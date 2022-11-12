Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
New Tag Team Match Set For This Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced on their website that Matt Riddle and Elias will team up to take on this Monday’s Raw to take on Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis). Previously announced for Monday’s episode is Seth Rollins defending the United States Championship against Finn Balor of The Judgement Day, and The Miz to address Dexter Lumis on Miz TV.
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Shane McMahon Was Trending During SmackDown
During tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown, one notable name released under the Vince McMahon era was trending on Twitter: Shane McMahon. Find out why Stephanie McMahon’s brother Shane McMahon was trending during tonight’s show!. In a hilarious application of either recycling or commitment to tried and true...
411mania.com
Sheamus Returns On WWE SmackDown, Brawls With The Bloodline
Sheamus is back on WWE TV, returning on this week’s Smackdown and joining his teammates in brawling with The Bloodline. Tonight’s show ended with The Bloodline in the ring celebrating The Usos’ pending status as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all-time. As the group was in the ring, Ridge Holland and Butch came out to interrupt and they were joined by Sheamus who made his first appearance since the Bloodline put him “out of action” on October 21st.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey's Title Challenger Set For WWE Survivor Series
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi is confirmed for the Survivor Series premium live event on November 26. The title match was made official on the 11/11 "WWE SmackDown" where Shotzi defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge to emerge as Rousey's next challenger.
wrestletalk.com
Producers For WWE SmackDown November 11 Revealed
The producer list for the November 11 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has now been revealed. Friday’s show was the first edition of SmackDown following the November 5 Crown Jewel premium live event. The episode featured a number of notable segments, including a Tag Team Championship bout between...
411mania.com
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship At NWA Hard Times 3
Tonight’s NWA Hard Times 3 event saw the victory in the headliner match end in Tyrus’ hands. With Trevor Murdoch defending his title against both Tyrus and Matt Cardona, the evening ended with Tyrus winning his first World Championship. The wrestler has previously performed as Brodus Clay for WWE and under his current name for Impact Wrestling.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Reacts To The Usos Making History After WWE SmackDown
The Usos are certainly one of the best tag teams in the history of WWE. Their accolades speak for themselves as they have taken part in several historic matches over the years. They crossed yet another milestone recently, and Roman Reigns reacted to it as well. As seen on this...
411mania.com
Spoilers For WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022
WWE taped matches for Tribute to the Troops 2022 after tonight’s Smackdown, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina & Emma. * Braun Strowman def. LA Knight.
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Reacts To Mia Yim’s Return
In a recent appearance for the Ringsiders podcast, Rhea Ripley talked about Mia Yim’s return to WWE (via Fightful). She also shared her perspective on how Yim’s return will affect current storylines and anticipating the chance to face her in future matches. You can find a few highlights from Ripley below:
Yardbarker
Championship match and more announced for Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE has started to announce things for Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins will defend the United States Title against Finn Balor on the show. This comes after an angle that took place on this past Monday’s Raw between Balor and Rollins. Also, a Miz TV segment will take place...
PWMania
Why Rey Mysterio Isn’t Involved in the SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE Smackdown World Cup tournament, but Mustafa Ali was announced instead. In terms of why Mysterio was left out of the tournament, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that Mysterio is suffering from a foot or ankle injury. Meltzer had the following to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt Gets Physical With L.A. Knight On SmackDown, More
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt got into it with L.A. Knight. In a backstage segment, Knight was being interviewed when Wyatt showed up. This led to Knight telling the latter to go back to his “romper room” and play with his puppetts, which resulted in Wyatt hitting him with a headbutt.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler Regarding WWE SmackDown World Cup Competitors
Last Friday night on "SmackDown," WWE announced an eight-person tournament for what is regarded as the "WWE SmackDown" World Cup." The first such tournament of its kind took place at Crown Jewel in 2018. This should come as no surprise to anyone who's been paying attention. Just last month, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque discussed plans to showcase "World Cup-type scenarios" with the global soccer event in Qatar on the horizon. But which WWE Superstars will be filling in the tournament brackets? We now know who is entered into the tourney.
411mania.com
The Usos Retain Tag Team Titles Against The New Day On WWE Smackdown
The Usos are set to make the history books after they retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Jimmy and Jey defeat Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to retain their titles. As a result, barring any last-minute swerves they will break the New Day’s record as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history.
Yardbarker
The Usos react to record-breaking WWE Tag Team Title reign
The run that everyone involved in The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) has been on has been unbelievable, as Reigns is in the middle of a long reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. In contrast, The Usos have been the long-term Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
411mania.com
Note On Mustafa Ali’s Brand Status Following Smackdown World Cup Reveal
Mustafa Ali is taking part in the Smackdown World Cup, and a new report has an update on his brand status following the announcement. Friday’s episode of Smackdown revealed that Ali is part of the tournament alongside Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Butch, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, Santos Escobar, and Braun Strowman. While many believed this meant Ali would be part of the Blue Brand moving forward, Fightful Select reports that this is not the case.
411mania.com
WWE News: Titus O’Neil Appears On Good Morning America, Every Seth Rollins Title Win Ever, Latest WWE 2K22 Video From UpUpDownDown
– WWE star Titus O’Neil appeared on Good Morning America this morning, taking part in the ABC show’s search for the best pie. Gio Benitez traveled to Tampa as O’Neil and other celebrity judges were served Key Lime Pie and Apple Bougatsa Pie. – The latest WWE...
411mania.com
STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 6 Results: Mafia Bella In Action, More
STARDOM held Day 6 of their Goddess of Stardom Tag League on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the results from the show and the standings for the Tag League below, per STARDOM::
tjrwrestling.net
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE World Cup
Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was originally set to be part of the WWE World Cup on SmackDown but injury meant he was pulled from the tournament. It was announced on the November 4th edition of Smackdown that WWE will be doing a World Cup tournament with the winner of the competition receiving a shot at GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (11/14): Seth 'Freakin' Rollins Vs. Finn Bálor, The Miz To Apologize On Miz TV
Tonight's "WWE Raw" comes to you live from the KFC YUM! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, for the first time in over a year. The last time the red brand was in town, Seth "Freakin" Rollins picked up a countout victory against Kevin Owens in the main event. Now, over 12...
