Family of K-96 crash victim speaks out

By Hannah Adamson
 2 days ago

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — A community is in mourning following the deaths of a young couple killed in a fatal crash on Thursday.

Shortly before 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, the two had pulled over in a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer on the on-ramp to Kansas Highway 96 eastbound from Interstate 135 northbound. 20-year-old Christian Evans and 18-year-old Emily Stein got out of the car to investigate a flat front left tire.

A short time later, a man driving a Dodge pickup struck both Evans and Stein. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tgi3P_0j81pTCB00
    Emily Stein and Christian Evans (Courtesy: Shelby Hoag)
    Emily Stein (Courtesy: Shelby Hoag)
    Emily Stein (Courtesy: Shelby Hoag)
    Emily Stein (Courtesy: Shelby Hoag)
    Emily Stein (Courtesy: Shelby Hoag)
    Emily Stein (Courtesy: Shelby Hoag)

“I don’t wish this on any other mom … I don’t,” Verna Plummer, Stein’s mother, said. “It’s the worst feeling a mom or a dad could ever had.”

The driver of the pickup, Travis Mock, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of involuntary manslaughter, DUI, and possession of marijuana.

There were three other occupants in the Chevy Trailblazer, Stein’s mother, brother, and two-year-old son. They were not injured.

Plummer says the young couple had bright futures ahead that were taken all too soon.

“It hurts knowing that my daughter was injured, and she wasn’t going to wake up,” Plummer said while holding back tears. “She wasn’t breathing … no heartbeat.”

Homeless man found guilty in connection to February murder by Sedgwick County jury

For Plummer, it was a scene that keeps her up at night.

“I had my son look for Christian, and he found him, and he goes, ‘Mom, you don’t want to go down there,'” Plummer said.

Both Evans and Stein leave behind young children.

Plummer described her daughter as a devoted mother — always putting her two-year-old son Layne first.

“We’re not gonna have any holidays, birthdays or even Mother’s Days with her,” Plummer said.

Plummer says the pain of both Stein’s and Evan’s deaths are made worse by the fact their children are too young to comprehend the situation.

“We’re going to keep their presence alive and make sure that Layne will remember Christian and Emily for who they are,” Shelby Hoag, Stein’s aunt, said.

