Lorraine Pozniak
2d ago
I'd love to donate something, but on such short notice that's way too early and such a short amount of time to donate. Are there going to be any other times or locations? Or any other way to donate?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTLA.com
Ex-husband arrested in connection with disappearance and death of 25-year-old Simi Valley mother
Authorities with the Simi Valley Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with the disappearance and death of 25-year-old Rachel Castillo. Castillo’s remains were discovered Sunday in a remote Antelope Valley location. Zarbab Ali, 25 of Hawthorne, was arrested Sunday afternoon at his parent’s home in...
foxla.com
23-year-old arrested for allegedly driving through South LA carnival
LOS ANGELES - A 23-year-old is in custody facing felony hit-and-run charges after allegedly driving a car through a carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday night, but officials said the incident could have been much worse. Steven Weems was trying to evade police officers after they tried to pull him...
2 Teens Shot, Possible Weapon Located
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two teenagers were found shot in the city of Lancaster Friday evening, Nov. 11. At approximately 7:05 p.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call regarding a shooting at the intersection of Avenue J and 12th Street West where responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station deputies discovered two teenagers with gunshot wounds.
scvnews.com
Dogs Left Behind by Woman Who Died in Collection Box Need Homes
Dogs left behind by a woman who died in October after climbing into a collection box in Newhall are up for adoption at the Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384. The two senior dogs, Banjo and Ripley, that have been left behind need to be...
NBC Los Angeles
Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend
The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
foxla.com
Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop
PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
Man Walking Through Woodland Preserve Allegedly with Rifle Arrested by Deputies
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station responded to a report of a man with an assault rifle walking through the Prime Desert Woodland Preserve in the 43200 block of West 35th Street in the city of Lancaster at approximately 9:46 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
Local Veteran turns 107 years old
A local veteran is celebrating both his 107th birthday and being honored for his service during World War II on Veterans Day. John Curran spends two days a week at the Joslyn Center playing bingo among friends. He lives a quiet and slow life now under the care of his great-nephew, JD Lewis. But life The post Local Veteran turns 107 years old appeared first on KESQ.
Suspect arrested in Fallbrook hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist
A 32-year-old motorcyclist from Fallbrook was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
foxla.com
Olympic medals stolen during home burglary in Laguna Hills
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Investigators in Orange County are searching for three Olympic medals that were stolen from a house in Laguna Hills. According to the sheriff’s department, on Oct. 29 a home on the 25000 block of Black Horse Lane was burglarized in the evening. The suspect(s) stole...
Police search for South Gate girl, 11, who disappeared walking home from school
Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who disappeared while walking home from school in South Gate in September. Edelyne Mariah Madrigal, 11, was last seen on Sept. 27. She attended an after-school program, but when her mother went to pick her up around 5:15 p.m., she was nowhere to be found, her family […]
foxla.com
74-year-old man found dead on front porch of Whittier home
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway after an elderly man was found dead on the front porch of his home in Whittier. Authorities were called out to the home in the 16100 block of Marlinton Driver in Whittier around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.
More than 50 animals at SEAACA in Downey at risk of being euthanized due to overcrowding
Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding.
Riverside high school student saved from fentanyl overdose
A teenager’s life was saved after a suspected overdose from a fentanyl-laced pill thanks to the swift actions of school staff in Riverside.
foxla.com
Man shot dead in Koreatown: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway in Koreatown after a man was found shot to death early Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was found dead around 3 a.m. at the corner of 8th and Normandy. Two men were seen leaving the scene, police said.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Arrested in Connection With 74-Year-Old Neighbor's Death in Whittier
A man in his late 20s remains in custody in connection with the death of a 74-year-old neighbor in Whittier, sheriff's homicide detectives said Sunday. Detectives were sent to the 16100 block of Marlington Drive at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
56 animals face euthanasia at southeast LA County shelter
Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but has since expanded...
vvng.com
Detectives are Investigating the In-Custody Death of Eli Baker, 33 of Hesperia
ADELANTO, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — An inmate housed at a local detention center in Adelanto died after suffering from a medical emergency, officials confirmed. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 9:23 p.m., deputies and medical staff at the High Desert Detention Center responded to a male inmate who was unresponsive inside a cell.
iebusinessdaily.com
Camacho named head nurse for Temecula Valley Hospital
Angie Camacho has been named Temecula Valley Hospital’s chief nursing officer. A registered nurse for more than 20 years, Camacho was most recently administrator and chief nursing officer at Chino Valley Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital, according to a statement on Temecula Valley’s website. She began...
foxla.com
More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A drug enforcement squad seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills from a home in San Bernardino last week, according to officials. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the city of San Bernardino back on Nov. 10. According to officials, investigators found evidence during that traffic stop that led them to get a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of East 19th Street.
