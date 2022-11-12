Read full article on original website
MLB Daily Dish
DOES KRATOM SPEED UP MUSCLE RECOVERY?
Many people wonder if kratom can help speed up muscle recovery. It has a variety of benefits, including the ability to induce a sedative state and increase analgesic effects. It also improves metabolic activity and reduces inflammation. Sportsmen and women can order kratom online. kratom can increase analgesic effects. Kratom...
cohaitungchi.com
Turmeric for Your Thyroid and Hashimoto’s
I love the concept of using food as medicine — or as I like to call it, food pharmacology. I became a pharmacist because I was interested in the effects that different substances have on human physiology. Medications are an obvious example of how tiny substances can produce a tremendous change in the human body, but what’s even more intriguing to me is the profound effect that foods and natural substances can have on the body.
MLB Daily Dish
CAN CANNABIS REDUCE INFLAMMATION AMONG ATHLETES?
Cannabidiol, the chemical in the buds of medical marijuana seeds, has shown promise in fighting inflammation in athletes. A former skeptic, Zeiger went on to complete two postdoctoral fellowships at the National Institutes of Health before moving to Boulder, the athletic training mecca. There, he began exploring cannabis research. Cannabidiol.
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Fibromyalgia and Thyroid Disease
Thyroid disease, especially hypothyroidism, and fibromyalgia share many symptoms. In fact, having one of these conditions may predispose you to the other, and having both impacts each disease. Despite the associations, theories about the cause of these related conditions are not concrete. Researchers have proposed autoimmunity, dysfunction of the hypothalamus, and more possibilities.
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
cohaitungchi.com
Hypothyroidism and Anxiety: What’s the Connection?
Hypothyroidism is a condition that can leave you feeling sluggish and contribute to weight gain and mood changes, so it’s not a surprise that it can be tied to depression. But hypothyroidism symptoms can also include anxiety. In fact, a review published in June 2018 in JAMA Psychiatry found people with hypothyroidism are more than twice as likely as people without the condition to develop anxiety disorders and that 29.8 percent of all anxiety disorders are associated with autoimmune thyroid disease.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
cohaitungchi.com
The 101 on Blood Sugar Supplements & the Best Vitamins for Diabetes
Let’s review what the best vitamins for diabetes are and the ones that aren’t worth your money. From vitamins, to minerals, to functional supplements, there’s a lot of information about what you should be taking when you have diabetes and what might help lower blood sugars. In this article, we’ll cover answer common questions about the best vitamins for diabetes, and review a list of the top 21 vitamins/minerals taken by people with diabetes.
cohaitungchi.com
Is Frequent Urination A Sign Of Diabetes?
There are several bodily functions that many of us take for granted because they happen automatically without us even needing to think about it. Breathing, blinking, digestion, and countless other processes keep us alive, healthy, and comfortable. When one of these normally automatic processes becomes disrupted, it can negatively impact...
Medical News Today
Are vitamins beneficial for diabetes?
Vitamin or mineral supplements may be helpful for someone with diabetes if they have a deficiency. Additionally, certain products may help with some symptoms or side effects. However, potential interactions and safety issues mean people should check with a healthcare professional before using supplements. Diabetes refers to a group of...
cohaitungchi.com
Difference Between Primary and Secondary Hypertension
Primary hypertension is abnormally high blood pressure of greater than 130 over 80 where the cause is not known. Secondary hypertension is also unusually high blood pressure but it is where the cause of the condition is known. What is Primary Hypertension?. Definition:. Primary hypertension is also known as idiopathic...
cohaitungchi.com
The Relationship Between Thyroids and Bariatric Surgery
Bariatric surgery is the most effective obesity treatment, as bariatric surgery can effectively aid in weight loss treatment on patients with thyroid abnormalities. The thyroid and its functions play an important role in regulating body weight, this can affect how your body metabolizes food and can lead towards weight gain or weight loss.
