Fresno, CA

Fresno man on parole arrested with firearm, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man on parole was arrested for being in possession of an unserialized firearm and ammunition, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Chestnut and Gettysburg avenues for a vehicle code violation. Police say they discovered the driver was on active parole for […]
Merced infant in stroller killed by stray bullet in drive-by shooting

MERCED -- A 9-month-old boy sitting in a stroller being pushed by his mother on a Merced sidewalk was shot and killed when someone opened fire from a car.In a Facebook post, Merced police said 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby was being pushed in a stroller by his mother Wednesday as she was walking down the street with her boyfriend. Then a car drove by and one of the occupants opened fire, striking Grigsby. Police and emergency responders arrived on the scene at the McDonalds at 13th and R Street, but despite their efforts, little Darius was declared dead at the scene.Detectives have conducted a thorough canvass of the area for witnesses and video surveillance. Police have not identified a suspect or a motive in the shooting. Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Sergeant Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org or Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org  
Visalia man arrested after narcotics find, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was arrested on suspicion of various weapon and narcotic charges Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say at 11:00 a.m., their Special Enforcement Unit pulled over 35-year-old Steven Escalera during a traffic stop on Willis Street and Grove Avenue. Police say they found Escalera to […]
