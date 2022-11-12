Read full article on original website
Woman arrested in connection with deaths of her sister and newborn niece
FRESNO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old woman and her 26-year-old boyfriend were arrested in connection with the deaths of the female suspect’s 18-year-old sister and 3-week-old niece. On the morning of Saturday, Sept. 24, Fresno Police officers responded to a home on the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue...
Fresno man on parole arrested with firearm, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man on parole was arrested for being in possession of an unserialized firearm and ammunition, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Chestnut and Gettysburg avenues for a vehicle code violation. Police say they discovered the driver was on active parole for […]
Baby in stroller shot dead while being pushed by mother on sidewalk
A 9-month-old boy sitting in a stroller being pushed by his mother on a central California sidewalk was shot and killed when someone opened fire from a car, police said.The mother was walking Wednesday with her boyfriend on a street in Merced when a car drove by and one of the occupants opened fire, striking the child, the Merced Police Department said in a statement.Police officers responded to reports of a shooting and found the mother and child inside a McDonald's about a block from where the child was shot, the department said.The baby was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Darius King Grigsby, officials said.Police said detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance. Merced is about 80 miles east of San Jose.Police have not identified a suspect or a motive in the shooting. Officials asked anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Sergeant Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org or Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org
Visalia man arrested after narcotics find, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was arrested on suspicion of various weapon and narcotic charges Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say at 11:00 a.m., their Special Enforcement Unit pulled over 35-year-old Steven Escalera during a traffic stop on Willis Street and Grove Avenue. Police say they found Escalera to […]
Person of interest sought after driver allegedly hit, killed Visalia bicyclist
Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old woman who California Highway Patrol officials believe is a person of interest in a crash that fatally hit a 30-year-old man riding a bicycle on Saturday.
