NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is crediting the youth vote for her win.She defeated Republican Tyler Kistner in what was one of the most expensive congressional races this year. But Craig says record turnouts at two college campuses in her 2nd District - St. Olaf and Carleton - pushed her over the edge to victory.For many of the students in Northfield, abortion was their top issue."Not only because I am a woman and the people I love are women, no one has the right to tell a woman what she can and can not do with her body," said...

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO