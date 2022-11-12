ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KUTV

Robots painting Utah's athletic fields faster, using less paint

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With advancing technology, robots are becoming an increasing presence in our everyday lives. A new autonomous GPS-guided robot robot may be coming to a sports field near you. Painting a field used to take a three-person team two-and-a-half hours. "The crew was very stressed...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Take 2 Podcast: Utah Midterm Results Deep Dive

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Host: Heidi Hatch. Evan McMullin finishes 14% behind Lee while votes are still being tabulated- his backers still call it a win- but is it?. What does McMullin's loss mean for future independent runs and how does it compare to Democrats in Utah Senate races?
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Holiday meals distributed to over 100 Utah military families on Veterans Day

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Over 100 Utah military families received holiday meals thanks to an annual Holiday Meals for Military program. "It is a tangible way to express gratitude to those that have given so much on behalf of all Americans and are often far from loved ones during the holiday season," organizers said in a press release.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Kentucky governor reports 'serious bus accident' involving children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said there was a "serious" bus accident Monday morning involving children. The Associated Press reported that a school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury.
KENTUCKY STATE

