ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNN19_0j81r0rB00

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

BOSTON - Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night.

It was Tatum's third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season.

Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston.

The loss snapped the Nuggets' four-game win streak.

Nikola Jokic had 29 points and and eight rebounds but struggled with early foul trouble. Aaron Gordon added 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Nuggets stayed close despite its bench playing shorthanded after Bones Hyland was placed in the health and safety protocols prior to tipoff. Bruce Brown was the most productive, playing 37 minutes and finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists
Denver trailed 77-70 when Jokic went to the bench after his fourth foul with about seven minutes left in the third quarter.

The Nuggets kept chipping away without him, eventually cutting what had been an 18-point, first-half deficit to 87-85.

Jokic returned at the start of the fourth, but it didn't stop Boston from growing its lead to 111-95.

Things got a little chippy in the closing minutes.

Gordon was called for a Flagrant 1 foul after he scored on a dunk, then was deemed to have made a hostile act by running over Grant Williams.

It did little to stifle the Celtics' momentum.

Boston went on an 11-3 run after that, extending its lead to 127-109.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Coach Mike Malone won a challenge on what was originally called an offensive foul on Jokic with 9:37 left in the game. It was changed to a blocking foul on Boston's Marcus Smart. It would have been Jokic's fifth foul. ... Ish Smith (calf) sat for the fifth straight game. ... Closed the first half on a 17-6 run.

Celtics: Boston led 102-93 in the fourth when Michael Porter Jr. was called for a flagrant foul after he stepped into Tatum's landing area on a 3-point attempt. Tatum came down on Porter's foot and grabbed at his left ankle but was able to remain in the game. ... Malcolm Brogdon sat out and is day to day with right hamstring tightness. ... Took a 66-57 lead into halftime. ... Led 33-25 at the end of the first, shooting 61% from the field with no turnovers.

STICK WITH IT

Boston's Payton Pritchard had the hustle play of the game in the second quarter.

The Celtics missed fight straight shots on a single possession before the ball was corralled by Denver's DeAndre Jordan.
But just as he turned to push the ball up the court Pritchard - who had rebounded two of Boston's previous misses - snuck in from behind, ripped it away and dropped in a layup to conclude the wild series. The effort sent the Celtics bench into a frenzy and prompted a Nuggets timeout.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At Chicago on Sunday.
Celtics: At Detroit on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Tatum and Brown become first NBA duo to achieve this feat in 2022-23

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep getting better and better, and that ascension has been on display for everyone in the NBA to see through the first month of the season. Tatum and Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 131-112 win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Brown poured in 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Pistons takeaways: MVP-like Tatum leads C's to sixth straight win

The Boston Celtics came into Saturday night's game against the Pistons in Detroit without Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari. It was also the second night of a back-to-back. Enter Jayson Tatum. The Celtics forward willed his team to an impressive 117-108 victory over the...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Carve Up Bulls 126-103

On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls took the court coming off consecutive days off for just the second time this season. But they weren’t able to come away with a win in their return to action this time, dropping their second consecutive game with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Here’s what stood out.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player

Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Longmont Leader

Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Tatum's dominant week proves his MVP campaign is for real

It’s stating the obvious to suggest that Jayson Tatum has entered the MVP conversation. In fact, Tatum didn’t just knock on the door and check with the front desk to see if his name was on the invite list. No, with his loud play to start the 2022-23 season, he arrived in sunglasses, broke the door with a battering ram, and plopped down in the comfiest chair in the room.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Nuggets takeaways: Tatum outduels Jokic in C's win

A battle between two offensive juggernauts took place Friday night at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics prevailed in the shootout with a 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The C's fired on all cylinders from the opening tip. They had a 126 offensive rating in the first quarter and ended up shooting 55.6 percent from the floor (43.2 percent from 3-point range) in the win.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Looney's sage advice to Wiseman about inconsistent minutes

Kevon Looney knows exactly how James Wiseman feels early in the 2022-23 NBA season. Speaking to reporters following the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center, Looney shared what Wiseman has to do to crack the rotation again. "Just keep working, trust the process, trust...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
91K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy