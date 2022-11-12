ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
delawarepublic.org

DelDOT reminds candidates to pick up campaign signs to avoid roadside litter

The Delaware Department of Transportation reminds candidates to take down their campaign signage. Candidates have until December 8th, 30 days after the election, to remove their roadside campaign signage. This does not include any signage on private property. DelDOT’s C.R. McLeod says DelDOT will start pulling them on December 9,...
DELAWARE STATE
Terry Mansfield

Fun Things To Do In Delaware

Delaware offers many fun attractions despite being the second smallest state in the country. A view of the beach at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware looking north at Delaware Avenue.By Dough4872 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
DELAWARE STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

"Service is sacrifice" - Veterans honored at annual New Castle - area ceremony

Veterans from Delaware and New Jersey were honored Friday near the twin bridges between the two states. The Veterans Day ceremony took place under a tent at the Veterans Memorial Park, surrounded by memorials to past wars and Gold Star families. But the keynote address delivered by US Army Col. (Ret.) Debbie Harrington spoke of the long-lasting challenges that many veterans face including economic, health, and uncertainty sometimes over the health of their children due to possible toxic exposures.
NEW CASTLE, DE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Delaware

The eastern side of Delaware is on the Delaware Bay that feeds into the Atlantic Ocean. A sliver of the state also has coastline directly on the ocean. Here you will find the popular beaches of Rehoboth and Bethany. Delaware is surrounded by ocean, a bay, and the Delaware River, but what about lakes? Are there any lakes in this small state? If so, which one is the deepest? Read on to learn about the deepest lake in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Delaware Police Looking for Dover Man

Dover, Del. - Delaware State Police are requesting the public's assistance in finding Mark Morris. Police say they received a call about a man threatening another person with a gun last night. According to state police, the victim attempted to repossess a car from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover. While the man was at Morris's home, Morris pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him if he took his car, police say. The victim left the scene and drove to a nearby Wawa to report the incident.
DOVER, DE
morethanjustparks.com

10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Delaware (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Delaware. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Gov. Carney Extends Public Health Emergency

Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday formally extended the public health health emergency order another 30 days to allow the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “As we enter the holiday season, it’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said...
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Voice

Maryland Legalizes Recreational Marijuana

Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana use Tuesday night during the midterm elections, according to multiple projections. The initiative, listed as Question 4 on the ballot, allows adults over 21-years-old to possess, smoke and grow marijuana which will become effective in July 2023. Those over 21 will be able to...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy