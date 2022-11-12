Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT reminds candidates to pick up campaign signs to avoid roadside litter
The Delaware Department of Transportation reminds candidates to take down their campaign signage. Candidates have until December 8th, 30 days after the election, to remove their roadside campaign signage. This does not include any signage on private property. DelDOT’s C.R. McLeod says DelDOT will start pulling them on December 9,...
Rebate checks 2022: Delaware residents can claim $300 relief checks until the end of the month
Those in Delaware who have not gotten a rebate have until the end of November to apply for this year's relief check.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware gets grant to remove barriers for access to unemployment insurance benefits
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced it's awarding Delaware nearly $2.3 million in funding for the state's unemployment insurance benefits program. In a release, officials said the money will help improve benefits for those facing obstacles to access. The goal is to chip away at systemic barriers like age,...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Mobile Surf-Fishermen Club has concerns with proposed 2023 changes to the Delaware Surf Fishing Permit Program
Earlier this month, Delaware’s Surf Fishing Program removed the cap on permit purchases and moved to a reservation system starting next year. Now, there's reaction to the change. The Delaware Mobile Surf-Fishermen Club has mixed feelings about the new system. The club’s president Clark Evans says removing the cap...
dsp.delaware.gov
Colonel Melissa A. Zebley is Honored to Announce the Promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the Rank of Major
Dover, Delaware – The Delaware State Police Superintendent, Colonel Melissa A. Zebley, proudly announces the promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the rank of Major on November 3rd, 2022. On July 21st, 1995, Major Sapp was appointed as a Trooper Recruit to the 64th D.S.P. Academy Class. Upon...
Fun Things To Do In Delaware
Delaware offers many fun attractions despite being the second smallest state in the country. A view of the beach at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware looking north at Delaware Avenue.By Dough4872 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
WDEL 1150AM
"Service is sacrifice" - Veterans honored at annual New Castle - area ceremony
Veterans from Delaware and New Jersey were honored Friday near the twin bridges between the two states. The Veterans Day ceremony took place under a tent at the Veterans Memorial Park, surrounded by memorials to past wars and Gold Star families. But the keynote address delivered by US Army Col. (Ret.) Debbie Harrington spoke of the long-lasting challenges that many veterans face including economic, health, and uncertainty sometimes over the health of their children due to possible toxic exposures.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Delaware
The eastern side of Delaware is on the Delaware Bay that feeds into the Atlantic Ocean. A sliver of the state also has coastline directly on the ocean. Here you will find the popular beaches of Rehoboth and Bethany. Delaware is surrounded by ocean, a bay, and the Delaware River, but what about lakes? Are there any lakes in this small state? If so, which one is the deepest? Read on to learn about the deepest lake in Delaware.
WBOC
Delaware Police Looking for Dover Man
Dover, Del. - Delaware State Police are requesting the public's assistance in finding Mark Morris. Police say they received a call about a man threatening another person with a gun last night. According to state police, the victim attempted to repossess a car from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover. While the man was at Morris's home, Morris pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him if he took his car, police say. The victim left the scene and drove to a nearby Wawa to report the incident.
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Delaware (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Delaware. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
WBOC
Gov. Carney Extends Public Health Emergency
Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday formally extended the public health health emergency order another 30 days to allow the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “As we enter the holiday season, it’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said...
WBOC
Delaware Democrats Follow Through with Flag Protest During Return Day Parade
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The historic Return Day celebration and parade returned to Sussex County on Thursday, but not everyone was willing to take part in all of the event's traditions. Delaware Democrats followed through with their decision to not ride alongside their Republican counterparts in carriages during the parade. Their...
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
Delaware elects most diverse General Assembly, including a Miss America contestant
Tuesday’s election brought nine new faces to the 62-member General Assembly, and gives Democrats a slightly larger margin than their already formidable advantage. Here are the unofficial results for all Delaware races. Among the new faes in Dover is Sophie Phillips, who represented Delaware in the Miss America pageant...
Maryland Legalizes Recreational Marijuana
Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana use Tuesday night during the midterm elections, according to multiple projections. The initiative, listed as Question 4 on the ballot, allows adults over 21-years-old to possess, smoke and grow marijuana which will become effective in July 2023. Those over 21 will be able to...
Big jump in Delaware flu patients, state launches online dashboard to track cases
Flu cases have “soared dramatically,” according to a news release published by the Delaware Division of Public Health. As of the week that ended on Oct. 29, the state added 172 new flu cases, bringing this season’s total to 254. That’s a big jump over the same week last year, when the state recorded only one new case.
Delaware’s traditional Return Day hit with partial boycott over Confederate flag
Hundreds of Delawareans joined the biennial Return Day celebration at the circle in the heart of Georgetown. Featuring food vendors, entertainment, a parade, and highlighted by an official reading of election returns. Former political opponents ceremonially buried the hatchet, pledging to put the campaign behind them and work for the good of the state.
WMDT.com
Jeff Hilovsky secures victory in State Rep. District 4 race in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – The newly formed 4th State Representative District in Delaware will have a new face headed into session next year in Republican Jeff Hilovsky who was victorious in his bid for the seat. In what started as a close race between Hilovsky and Democratic candidate Keegan...
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in Delaware
A popular regional grocery store chain recently opened its first store location in Delaware, adding approximately 450 jobs to the local area. Read on to learn more. The Wegmans grocery store chain recently opened its first Delaware location in Wilmington.
