There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
109 year old building that housed the Liquid Carbonic Company that made and sold soda fountains was repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
How Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes called his shot twice — and came through right after
How did Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy get to the perfect play calls against Tennessee? They asked for help.
Miami’s ‘best brunch’ spot is owned by a Kansas City Chiefs player
The Miami New Times's "Best of Miami" list includes a brunch spot owned by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap.
Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders declares himself run defense of Kansas City
Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is staking his claim as 'Run Nation' in Kansas City, declaring himself as the team's run defense.
The Chiefs will be wearing a special patch during Sunday’s game against the Jaguars
The special patch will honor the 50th Anniversary of Operation Linebacker I & II from the Vietnam War, as part of the NFL’s special Salute to Service.
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster leaves game with apparent head injury
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their star wide receiver to a brutal hit on Sunday.
Tyreek Hill says Tua is definitely the MVP of the Dolphins and calls him 'the true leader' of the team
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill tells the Hochman and Crowder Show that Tua is definitely the MVP of the Dolphins and calls him ‘the true leader’ of the team
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy On Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. While the Chiefs had their way with the Jaguars, it was a frustrating day for Kansas City, on the injury side of the football. Kansas City lost some key players on Sunday, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Chiefs...
NFL announces 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Fan of the Year
The NFL announces the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Fan of the Year allowing fans to vote on the league's 32 finalists.
Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Brutal Injuries
Things could be going better for the Chiefs on Sunday. Kansas City is leading Jacksonville, though Patrick Mahomes is losing weapons left and right. First, the Chiefs lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a serious head injury. It didn't look good. It was a really scary play. "Chiefs WR JuJu...
Chiefs to wear commemorative patch for Derrick Thomas’ father vs. Jaguars
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are doing something special to honor the legacy of late Chiefs legend Derrick Thomas and his father.
Mahomes sets record for most TD’s in a player’s first 75 starts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was great day all-around for the Kansas City Chiefs, securing a 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star
The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
Chiefs to honor the life of Derrick Thomas’ father on Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will honor the life of the father of Derrick Thomas during Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs will be wearing a patch commemorating the 50th anniversary of Operation Linebacker I & II, a military operation conducted during the Vietnam War.
Chiefs fan with brain cancer given lifelong football memory
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jimmy Alverson is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan, and Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was going to be special for him no matter what. 19-year-old Alverson, who has terminal brain cancer, was treated to much more than a good game. Alverson has medulloblastoma,...
Safety concerns lead Hogan Prep to temporarily close doors
Hogan Preparatory Academy is on the brink of closure after the Missouri Charter School Commission sent a letter of concern to the school.
