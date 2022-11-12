Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who disappeared while walking home from school in South Gate in September. Edelyne Mariah Madrigal, 11, was last seen on Sept. 27. She attended an after-school program, but when her mother went to pick her up around 5:15 p.m., she was nowhere to be found, her family […]

SOUTH GATE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO