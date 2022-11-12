Read full article on original website
Family displaced after Champaign house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A family has been displaced after a residential fire on Sunday. The Champaign Fire Department responded around 11 p.m. to the house fire in the 1400 Block of West Bradley Avenue. The first units on the scene reported heavy fire coming from the rear of...
Free parking in downtown Champaign this December
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — There will be free parking in downtown Champaign during the month of December. The City of Champaign is offering up to two hours of free parking in the Hill Street Parking Deck from December 1 through December 31. Hourly visitors parking longer than two hours...
Parade of Lights Grand Marshal announced
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe DeLuce, founder of the Parade of Lights and Executive Director of Champaign Park District, will lead this year's Parade of Lights. “With over 25 years of service to our community through his work at the Champaign Park District as well as being the original founder of the Parade of Lights back in 2001, DeLuce was an ideal pick for the grand marshal this year,” said Xander Hazel, executive director of the Champaign Center Partnership.
Yaakema Rose Jr. embarks on final college season as an EIU Panther
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The Lanphier boys basketball program has had a ton of success for decades. Many alumni have continued their successful careers into college and even some in the NBA. One former Lion just started his final year of college eligibility. "He's one of the best players that...
