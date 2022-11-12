Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Forage fish stocking marks rebirth of Lake Monticello
MONTICELLO — Hatchery staff and biologists from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked together to load more than one-quarter of a million forage fish into the rising waters of Lake Monticello in October. Approximately 180,000 fathead minnows, 111,900 golden shiners, 78,840 bluegill,...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 6 - 12:. 1. Minnesota couple find 1.9 carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park. Arkansas State Parks announced Wednesday that two people visiting from Chatfield, Minnesota found...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of northern Arkansas. The advisory lasts from Monday at 3 p.m. to Tuesday at 3 a.m. The counties include:. Baxter, Ark. Boone County, Except for Southwest, Ark. Boone County Higher Elevations, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Eastern,...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Arkansas: Types and Where They Live
Bobcats can be found almost everywhere in North America. They are phantom-like medium-sized cats that quietly stalk their prey and prefer to stay hidden from humans. While it’s more common to spot these adorable felines in your local state park or wooded area, they sometimes sneak into neighborhoods and backyards.
KTLO
Area firefighters leave to work wildfires in Kentucky
Two area men have been selected to a crew of wildland firefighters with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division. The crew left Thursday to work wildfires in Kentucky where many areas have been experiencing elevated wildfire danger with 34 fires reported in a single day earlier this week.
Kait 8
Nov. 14: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Still enjoying the cold air? After a really cold weekend, we’ll see more cold weather this week. Highs stay in the 40s once again today. Clouds increase later as a fast moving storm system swings through tonight.
KTLO
Appeal of former MH man convicted of murder turned down by Arkansas Supreme Court
Shawn Cone (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Corrections) The Arkansas Supreme Court has turned down the appeal of a former Mountain Home man currently serving a life without parole prison sentence for the murder of a Jonesboro woman. Fifty-one-year-old Shawn Gregory Cone was arrested Dec. 9, 2019, after he...
KATV
Winter weather expected for portions of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Winter weather advisories are in effect for the first time this season across the higher elevations of western and northern Arkansas. This goes into effect late this afternoon into the overnight. A cold rain will move in from the southwest late this afternoon. The rain...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A chance for snow? Where flurries may fly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many in northern Arkansas saw their light snow of the season on Friday night. Another system headed in our direction on Monday night will give many, mainly across northern Arkansas another chance for snow. This system will arrive Monday night. Temperatures will likely be cold...
2022 Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell makes history heading into Miss America
HARRISON, Ark. — Miss Arkansas 2022 Ebony Mitchell is from Harrison, Arkansas, and growing up she and her two siblings were the only children of color in her school district. But one day when she was in elementary school, the second-ever Black Miss Arkansas came into her classroom to speak to the students.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine, rain, and snow all possible Monday
TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. TOMORROW: Monday brings us our next chance for wintry precipitation. This system will arrive tomorrow afternoon. First, it will start out as a cold rain, moving into western Arkansas, and continuing to push east. Temperatures will likely be cold enough, mainly across northwestern Arkansas and into the higher elevation areas, to see some light snow and sleet mixed in with the cold rain, very similar to what we saw Friday night. The chance for wintry precipitation will be lesser in central Arkansas, however, it does look like we could see some light snow mixed in with our cold rain. However, since it is early in the season, the ground is still fairly warm, so there will likely not be any major impacts for this wintry mix. Elevated and grassy surfaces could see some light accumulation, mainly across northern Arkansas and higher elevation areas.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 11-13-2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s segment of Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk, the team sits down to recap the LSU game. Will Moclair and Kirk also get into high school football playoffs, potential upcoming commits, and so much more.
Kait 8
Fill the Food Bank
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas organization needs help filling the food bank for upcoming holidays. On Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kroger Marketplace The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas says they need help raising 350,000 meals. Nobody should ever have to worry about...
talkbusiness.net
NWA residential building permits decline; Centerton bucking trend
Through the first nine months of 2022, single-family residential building permits are down significantly in the region’s four largest cities. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, 1,163 residential building permits were issued through September in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 20.7% from the same period of 2021 (1,467 permits).
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas college gets high remarks
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Northeast Arkansas college is being recognized for its dedication to bringing students a quality education. Lyon College was named the Best College in Arkansas by WalletHub for 2023. According to a news release, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. to help...
salineriverchronicle.com
Arkansas’s historic Toltec Mounds renamed Plum Bayou Mounds Archaeological State Park
(SCOTT, Ark.) – To better reflect the culture of the people who built the mounds, Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park has been renamed Plum Bayou Mounds Archeological State Park. Named for a nearby stream, the Plum Bayou culture has been identified by archeologists as the builders of the mounds.
magnoliareporter.com
State reopens bidding for 1,000-bed penitentiary -- South Central Arkansas was in contention during last round
The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday, soliciting submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for a new prison. The prospective maximum-security facility would house approximately 1,000 inmates within the Division of Correction. Columbia and Ouachita counties were in...
Kait 8
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
What Silly Arkansas Thanksgiving Tradition Has Everyone Quacking?
With that fall feeling in the air, it finally feels like November and that means Thanksgiving. But what do ducks have to do with a Thanksgiving tradition in Arkansas?. When it comes to Thanksgiving traditions for me it's the family all getting together and of course, all of the awesome food that each family member brings for lunch. From my grandmother's totally homemade mac and cheese to the dressing to my father-in-law's smoked turkey, you better make sure you save room for seconds. Oh let's not talk about the desserts.
