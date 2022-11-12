ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

106.9 KROC

Did Minnesota Toy Get Inducted into 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame?

Back in September there were twelve toys nominated for the 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame announced. Interesting fun fact that I learned while hearing the nominees announced was that one of the toys on this list was actually founded in Minnesota. Any guesses looking at the list? I'll save the suspense for you...it's the Nerf Toys. It was founded in St. Paul, Minnesota by Reyn Guyer of Parker Brothers. Actually shared a little more on it, if you'd like to read about it HERE.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Craig credits student voter turnout at Carleton, St. Olaf for reelection win

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is crediting the youth vote for her win.She defeated Republican Tyler Kistner in what was one of the most expensive congressional races this year. But Craig says record turnouts at two college campuses in her 2nd District - St. Olaf and Carleton - pushed her over the edge to victory.For many of the students in Northfield, abortion was their top issue."Not only because I am a woman and the people I love are women, no one has the right to tell a woman what she can and can not do with her body," said...
NORTHFIELD, MN
mprnews.org

Chilly weather continues; Some snow is expected Monday

Yes, this is chilly. The Saturday high of 29 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is our average Twin Cities high on Dec. 14. It was 15 degrees cooler than our average Nov. 12 high in the metro. Chilly weather will continue tomorrow and through the coming week. Temperature trends.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Snow Expected for Much of Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late Sunday night, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid-morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday.
MINNESOTA STATE
umn.edu

A veteran, teacher, and honey-ambassador beekeeper

At the tail end of his University of Minnesota graduate program in agriculture education, Joshua Muñoz is already teaching at Como Park High School in St. Paul. Also a veteran and participant in University of Minnesota Extension programs, Muñoz talks about his military service and his path to teaching and beekeeping.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Frentz elected as assistant majority leader in Minnesota Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Senate DFL Leader Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis announced Friday the DFL Caucus has chosen six Assistant Leaders from across the state to help lead the caucus when the state legislature reconvenes in January 2023. Frentz was recently elected to a third term in the Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Heavy snow, ice, wind rage across northern Minnesota; temps crash

Bright colors are lighting up the weather maps across northern Minnesota. Take your pick of red, pink, blue, or fuchsia. That’s your winter weather type. Blizzard warnings continue overnight for northwestern Minnesota and the Red River Valley. Including the cities of Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Warren, Stephen,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
MINNESOTA STATE
WSAW

RSV continues upswing in Wisconsin, while flu starts to circulate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Winter is shaping up to be a bad one for respiratory illnesses circulating throughout the nation. RSV remains on an upswing in Wisconsin, but influenza is slowly creeping into the picture. To date, the CDC estimates there have been at least 1,300 flu-related deaths and...
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN

