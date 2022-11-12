ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

CIF Central Coast Section high school football scores: CCS playoff brackets, live updates (11/11/22)

By SBLive Sports
 2 days ago

The 2022 CIF Central Coast Section high school football playoffs kick off on Friday (November 11) with first-round games across San Jose, Monterey, Santa Cruz and the Bay Area.

There are several intriguing matchups in the Division I bracket , including Sacred Heart Prep at Salinas and Archbishop Mitty at Los Gatos. You can follow all of the action on SBLive Sports, including live game updates, scores, game stories, video highlights, photo galleries and more.

SBLive Sports is a digital content partner of the CIF and has all of the CCS football playoff brackets:

CIF CENTRAL COAST SECTION FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CIF CENTRAL COAST SECTION FOOTBALL BRACKETS

