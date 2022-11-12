ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game At Stanford

PROVO, Utah – The regular season finale for BYU football at Stanford now has a kickoff time. BYU’s second trip to The Farm will kick off at 9 p.m. (MT)/8 p.m. (PT) on November 26 on FS1. The 9 p.m. (MT) start is the latest kickoff of the year for BYU this season.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Signs First Big 12 Recruiting Class

PROVO, Utah – One of the big reasons Amber Whiting was hired to be the BYU Women’s Basketball head coach is her ability to recruit. The former State Champion coach in Idaho at Burley High has many recruiting connections through her time around prep basketball and the AAU circuit.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Takeaways From BYU’s Missed Opportunity At San Diego State

PROVO, Utah – Expectations were low for BYU basketball heading into a road game against No. 19 San Diego State. But after having a 10-point in the second half, Friday night’s game at Viejas Arena is a missed Quad One win opportunity. Here are some takeaways from BYU’s...
PROVO, UT
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks favored against Utah

The Oregon Ducks are favored against Utah. The No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) opened as 3-point favorites against the No. 10 Utes (8-2, 6-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. Oregon is 7-3 against the spread this season, failing to cover as a...
EUGENE, OR
kslsports.com

Instant Takeaways From Utah’s Win Over Stanford

SALT LAKE CITY- It was not the prettiest start for Utah football but as we all should know by now, it’s never about how you start, but how you finish. The Utes walked away with another dominating victory, this time over the Stanford Cardinal, 42-7, while several of their conference-mates crumbled.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah QB Rising Connects With Vele For 2Q Touchdown Against Stanford

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Cam Rising flushed out of the pocket and made a nice throw to Devaughn Vele in the corner of the end zone against Stanford. Utah needed to convert on fourth down twice in order to get the touchdown from Rising to Vele. It’s the first touchdown of the game for the Utes. Rising threw his 17th TD of the season and Vele caught his fifth score of the year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Tech Takes Down Cal State Northridge For First Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team captured its first victory of the 2022-23 season by beating the Cal State Northridge Matadors. The Trailblazers hosted the Matadors at Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah at Saturday, November 12. Utah Tech defeated Cal State, 69-63. During...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
eastidahonews.com

Daddy-daughter duo performing at BYU-Idaho this week

REXBURG – Mat and Savanna Shaw, a daddy-daughter duo from Utah that rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, will perform at Brigham Young University-Idaho on Thursday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium. Since their first YouTube video, “The Prayer,” went viral, Mat and Savanna have...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Utah’s fastest growing political party

It’s technically the fastest-growing political party in Utah, but you may not recognize the name. It’s called the Independent American Party. In 2014, just under 5,000 active voters were registered to this party in Utah. That number is now 64,008, making it the third-largest party in the state of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy