CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe DeLuce, founder of the Parade of Lights and Executive Director of Champaign Park District, will lead this year's Parade of Lights. “With over 25 years of service to our community through his work at the Champaign Park District as well as being the original founder of the Parade of Lights back in 2001, DeLuce was an ideal pick for the grand marshal this year,” said Xander Hazel, executive director of the Champaign Center Partnership.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO