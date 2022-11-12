Tee off for 18th annual tournament honoring Buchanan 8

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Veterans Day, celebrations take place around the country, and around the Central Valley.

That included the 18th annual Hubbard Baro Golf Tournament, to honor the Buchanan 8, eight young men from Buchanan High School who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for their county.

For the families, the tournament provided a bittersweet day.

They are happy, as it has raised more than $550,000 for veteran resources and treatment over the years. But sad because it’s still a painful reminder of the ones they have lost.

On Friday at Fort Washington Golf and Country Club, the names of the eight men from Clovis Unified’s Buchanan High School were read out, followed by a 21-gun salute.

Nearly 140 golfers then took the course in honor of the fallen.

An emotional Jeff Hubbard, father of Jared Hubbard who was killed in action in Iraq in 2004, and Nathan Hubbard who was killed in action in 2007, appreciated the large crowd.

“I love that people come out here to not only remember. That part of it, the memorial part of it, but then to play golf and to compete and do the types of things that these boys would have been doing too if they were here,” he said.

Vietnam veteran and yearly attendee Allan Ostrow told us that the continued support from the community for people like him means the world.

“To come out here and see a lot of the friends that I have, and see people that I don’t know, but [I] see the same faces every year. It’s wonderful,” he said.

The ongoing support, and appreciation for the eight young men, and other members of the armed services, also continues into the Clovis community.

At Soups, Scoops, and More, a memorial inside honors the Buchanan 8. It is also open to any others who wish to bring a photo and a story of a service member.

“We are always encouraging people to bring in their pictures of loved ones. Pictures of anyone they’d like to honor. So we always accept those every day,” said Soups, Scoops, and More volunteer Brenda Perez.

If you weren’t able to attend, you can still donate at hubbardbarogolf.com and click ‘Sponsor’.

