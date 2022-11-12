Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carmelo Anthony's Son Makes A Huge Announcement
On Sunday, Carmelo Anthony's son (Kiyan) announced that he has been offered a scholarship by Syracuse.
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
Lakers: Why Is Ex-Laker Dwight Howard In Taiwan While Ex-Laker DeAndre Jordan Is Backing Up Nikola Jokic?
Do NBA teams just hate Dwight Howard that much?
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless
The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
Kevin Durant’s 3-word reaction to Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 40-point outburst vs. Cavs
Stephen Curry has done it again. The Golden State Warriors came into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs. The Dubs have mightily struggled this season, so many expected them to bow to the white-hot Cavs. However, Curry refused to let that happen, taking control of the game up until the final minute.
Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN
Malika Andrews trolled Stephen A. Smith on the air by sharing his scoring average from college.
Yardbarker
LeBron James to Phoenix Suns is a Possibility
Lebron James hasn’t had the best start to his 20th season in the league. With that, the Los Angeles Lakers are exploring every avenue to maintain some competitiveness for the future. James will likely be the last trade option that’s visited, but one Western Conference scout believes that the...
Mavs star Luka Doncic 1 step closer to breaking LeBron James’ insane triple-double record
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic went god-mode once again on his way to a 40-point triple-double against the Portland Trail Blazers. With that, he also took a step forward to breaking a rather insane LeBron James record. Doncic finished with 43 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the Mavs’...
Western conference scout pegs Phoenix Suns as potential landing spot for LeBron James
One Western Conference scout believes that the Phoenix Suns would be an ideal landing spot for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The Suns have come up short in the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, losing in the NBA Finals in the 2020-21 season to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Phoenix could potentially explore an avenue to bring James onto the roster if that happens again, according to the scout.
Lakers star LeBron James hypes up Bronny’s senior season with epic 4-word take
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James just gave hoops fans another reason to be excited about Bronny James’ senior season at Sierra Canyon. SLAM HS Hoops shared a video of Bronny effortlessly jumping for a windmill dunk. The account noted that “Bronny’s senior season about to be a movie,” to which LeBron replied “A REAL LIFE [MOVIE].”
College Basketball World Reacts To Carmelo Anthony's Son Offer
A little less than 20 years ago, Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse to a national championship. Sunday afternoon, Carmelo's son, Kiyan, announced some big scholarship news. "Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE," Kiyan announced. Kiyan, the son of the longtime NBA star, is a four-star recruit in...
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly
If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach
The post ‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant Reacts to Not Facing LeBron James Since 2018
This Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets game will likely not feature LeBron James
Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Wizards Game
Ja Morant is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.
RUMOR: 1 explanation for why Lakers won’t make roster changes … yet
The Los Angeles Lakers might’ve grabbed a much-needed victory on Sunday over the Brooklyn Nets, but they still sit at a putrid 3-10 on the season. That’s resulted in lots of rumblings about the organization going out and improving their roster immediately, but it appears that won’t happen quite yet. Why? Because the front office […] The post RUMOR: 1 explanation for why Lakers won’t make roster changes … yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs’ rumored link to Ben Simmons trade draws pushback
The Dallas Mavericks have been linked to Brooklyn Nets’ star Ben Simmons. However, recent reports state that Dallas is not interested in Simmons, per Marc Stein. Stein added that the Mavs may have been mentioned as a potential Simmons destination in order to create a market for him. Simmons...
