservative candidate has to find a way to appeal to all those King County liberals.
thejoltnews.com
18th Ave in Olympia closed Monday next week
Roadwork will close 18th Avenue SE east of Franklin Street Monday, November 14, from noon to 2 p.m. According to the City of Olympia press release, city contractors will be installing a sewer lateral for the 312 18th Avenue SE duplex. “The closure should not affect access to any residences...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater committee pushing for support of community cat program, and a reminder to license your pets
Tumwater’s public health and safety committee recommended an ordinance amending the municipal code to provide a definition for “community cats” during a meeting held yesterday, November 8. Community cats will be defined as free-roaming cats that are cared for by one or more residents in an area....
thejoltnews.com
Public shows up to comment on Talauna Reed’s appointment to Olympia School Board
Several people registered and attended in person to comment at Olympia School District’s (OSD) board meeting last night; most spoke about the board's decision to appoint Talauna Reed’s appointment to the board. Olympia School Board President Maria Flores presided over the meeting, saying that the time limit would...
thurstontalk.com
gigharbornow.org
Updated election results: Margin in state House race narrows
A 26th Legislative District House of Representatives race got a little closer in updated ballot totals released Wednesday, Nov. 9. Democrat Adison Richards continues to lead the race for position 1 over Republican Spencer Hutchins. But the contest got closer than it was on election night. The updated totals show...
