ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
New Atari Collection Launches with Over 100 Retro Games
Atari fans or those just looking for a more classic, retro gaming experience have a new way to get their fix now that Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection is out. This collection, as its name suggests, celebrates the 50 years of Atari and the games that have been featured on the company's consoles with this collection that includes over 100 different titles to play including some totally new games. It'll be on the Atari VCS later this year, but for now, it's out on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, All Kingdom Hearts Games Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for November 2022
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition is coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium catalogue this month. Starting November 15, higher-tier PS Plus subscribers gain access to the critically-acclaimed RPG, boasting a vast, fantasy open world, for you, the Dragonborn to explore, form alliances with citizens, and level-up skills by completing medieval-themed quests. That role-playing essence continues via the Kingdom Hearts series, whose entire saga drops this month on PlayStation’s subscription service. Meanwhile, FPS fans can delve into Rainbow Six Siege, and partake in tactical 5v5 close-quarters combat, cycling between multiple operators, each equipped with a unique skill set.
Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon
Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Getting Remaster Next Year
A popular Nintendo GameCube is getting a remaster on February 17, 2023. The Nintendo GameCube didn't sell very well, especially compared to Nintendo machines like the 3DS and Nintendo Switch, but it also didn't sell as poorly as the Wii U, and like any Nintendo console, it had lots of great games. Meanwhile, in 2003 the likes of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and the original Call of Duty were released. It was a big year for releases, so much so that games like Tales of Symphonia somewhat flew under the radar, despite reviewing well and being part of a long-running RPG series. As you may remember, while Tales of Symphonia eventually came to other platforms, it debuted as a GameCube exclusive. If you haven't pieced it together yet, Tales of Symphonia is the game in question.
Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto Says Backwards Compatibility Is Easier Than Ever Before
The Nintendo Switch currently offers a decent selection of games for Nintendo Switch Online users, and Representative Director Shigeru Miyamoto says backwards compatibility has "has become easier" than before. But that doesn't mean Nintendo will focus on backwards compatibility when creating new hardware. In a financial briefing on Wednesday, Miyamoto...
Remedy Announces Control 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC
Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that Control 2 is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Revealed in a blog post, Remedy and 505 Games are co-developing and co-publishing the sequel which was previously known as Codename Heron and thought to be a spin-off rather than a second mainline game.
