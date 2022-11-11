Read full article on original website
phillyyimby.com
Completion Imminent at The Azalea at 6604 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia
Philly YIMBY’s has revealed that construction work is nearing completion at The Azalea, a five-story, 50-unit multi-family development at 6604 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia. Designed by M Architects and developed by Stamm Development, with Tester Construction Group as the contractor, the building spans 44,625 square feet and will include features such as a fitness center, a garage, and full sprinkling. Permits list Bohler Engineering as the design professional and a construction cost of $8.25 million.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Stalls at 1301 Ridge Avenue in Poplar, North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that construction work appears to have stalled at a three-unit multi-family building at 1301 Ridge Avenue in Poplar, North Philadelphia, revealing minimal change since our last visit in June. The building will span a footprint measuring 994 square feet and will hold 3,814 square feet of interior space, which translates into spacious apartments measuring well over 1,000 square feet each. The structure will be fully sprinkled. Permits list Greenway Plaza LLC as the owner, Brett Harman as the design professional, and Liu Construction LLC as the contractor. Construction costs are listed at $380,000.
Residents protest illegal ATVs and dirt bike riding in Philadelphia
"It's like living on the side of a landing strip in an airport, very, very loud," said Tom Ferrick on the noise from ATV and dirt bike riders in Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
billypenn.com
Give away all your stuff: Where to donate things you no longer need in Philly
Finding a good home for things you don’t use anymore is a solid move any time of year, and especially so in the season of giving. Several organizations in the Philadelphia area accept donated items, with some giving them directly to people in need and others running thrift shops to raise money for a cause. Each has different preferences, including what types of items they’ll take and what methods they use to receive.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia
- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
State College
Opinion: The Philadelphia Effect
In the penultimate moment of the 2016 Marvel movie ”Doctor Strange,” the title character leaves a fight against three zealots and ascends into the sky to meet a villain who has come to destroy the earth. Upon meeting this villain – named Dormammu – Doctor Strange announces, “Dormammu, I’ve come to bargain!” At the end of the scene, Doctor Strange returns to earth to let the three zealots know that Dormammu has spared the earth and granted the zealots their wish of everlasting life with the villain.
sanatogapost.com
Local Road Milling, Repaving Projects Set Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of roads that cross five western Montgomery County municipalities, as well as one in northern Chester County, will be Pennsylvania Department of Transportation targets for milling and paving operations next week, the agency said. The work schedule it announced included …. In western...
cohaitungchi.com
10 Romantic Things to do Near Philadelphia, PA
Looking for some Romantic things to do near Philadelphia, PA? We’ve got you covered. Known as the city of brotherly and sisterly love, Philadelphia does not fail to deliver on romantic, love-cultivating excursions for friends and couples, too. Philly has something for everyone, from bars and restaurants to activities for every interest, even outside the downtime city limits.
philasun.com
Community College of Philadelphia announces new board leadership
ABOVE PHOTO: Harold Epps, CCP board chair (top left), Sheila Ireland, CCP board secretary (top right), Rosalyn J. McPherson, CCP board vice chair (Bottom left), and Michael D Soileau, CCP board vice chair (Bottom right). Community College of Philadelphia has announced changes to the leadership of its Board of Trustees....
Philadelphia Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Thai restaurant in Philadelphia was named among the best in the US. A report by Eat This, Not That says Thai Kuu in Chestnut Hill has authentic fare to boot, calling it the best Thai restaurant in all of Pennsylvania. The restaurant was founded in 2011 by owner, Atchara,...
Philadelphia event to support next generation of Black doctors
The Medical Society of Eastern Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia nonprofit, is engaging in part of a national push to get more Black doctors in the health care system to help work against racial disparities.
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
3 women shot in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that injured three women on Friday night.
Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This year, experts say inflation is driving up the cost of Thanksgiving meals, including the price of the turkey on your table. But there are local efforts to help families in need.Sunday afternoon there will be a turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia. It's happening from noon until 4 p.m. at the Southwest Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church on South 58th Street.State Senator Anthony Williams will be there to help distribute hundreds of turkeys to residents of Southwest Philly.
City of Chester files for Chapter 9 bankruptcy
Officials say the city is broke and on track to fall into a $46 million deficit next year on a $55 million budget.
Pennsylvania rushes to open new youth detention center after court order
On Thursday, Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler gave the state ten days to take custody of 15 youth who are still at PJJSC weeks after being sentenced to treatment at state facilities.
6abc
The Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia
6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is pleased to share Sunday Mass - part of our decades-long partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The Celebrant is the Rev. Michael Speziale, Pastor, St. Ephrem Parish, Bensalem. The Lectors are Erin Conley and Delores Czaplicki. Rachael Sweeney is the Cantor and Ron Chancler...
Driver crashes and overturns in Juniata, flees from scene
A driver who crashed in Philadelphia's Juniata section somehow got out of the wreckage and took off.
West Philly shooting injures 3, 1 in critical condition
Police are still investigating a triple shooting on the 5200 block of Webster Street in West Philly on Friday night that left two injured and one in critical condition.
