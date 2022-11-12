Read full article on original website
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota rushes for 302 yards, smothers Northwestern
Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries to lead Minnesota to a 31-3 home win
Did Minnesota Toy Get Inducted into 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame?
Back in September there were twelve toys nominated for the 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame announced. Interesting fun fact that I learned while hearing the nominees announced was that one of the toys on this list was actually founded in Minnesota. Any guesses looking at the list? I'll save the suspense for you...it's the Nerf Toys. It was founded in St. Paul, Minnesota by Reyn Guyer of Parker Brothers. Actually shared a little more on it, if you'd like to read about it HERE.
mprnews.org
Colder than normal into next week; Snow chances ramp up Monday into Tuesday
Our Twin Cities Thursday high temperature of 68 degrees equaled our average Twin Cities high for May 11. The highs in the lower 30s that we saw yesterday and that we’ll see again today are typical of early December. Our average Twin Cities high is 44 degrees on Nov. 12.
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
First Blizzard Delivers Massive Snowfall in Minnesota and ND
The official snowfall total out of NW Minnesota and North Dakota is really impressive. And cause for a moment of gratitude here in SE Minnesota!. "Eye-Popping" Snowfall Totals In Minnesota and North Dakota. "Eye Popping," that's how our sister station (WJON, St. Cloud) described it. And they're right. The first...
Rep. Craig credits student voter turnout at Carleton, St. Olaf for reelection win
NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is crediting the youth vote for her win.She defeated Republican Tyler Kistner in what was one of the most expensive congressional races this year. But Craig says record turnouts at two college campuses in her 2nd District - St. Olaf and Carleton - pushed her over the edge to victory.For many of the students in Northfield, abortion was their top issue."Not only because I am a woman and the people I love are women, no one has the right to tell a woman what she can and can not do with her body," said...
mprnews.org
Chilly weather continues; Some snow is expected Monday
Yes, this is chilly. The Saturday high of 29 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is our average Twin Cities high on Dec. 14. It was 15 degrees cooler than our average Nov. 12 high in the metro. Chilly weather will continue tomorrow and through the coming week. Temperature trends.
Snow Expected for Much of Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late Sunday night, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid-morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday.
Minnesota’s Smallest Secret Lake Can Only Be Reached By Foot
We love our lakes in Minnesota. Heck, we are the land of 10,000 lakes don't ya know? Recently I dug into some fun facts, like did you know that the deepest lake in Minnesota isn't even a real lake and was once used by NASA? Yeah, crazy!. It's not an...
'There's a lack of diversity' | Minnesota's first Black-owned bridal store now open
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Lorraine Love is shaking up the Minnesota bridal industry. She owns La Noire Bridal (The Black Bridal) in Saint Paul. It's the first Black-owned bridal store in Minnesota and Love says this first is long overdue. "The bridal industry, I know it lacks diversity and...
umn.edu
A veteran, teacher, and honey-ambassador beekeeper
At the tail end of his University of Minnesota graduate program in agriculture education, Joshua Muñoz is already teaching at Como Park High School in St. Paul. Also a veteran and participant in University of Minnesota Extension programs, Muñoz talks about his military service and his path to teaching and beekeeping.
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
KEYC
Frentz elected as assistant majority leader in Minnesota Senate
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Senate DFL Leader Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis announced Friday the DFL Caucus has chosen six Assistant Leaders from across the state to help lead the caucus when the state legislature reconvenes in January 2023. Frentz was recently elected to a third term in the Minnesota...
valleynewslive.com
‘I’m not done being a mom’: Minnesota mom battling Stage IV colon cancer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Angela Tate is a 33-year-old mom who is battling Stage IV colon cancer. Despite the circumstances, Tate is taking each day one step at a time. “The support has been overwhelming,” said Tate. “Today I’m here. Today I’m strong. Today I’m alive and living and thriving.”
mprnews.org
Heavy snow, ice, wind rage across northern Minnesota; temps crash
Bright colors are lighting up the weather maps across northern Minnesota. Take your pick of red, pink, blue, or fuchsia. That’s your winter weather type. Blizzard warnings continue overnight for northwestern Minnesota and the Red River Valley. Including the cities of Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Warren, Stephen,...
Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages
An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
WSAW
RSV continues upswing in Wisconsin, while flu starts to circulate
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Winter is shaping up to be a bad one for respiratory illnesses circulating throughout the nation. RSV remains on an upswing in Wisconsin, but influenza is slowly creeping into the picture. To date, the CDC estimates there have been at least 1,300 flu-related deaths and...
Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
