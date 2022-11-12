ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Keon Johnson (hip) ruled out for Portland's Saturday matchup

Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson (hip) will not play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Johnson will miss his fourth straight game with a hip pointer. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to see more minutes with Portland's bench unit. In 180.7 minutes with Johnson off the floor, Sharpe is averaging...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Watch Luka Doncic put up 42-point triple-double in Mavericks win

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2 1/2 minutes. The...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Portland's Shaedon Sharpe (finger) active on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) will play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Sharpe will return after he was forced to miss Thursday's game with a right finger sprain. In 18.1 projected minutes, our models project Sharpe to record 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers reveal new City Edition uniforms

The Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled the 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform, which pays homage to the original Portland International Airport carpet pattern. The uniform features a black base and the Blazers sash but this time in teal and geometric-shape pattern fans will recognize from their trips to the Portland International Airport.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy