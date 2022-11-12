Read full article on original website
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art MuseumEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
Anthony Davis appears to call out Russell Westbrook after Lakers loss to Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers seemingly can’t find a way to win games lately, as they fell to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, 120-114. At one point in the second quarter, the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, had a double-digit lead, but several mental mistakes by Russell Westbrook just before halftime cut their advantage to just four.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook, Who Probably Won't Be With Lakers By Spring, Hoping Lakers Make Playoffs In Spring
The ultimate goal is to win a championship, but it doesn't look too promising
Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On His Relationship With Ja Morant And Grizzlies
Andre Iguodala reveals the state of his relationship with Ja Morant and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Ja Morant's Current Injury Status For Grizzlies-Wizards Game
Ja Morant remains listed as doubtful (as of 3:30 Eastern Time) for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant drops slick behind-the-back assist vs Timberwolves
Ja Morant's highlight's reel keeps on growing and the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star showed Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves he might have eyes in the back of his head. Dillon Brooks threw an outlet pass to Morant that was slightly long but Morant tapped it behind his back for a perfect bounce pass to a trailing Brandon Clarke, who finished with a dunk.
What they’re saying nationally, in Seattle after Oregon Ducks lose to Washington
No. 6 Oregon lost to No. 25 Washington 37-34 at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The losses eliminated the Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) from College Football Playoff contention and they are tied for second in the Pac-12. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Seattle after the game:...
Trail Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe diagnosed with fractured finger
The Portland Trail Blazers announced Friday that rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe has been diagnosed with a volar avulsion fracture to his right fifth finger. The injury occurred Wednesday night during the Blazers’ 105-95 win at the Charlotte Hornets. Sharpe scored a career-high 17 points in 29 minutes during that...
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
5 observations from the Portland Trail Blazers’ revealing 4-2 trip
The Portland Trail Blazers left the American Airlines Center Saturday night in Dallas disappointed that they had allowed a potential victory to slip away. For that reason, Damian Lillard, ever the competitor, stopped short of calling the team’s six-game trip “great.”. “It could have been great with this...
Texans mistakes in red zone lead to fourth straight loss
The Houston Texans lost yet another close game against the New York Giants after failing to convert on five of six trips in the red zone
Seth Curry leads Nets to win over Clippers
Seth Curry scored 14 points in the fourth quarter and hit the 3-pointer Saturday afternoon that gave the surging Brooklyn
Trail Blazers And Mavs Final Injury Reports
The Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports for Saturday's game.
numberfire.com
Keon Johnson (hip) ruled out for Portland's Saturday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson (hip) will not play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Johnson will miss his fourth straight game with a hip pointer. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to see more minutes with Portland's bench unit. In 180.7 minutes with Johnson off the floor, Sharpe is averaging...
NBC Sports
Watch Luka Doncic put up 42-point triple-double in Mavericks win
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2 1/2 minutes. The...
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks prediction, odds and pick – 11/12/22
The surging Portland Trail Blazers will put their early success to the test yet again as they tip off with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Trail Blazers-Mavericks prediction and pick will be made. Is Portland legit? With a 9-3 record including...
Kirk Cousins is most proud of Vikings’ success in ‘crunch time’ this season
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins joined NFL Insider Josina Anderson of the Audacy Original Podcast “The Crew” for an exclusive interview about the win in Buffalo, the Vikings’ chemistry, and more.
De’Aaron Fox’s epic 3-word message after Kings outlast LeBron-less Lakers
The Sacramento Kings have had a so-so start to their season, going 4-6 prior to their game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Against their hated rivals, though, the team put together their best performance this season. Led by De’Aaron Fox’s heroics, Sacramento eked out a 120 – 114 win over their rivals.
numberfire.com
Portland's Shaedon Sharpe (finger) active on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) will play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Sharpe will return after he was forced to miss Thursday's game with a right finger sprain. In 18.1 projected minutes, our models project Sharpe to record 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
Trail Blazers reveal new City Edition uniforms
The Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled the 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform, which pays homage to the original Portland International Airport carpet pattern. The uniform features a black base and the Blazers sash but this time in teal and geometric-shape pattern fans will recognize from their trips to the Portland International Airport.
11 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ loss to Washington
The Oregon Ducks lost to the Washington Huskies 37-34 Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Here are 11 takeaways from the game as the No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) prepare to host No. 10 Utah (8-2, 6-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ESPN):
