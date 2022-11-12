A 9-month-old boy sitting in a stroller being pushed by his mother on a central California sidewalk was shot and killed when someone opened fire from a car, police said.The mother was walking Wednesday with her boyfriend on a street in Merced when a car drove by and one of the occupants opened fire, striking the child, the Merced Police Department said in a statement.Police officers responded to reports of a shooting and found the mother and child inside a McDonald's about a block from where the child was shot, the department said.The baby was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Darius King Grigsby, officials said.Police said detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance. Merced is about 80 miles east of San Jose.Police have not identified a suspect or a motive in the shooting. Officials asked anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Sergeant Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org or Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org

MERCED, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO