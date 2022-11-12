Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Marc-Andre Fleury sets NHL record in Wild's win vs. Kraken
Marc-Andre Fleury set an NHL record by picking up a shutout against his 28th different team as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Seattle Kraken 1-0 on Friday night. Fleury entered the night tied with Ed Balfour, Dominik Hasek, Martin Brodeur and Tomas Vokoun, who each had shutouts against 27 different teams, but "The Flower" made the difference to help the Wild earn their second straight win.
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
Fleury posts 72nd career shutout, Wild edge Kraken 1-0
SEATTLE (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made NHL history and all he could do was smile at what it meant. “I think it just means I'm old, maybe,” Fleury said after getting a shutout against the 28th different team, the most by any goalie in NHL history. “I have been playing for a while, I guess.”
Lions aim for rare 3-game winning streak against Giants
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A three-game winning streak wouldn’t be a big deal for most NFL franchises. For the Detroit Lions, it would go down as a major development. The Lions (3-6) haven’t won three in a row since November 2017. They can finally match that by defeating the New York Giants (7-2) on Sunday.
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: Streaking Montreal Canadiens escape the basement
While some of the biggest stories in hockey right now have come off the ice, there was still plenty of action on the ice this week. The top and the bottom remained mostly the same, but it was the middle of the pack that sees the most movement. As I’ve...
Nashville Predators call up F Juuso Parssinen, send D Jordan Gross to AHL Milwaukee
The Nashville Predators called up forward Juuso Parssinen and sent defenseman Jordan Gross down to AHL Milwaukee, the team announced Saturday. Parssinen, 21, was a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and has nine points in 10 games with Milwaukee (two goals, seven assists) this season. The Finland-born forward is playing his first season in North America after several seasons in the Finnish Elite League, Liiga. He impressed during the preseason with the Predators, including a two-point game against Florida on Sept. 27.
FOX Sports
Nashville takes on Minnesota in Central Division play
Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Nashville Predators in Central Division play on Tuesday. Nashville has gone 6-8-1 overall with a 1-3-0 record in Central Division play. The Predators rank eighth...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Canadiens, Flames
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jake Muzzin is out indefinitely for the Toronto Maple Leafs and TJ Brodie is out with an injury. What now? Could they go after someone like Ryan O’Reilly with the money that is being freed up? Or, do they focus on another defenseman?
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 4, Red Wings 3 – A Perfect Homestand
DET – Dominik Kubalik (7) (PPG), Assists: Filip Hronek (9), David Perron (4) LAK – Kevin Fiala (5) (PPG), Assists: Drew Doughty (7), Adrian Kempe (4) LAK – Sean Durzi (2), Assists: Phillip Danault (6), Arthur Kaliyev (6) LAK – Sean Durzi (3), Assists: Arthur Kaliyev (7),...
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Goalie Prospect Pool Showing Great Promise
Recently, the Buffalo Sabres have been regarded as having one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL. Within their prospects, they currently have four goalies competing for a spot in Buffalo that has long been one of the team’s most inconsistent positions. With the roster spots currently being held by 41-year-old Craig Anderson and Eric Comrie on a two-year deal, the potential for these young goalies to see NHL ice as soon as this season is a fair bet.
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks take on the Hurricanes following Tinordi's 2-goal showing
Carolina Hurricanes (9-4-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Carolina Hurricanes after Jarred Tinordi scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Chicago has a 5-5-3 record overall and a 4-2-1...
WFMZ-TV Online
Joel Embiid scores 42 as Philadelphia defeats the Hawks
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Joel Embiid had a season-high 42 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering shooting performance in the first half into a 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 21 for the Sixers...
