Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Marc-Andre Fleury sets NHL record in Wild's win vs. Kraken
Marc-Andre Fleury set an NHL record by picking up a shutout against his 28th different team as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Seattle Kraken 1-0 on Friday night. Fleury entered the night tied with Ed Balfour, Dominik Hasek, Martin Brodeur and Tomas Vokoun, who each had shutouts against 27 different teams, but "The Flower" made the difference to help the Wild earn their second straight win.
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
ESPN
Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights' 9-game win streak
LAS VEGAS -- — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight...
NHL
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and the World Cup of Hockey
The Bruce Boudreau-Vancouver Canucks situation lingers on. Taj: Thomas Drance on the Bruce Boudreau situation: “There’s certainly a point of view internally that — while the club would rather get on a run — continuing to lose may be preferable to chasing a dead cat bounce with a new coach…”
Nashville Predators call up F Juuso Parssinen, send D Jordan Gross to AHL Milwaukee
The Nashville Predators called up forward Juuso Parssinen and sent defenseman Jordan Gross down to AHL Milwaukee, the team announced Saturday. Parssinen, 21, was a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and has nine points in 10 games with Milwaukee (two goals, seven assists) this season. The Finland-born forward is playing his first season in North America after several seasons in the Finnish Elite League, Liiga. He impressed during the preseason with the Predators, including a two-point game against Florida on Sept. 27.
FOX Sports
Nashville takes on Minnesota in Central Division play
Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Nashville Predators in Central Division play on Tuesday. Nashville has gone 6-8-1 overall with a 1-3-0 record in Central Division play. The Predators rank eighth...
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Goalie Prospect Pool Showing Great Promise
Recently, the Buffalo Sabres have been regarded as having one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL. Within their prospects, they currently have four goalies competing for a spot in Buffalo that has long been one of the team’s most inconsistent positions. With the roster spots currently being held by 41-year-old Craig Anderson and Eric Comrie on a two-year deal, the potential for these young goalies to see NHL ice as soon as this season is a fair bet.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks take on the Hurricanes following Tinordi's 2-goal showing
Carolina Hurricanes (9-4-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Carolina Hurricanes after Jarred Tinordi scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Chicago has a 5-5-3 record overall and a 4-2-1...
WFMZ-TV Online
Joel Embiid scores 42 as Philadelphia defeats the Hawks
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Joel Embiid had a season-high 42 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering shooting performance in the first half into a 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 21 for the Sixers...
Comments / 0