The Founders of Kona Coffee Are Selling Their Hillside Hawaii Mansion for $14.8 Million
Building a house on Hawaii’s rugged cliffs might prove challenging for some. But for one couple, the steep terrain of Oahu served as the perfect setting for a new oceanfront mansion. Raymond and Jacqueline Suiter, the founders of Hawaii-based Kona Coffee Purveyors, bought a lot on the island in...
George Cooper On The Writing Of ‘Land And Power In Hawaii’
Editor’s note: Few works have had a more lasting impact in the islands than “Land and Power in Hawaii: The Democratic Years.” First published in 1985, it describes “a pervasive way of conducting private and public affairs,” as the University of Hawaii Press explains on its website promoting the book. “State and local office holders throughout Hawaii took their personal financial interests into account” in their actions as public officials.
No Passport Required: Why Every Black Woman Should Visit Hawaii At Least Once
Every Hawaiian Island has its own draw, making this state one that is filled with adventure and luxury no matter which way you turn. Hawaii is the perfect warm-weather beach destination — and for good reasons. Not only is it perfect for couples, friends and family members alike, but more importantly, you don’t even need a U.S. passport to visit.
On Hawaii 11-05-22 World’s largest wave pool planned during water crisis
During one of the worst water crises in Hawaii’s history, protests mount as the world’s largest wave pool is scheduled to open in February 2023 in Ewa Beach on the island of Oahu — the first of many. Costing $40 million, the 100-foot-wide wave pool, called the Wai Kai Wave, will use 1.7 million gallons of potable water, which has alarmed both lawmakers and community members alike. Read more.
VIDEO: Female Diver Barely Escapes Becoming Shark Dinner
PHEW! Talk about a close call. Some may say the shark was excited to see this safety diver, but you can decide for yourself. The diver, however, was unphased as she entered the water just after this encounter. This incredible footage was captured off the coast of Hawaii.
