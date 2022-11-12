Fans and celebrities commemorate Takeoff at memorial hosted in Atlanta where Drake, Cardi B, and other stars were in attendance

A large memorial service was held for rapper Takeoff at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022. Sudhin Thanawala/AP

He was best known as a member of the rap trio Migos, which featured family members Quavo and Offset.

A "celebration of life" was hosted at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed on November 1 in Houston, Texas. He was 28.

The rapper released his first studio album, "The Last Rocket," in 2018 and was featured in numerous chart-topping songs with artists like Lil Wayne, Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch, and DJ Khaled.

But the Georgia-native rapper was best known as a member of the trio Migos, which featured his uncle Quavo and his cousin Offset. The three skyrocketed to become some of the most recognizable names in hip hop today, with singles like "Versace" and "Bad and Boujee" — the latter of which was nominated for a Grammy Award.

A strict no-photo and video policy inside the funeral was enforced. But a few took videos anyway, including one attendee who captured moments of Drake's speech and posted it on Twitter.

State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022. Derek White/Getty Images