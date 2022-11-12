Last Friday night on "SmackDown," WWE announced an eight-person tournament for what is regarded as the "WWE SmackDown" World Cup." The first such tournament of its kind took place at Crown Jewel in 2018. This should come as no surprise to anyone who's been paying attention. Just last month, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque discussed plans to showcase "World Cup-type scenarios" with the global soccer event in Qatar on the horizon. But which WWE Superstars will be filling in the tournament brackets? We now know who is entered into the tourney.

