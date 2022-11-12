Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Errors reverse one Democrat’s win for legislative seat, Idaho county elections office says
The Jerome County Elections Office issued a press release Thursday stating the number of votes counted in Jerome County were incorrectly reported on the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, resulting in one Democratic candidate’s loss and a Republican candidate’s victory for a seat in the Idaho Legislature.
Idaho House seat goes to Republican after glitch in reporting
BOISE, Idaho — What initially appeared to be a Democratic win in the Idaho House has turned into a Republican victory after a glitch in reporting early voting was corrected in south-central Idaho, a state election official said Thursday. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said the House...
kmvt
Twin Falls City Officials asking residents to keep properties clear of leaves
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the temperature dropping, and the leaves falling, Twin Falls city officials are reminding residents to clear leaves. Gutters and storm drains are the two areas city officials are asking residents to keep clear from leaves, as they can be swept into the street when precipitation falls. A buildup of leaves can cause clogging of local drains and localized flooding on the roadway.
Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer
“There’s nothing wrong with the outdoor life,” Bryant said. “I truly believe that.” The post Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer appeared first on Local News 8.
tourcounsel.com
Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, Idaho (with Map & Photos)
The one known as Shoshone Falls could not be missing from our list of waterfalls in the United States. Nicknamed the Niagara of the West, this torrent of the Snake River is actually higher than the real Niagara (64.7 meters) and impressively wide (274 meters). This makes it one of...
kmvt
4A state semifinal: Bishop Kelly ends Minico’s season
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico football team came up short Friday night against Bishop Kelly in a 4A semifinal. Minico finishes the season at 10-2. The Spartans take home the 4A third-place trophy. Bishop Kelly will play Skyline in the 4A state title game next week. 1A DII...
Twin Falls woman struck by semi, dies while walking along 1-84
JEROME — A 28-year-old woman died Sunday afternoon when she was struck by a semi-truck while walking along Interstate 84, police say. The woman from Twin Falls parked her 2021 Subaru Crosstrek at about 2:55 p.m. on the westbound shoulder of I-84 near milepost 171 and began walking along the interstate, Idaho State Police said. She was struck by a 2022 Freightliner driven by a 58-year-old male from Kent, Washington, and died at the scene. A lane of traffic was blocked for about 1.5 hours as crews cleared the area. ISP is investigating the crash.
Look Inside Twin Falls Main Avenue Lofts
Check out the tallest building in Downtown Twin Falls, the Main Avenue Lofts. The project started in 2020 and took a little longer to complete due to national supply chain problems. On Thursday, November 10, The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, developer Galena Opportunity Inc., and representatives with the City of Twin Falls along with many others celebrated the ribbon cutting for the newest building in the heart of Twin Falls. The building isn't complete as workers put the finishing touches on many parts of the six-story multi-use building. On the ground level there will be a restaurant, retail space, and some offices. The second floor will be office space. The remaining levels will be studio, two-bedroom, and three bedroom apartments ranging in price from about $1,000 to $1,200. Check out the inside:
