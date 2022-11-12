ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, CA

Comments / 3

Lorraine Pozniak
2d ago

I'd love to donate something, but on such short notice that's way too early and such a short amount of time to donate. Are there going to be any other times or locations? Or any other way to donate?

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

23-year-old arrested for allegedly driving through South LA carnival

LOS ANGELES - A 23-year-old is in custody facing felony hit-and-run charges after allegedly driving a car through a carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday night, but officials said the incident could have been much worse. Steven Weems was trying to evade police officers after they tried to pull him...
Key News Network

2 Teens Shot, Possible Weapon Located

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two teenagers were found shot in the city of Lancaster Friday evening, Nov. 11. At approximately 7:05 p.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call regarding a shooting at the intersection of Avenue J and 12th Street West where responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station deputies discovered two teenagers with gunshot wounds.
LANCASTER, CA
scvnews.com

Dogs Left Behind by Woman Who Died in Collection Box Need Homes

Dogs left behind by a woman who died in October after climbing into a collection box in Newhall are up for adoption at the Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384. The two senior dogs, Banjo and Ripley, that have been left behind need to be...
CASTAIC, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend

The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop

PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
PALMDALE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local Veteran turns 107 years old

A local veteran is celebrating both his 107th birthday and being honored for his service during World War II on Veterans Day. John Curran spends two days a week at the Joslyn Center playing bingo among friends. He lives a quiet and slow life now under the care of his great-nephew, JD Lewis. But life The post Local Veteran turns 107 years old appeared first on KESQ.
REDLANDS, CA
foxla.com

Olympic medals stolen during home burglary in Laguna Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Investigators in Orange County are searching for three Olympic medals that were stolen from a house in Laguna Hills. According to the sheriff’s department, on Oct. 29 a home on the 25000 block of Black Horse Lane was burglarized in the evening. The suspect(s) stole...
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
foxla.com

74-year-old man found dead on front porch of Whittier home

WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway after an elderly man was found dead on the front porch of his home in Whittier. Authorities were called out to the home in the 16100 block of Marlinton Driver in Whittier around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

Man shot dead in Koreatown: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway in Koreatown after a man was found shot to death early Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was found dead around 3 a.m. at the corner of 8th and Normandy. Two men were seen leaving the scene, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Arrested in Connection With 74-Year-Old Neighbor's Death in Whittier

A man in his late 20s remains in custody in connection with the death of a 74-year-old neighbor in Whittier, sheriff's homicide detectives said Sunday. Detectives were sent to the 16100 block of Marlington Drive at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
WHITTIER, CA
HeySoCal

56 animals face euthanasia at southeast LA County shelter

Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but has since expanded...
DOWNEY, CA
vvng.com

Detectives are Investigating the In-Custody Death of Eli Baker, 33 of Hesperia

ADELANTO, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — An inmate housed at a local detention center in Adelanto died after suffering from a medical emergency, officials confirmed. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 9:23 p.m., deputies and medical staff at the High Desert Detention Center responded to a male inmate who was unresponsive inside a cell.
HESPERIA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Camacho named head nurse for Temecula Valley Hospital

Angie Camacho has been named Temecula Valley Hospital’s chief nursing officer. A registered nurse for more than 20 years, Camacho was most recently administrator and chief nursing officer at Chino Valley Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital, according to a statement on Temecula Valley’s website. She began...
TEMECULA, CA
foxla.com

More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A drug enforcement squad seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills from a home in San Bernardino last week, according to officials. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the city of San Bernardino back on Nov. 10. According to officials, investigators found evidence during that traffic stop that led them to get a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of East 19th Street.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy