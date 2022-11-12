Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Driver OK after car ignites on I-95 in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver is safe after their car went up in flames along Interstate 95 in Delray Beach. The blaze sparked Sunday along the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Fire crews were able to knock down the flames and keep them from spreading. The driver...
WSVN-TV
1 hospitalized after SUV hits Metrorail support column in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Miami sent one person to the hospital. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along U.S. 1 near Southwest 17th Avenue, at around 6:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the driver of an SUV lost control...
WSVN-TV
Deauville Hotel demolished causing road closures in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Deauville Hotel is officially no more. On Sunday morning, around 8 a.m., the historic Miami Beach hotel was demolished by crew workers. The building was built in 1957 and underwent serious disrepair after an electrical fire in 2017. Road closures are still in effect...
WSVN-TV
Family of city employee worried after disappearance near Fort Lauderdale; BSO investigating
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — Distraught family members are asking for answers and fearing the worst after their loved one, a city employee with deep ties to the community, went missing near Fort Lauderdale. The family of Mimose Dulcio told 7News that she went missing on Thursday afternoon. “Time...
nomadlawyer.org
Pompano Beach : A Best Place For Lovers
Pompano Beach has a diverse population and is home to many businesses. Visitors to Pompano Beach can enjoy the warm Gulf Stream throughout the year. Pompano Beach, Florida – A Paradise For Outdoor Lovers. North of Fort Lauderdale, Florida lies the small city of Pompano Beach. The town is...
Click10.com
South Florida La Granja location, California Pizza Kitchen ordered shut last week
Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. As of this post, Talay Thai has not been re-inspected and has not been allowed to re-open. All the others mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered...
WSVN-TV
South Florida communities share thoughts on Nicole aftermath; washed up yacht remains in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida Public Works crews were finishing up leveling and gathering the sand that washed up on the pavement from Nicole’s storm and high tides. Meanwhile, owners of several coastal properties collapsed on the eroding shore. On Friday, Hollywood Beach looked like it had...
Major Crash Shuts Florida Turnpike Near Glades Road
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: At 7:15 a.m., traffic appears to be moving extremely slowly. Expect significant delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A major crash has closed the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike, just south of Glades Road. The crash, involving multiple cars, was first reported […]
WSVN-TV
Apartment fire breaks out in Hollywood; 2 hospitalized
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment fire in Hollywood sent two people to the hospital. The blaze started on Monday morning in an apartment complex off North 16th Avenue and Taft Street. The fire started in the kitchen of one apartment. Hollywood Fire Rescue put out the flames within minutes.
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist critical after crashing into car in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after he collided with a car in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened along Southwest 19th Avenue and 22nd Street, at around 3:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in...
WPTV
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach waterfront restaurant flooded by Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a...
WSVN-TV
Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables hosts Wild About Kids Gala
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade held a fund-raising event, Saturday night. The foundation hosted its 14th annual Wild About Kids Gala at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. Money was raised at the event to go towards programs within the club, such as...
Dakota Delray Beach Resident, 22, Jailed On DUI Charge
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 22-year-old West Delray Beach resident is facing a DUI charge following his arrest late Saturday night by police in Palm Springs. Robert Gawne, of the 15200 block of Waterleaf Lane in the new community of Dakota, was taken […]
NBC Miami
Family Seeks Answers After Woman Disappears in Fort Lauderdale
A Fort Lauderdale family is desperate for answers from police after a woman disappeared from unincorporated Central Browardlast week. According to detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Thursday, at around 5:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue.
WSVN-TV
Firefighters extinguish mobile home blaze in Hialeah Gardens; no reported injuries
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A mobile home in Hialeah Gardens went up in flames. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 12400 block of West Okeechobee Road, at around 5:40 a.m., Saturday. When crews arrived, officials said, they found the trailer engulfed in...
NBC Miami
Residents Protest Power Outage in Miami Apartment Complex
Residents at a Miami apartment building say they haven't had power since Wednesday night. "This is unfair to us. Treat us like human beings," said resident Roslin. Frustration is growing among residents at the Santa Clara II apartments because they say they haven't been told what's causing the power outage.
Click10.com
Teen shot with a bb gun in Hollywood, search now on for shooter
Hollywood, FLA – A mother speaking with Local 10 News after her 19-year-old daughter was shot in the leg with a bb gun. She says it happened at Holland Park in Hollywood on Veterans Day around 1:30 p.m. The incident left her and her family so shaken to the...
Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies
Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
WSVN-TV
14th Wild About Kids Gala at Biltmore Hotel raises $450K for Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s annual gala raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the organization. The 14th annual Wild About Kids Gala was held Saturday night at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. The black-tie event, featuring a tropical forest theme,...
anash.org
Largest Turnout for Coral Springs Avos U’banim
Avos Ubanim started in Coral Springs with the largest turnout in Coral Springs’s history. Fathers and sons gathered to learn Torah, followed by Pesukim, raffle and pizza. New Avos u’banim Yalmukas were distributed to all participants. Photos: Dovid Levi. Nearly the entire Chabad community of Coral Springs showed...
