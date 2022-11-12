Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Sarah Logan’s New WWE Character Called Out For Being A Blatant Rip-Off
Sarah Logan made a surprise return along with Erik and Ivar (collectively known as the Viking Raiders) on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown destroying a handful of superstars. However, an impactful return for Sarah Logan was slightly overshadowed by a gimmick ripped off former AEW and indie star Max Impaler.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Absent From WWE SmackDown Due To Personal Reasons
Sami Zayn is the most over member of The Bloodline not named Roman Reigns. The Honorary Uce was absent from the Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. Tonight, he wasn’t in The Usos’ corner for their history-making match. The Usos defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship...
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Reacts To Mia Yim’s Return
In a recent appearance for the Ringsiders podcast, Rhea Ripley talked about Mia Yim’s return to WWE (via Fightful). She also shared her perspective on how Yim’s return will affect current storylines and anticipating the chance to face her in future matches. You can find a few highlights from Ripley below:
411mania.com
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship At NWA Hard Times 3
Tonight’s NWA Hard Times 3 event saw the victory in the headliner match end in Tyrus’ hands. With Trevor Murdoch defending his title against both Tyrus and Matt Cardona, the evening ended with Tyrus winning his first World Championship. The wrestler has previously performed as Brodus Clay for WWE and under his current name for Impact Wrestling.
411mania.com
WWE News: Titus O’Neil Appears On Good Morning America, Every Seth Rollins Title Win Ever, Latest WWE 2K22 Video From UpUpDownDown
– WWE star Titus O’Neil appeared on Good Morning America this morning, taking part in the ABC show’s search for the best pie. Gio Benitez traveled to Tampa as O’Neil and other celebrity judges were served Key Lime Pie and Apple Bougatsa Pie. – The latest WWE...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Reacts To The Usos Making History After WWE SmackDown
The Usos are certainly one of the best tag teams in the history of WWE. Their accolades speak for themselves as they have taken part in several historic matches over the years. They crossed yet another milestone recently, and Roman Reigns reacted to it as well. As seen on this...
411mania.com
Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a match and segment for next week’s episode of Raw. On tonight’s Smackdown, the following were advertised for Monday’s show. The episode airs live on USA Network:. * Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. * Miz addresses Johnny Gargano’s expose on Miz TV.
411mania.com
Tyrus Releases Statement on NWA Title Win, Credits Training
– As previously noted, Tyrus became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion last night at NWA Hard Times 3, beating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to become the new champion. Tyrus released the following statement on his Twitter earlier today, commenting on the title victory:
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Taping For Tribute to the Troops Tonight
WWE is reportedly taping for their 2022 Tribute to the Troops show tonight. PWInsider reports that WWE will be taping material for the 2022 special tonight in Indianapolis once Smackdown is done. Last year’s Tribute to the Troops special was taped in Ontario, California.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw (11/14/22)
WWE invades the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Champion Seth Rollins defends against Finn Balor. – Matt Riddle & Elias...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants At WrestleMania
Speaking to USA Network Insider, Rhea Ripley looked into the future and named who she hopes to face at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next April:. “I think it would have to be myself and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Whenever we step in the ring together, it’s magic. So if we could do it on a bigger scale and have the title on the line, I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”
411mania.com
Valerie Loureda Debuts Tonight With NXT Live
Fans saw Valerie Loureda make her pro wrestling debut tonight at NXT Live in Orlando. The wrestler joined Bronco Nima and Xyon Quinn to face off against Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, & Thea Hail. She also posted to mark the occasion on her Twitter, stating:. I did it. My WWE...
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Plans For The WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Tonight the WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament is set to kick off on SmackDown, and WWE has announced that the winner of the tournament will receive a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. WWE has also announced that Santos Escobar will take on Shinsuke Nakamura tonight in a first round match.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Bobby Roode's Possible Return To WWE
WWE star Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, but it appears he is getting closer to a return. Fightful Select reports that Roode was spotted backstage at the November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis. The former WWE United States Champion revealed in September that he had a successful visit to Southlake Orthopedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, where many WWE stars go for surgical operations. Roode was once again seen in Birmingham this very week, spotted the in the days before he showed up at Indianapolis. There is no word on what kind of surgery Roode underwent, or the nature of his injury but an Instagram post from the former WWE NXT Champion showed small bandages on the side of his neck.
411mania.com
STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 6 Results: Mafia Bella In Action, More
STARDOM held Day 6 of their Goddess of Stardom Tag League on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the results from the show and the standings for the Tag League below, per STARDOM::
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt Gets Physical With L.A. Knight On SmackDown, More
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt got into it with L.A. Knight. In a backstage segment, Knight was being interviewed when Wyatt showed up. This led to Knight telling the latter to go back to his “romper room” and play with his puppetts, which resulted in Wyatt hitting him with a headbutt.
411mania.com
Paul Heyman Explains What He Likes About WWE’s New Creative Direction
Paul Heyman appeared recently on WWE’s After The Bell and discussed what he approves of in the company’s recent creative choices (via Wrestling Inc). As a former writer and executive, Heyman shared his thoughts on the on-screen character dynamics that contribute to interesting performances, citing his current affiliation with The Bloodline as evidence. You can read a quick highlight from Heyman and listen to the full episode below.
411mania.com
AEW Hypes Full Gear On PPV, Bleacher Report and In Theaters
All Elite Wrestling will present their latest Full Gear PPV this Saturday on PPV & Bleacher Report, as well as in theaters. They’ve sent out a press release hyping the news and lineup. “AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on Bleacher Report Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 PM...
411mania.com
Abadon Was Injured This Past Weekend
PWInsider reports that Abadon was injured this past weekend while during a match for Warriors of Wrestling in Staten Island, New York. She went for a hurricanrana on Joey Ace but landed wrong. The match was stopped and she went to the hospital. The latest update is that she likely...
411mania.com
Updated AEW Full Gear Card
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
