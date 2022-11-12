ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Driver OK after car ignites on I-95 in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver is safe after their car went up in flames along Interstate 95 in Delray Beach. The blaze sparked Sunday along the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Fire crews were able to knock down the flames and keep them from spreading. The driver...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

1 hospitalized after SUV hits Metrorail support column in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Miami sent one person to the hospital. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along U.S. 1 near Southwest 17th Avenue, at around 6:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the driver of an SUV lost control...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Deauville Hotel demolished causing road closures in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Deauville Hotel is officially no more. On Sunday morning, around 8 a.m., the historic Miami Beach hotel was demolished by crew workers. The building was built in 1957 and underwent serious disrepair after an electrical fire in 2017. Road closures are still in effect...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Pompano Beach : A Best Place For Lovers

Pompano Beach has a diverse population and is home to many businesses. Visitors to Pompano Beach can enjoy the warm Gulf Stream throughout the year. Pompano Beach, Florida – A Paradise For Outdoor Lovers. North of Fort Lauderdale, Florida lies the small city of Pompano Beach. The town is...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Major Crash Shuts Florida Turnpike Near Glades Road

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: At 7:15 a.m., traffic appears to be moving extremely slowly. Expect significant delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A major crash has closed the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike, just south of Glades Road. The crash, involving multiple cars, was first reported […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Apartment fire breaks out in Hollywood; 2 hospitalized

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment fire in Hollywood sent two people to the hospital. The blaze started on Monday morning in an apartment complex off North 16th Avenue and Taft Street. The fire started in the kitchen of one apartment. Hollywood Fire Rescue put out the flames within minutes.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Motorcyclist critical after crashing into car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after he collided with a car in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened along Southwest 19th Avenue and 22nd Street, at around 3:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables hosts Wild About Kids Gala

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade held a fund-raising event, Saturday night. The foundation hosted its 14th annual Wild About Kids Gala at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. Money was raised at the event to go towards programs within the club, such as...
CORAL GABLES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Dakota Delray Beach Resident, 22, Jailed On DUI Charge

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 22-year-old West Delray Beach resident is facing a DUI charge following his arrest late Saturday night by police in Palm Springs. Robert Gawne, of the 15200 block of Waterleaf Lane in the new community of Dakota, was taken […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Family Seeks Answers After Woman Disappears in Fort Lauderdale

A Fort Lauderdale family is desperate for answers from police after a woman disappeared from unincorporated Central Browardlast week. According to detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Thursday, at around 5:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Residents Protest Power Outage in Miami Apartment Complex

Residents at a Miami apartment building say they haven't had power since Wednesday night. "This is unfair to us. Treat us like human beings," said resident Roslin. Frustration is growing among residents at the Santa Clara II apartments because they say they haven't been told what's causing the power outage.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies

Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
BOCA RATON, FL
anash.org

Largest Turnout for Coral Springs Avos U’banim

Avos Ubanim started in Coral Springs with the largest turnout in Coral Springs’s history. Fathers and sons gathered to learn Torah, followed by Pesukim, raffle and pizza. New Avos u’banim Yalmukas were distributed to all participants. Photos: Dovid Levi. Nearly the entire Chabad community of Coral Springs showed...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy