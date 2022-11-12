Read full article on original website
KUTV
UDOT's gondola proposal still on table after public comments against project
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Many Utahns are continuing to speak out against The Utah Department of Transportation's proposal for gondola in Little Cottonwood to help ease congestion. Opponents spoke with 2News as the Alta and Snowbird ski resorts, both located in the canyon, prepared for early opening days on...
KUTV
Robots painting Utah's athletic fields faster, using less paint
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With advancing technology, robots are becoming an increasing presence in our everyday lives. A new autonomous GPS-guided robot robot may be coming to a sports field near you. Painting a field used to take a three-person team two-and-a-half hours. "The crew was very stressed...
KUTV
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
KUTV
Utah Division of State History moves artifacts across valley for preservation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands historical documents and artifacts including those about Black history, are being relocated to different sites within the Salt Lake Valley. This is being done under the watchful care of the Utah Division of State History. The basement of the Rio Grande...
KUTV
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
KUTV
Take 2 Podcast: Utah Midterm Results Deep Dive
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Host: Heidi Hatch. Evan McMullin finishes 14% behind Lee while votes are still being tabulated- his backers still call it a win- but is it?. What does McMullin's loss mean for future independent runs and how does it compare to Democrats in Utah Senate races?
KUTV
Holiday meals distributed to over 100 Utah military families on Veterans Day
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Over 100 Utah military families received holiday meals thanks to an annual Holiday Meals for Military program. "It is a tangible way to express gratitude to those that have given so much on behalf of all Americans and are often far from loved ones during the holiday season," organizers said in a press release.
KUTV
Kentucky governor reports 'serious bus accident' involving children
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said there was a "serious" bus accident Monday morning involving children. The Associated Press reported that a school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury.
