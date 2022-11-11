ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California is determining the balance of power in Congress. Here's where the state's House races stand

By Hannah Fry, Seema Mehta
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zD1JY_0j81kiax00
Los Angeles County election assistant Derek Kim works on scanning ballots and tabulating votes in Downey on Friday. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

And then there were four.

Of California’s 52 House seats for the next Congress, only four remain to be called.

Rep. Katie Porter of Irvine, a rising star in the Democratic Party, fended off a challenge from Republican Scott Baugh , a former state lawmaker, to secure her third term in Congress. The race was called Thursday by the Associated Press, though official results will take longer. And on Wednesday, Rep. Mike Garcia's win in northern L.A. County tipped control of the House to Republicans. Now California's remaining uncalled congressional races will determine the size of the GOP's majority.

Although the California congressional delegation looks largely unchanged, several races were decisive in the GOP’s successful effort to seize House control. Porter and Garcia's districts were among five in California that had been labelled toss-ups by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, which has rated House and Senate races for decades. An additional six districts in the state were deemed competitive.

There have been no upsets so far; the Associated Press has called eight of those races, split evenly between the parties, with the incumbents winning in each contest. The three remaining races between Democrats and Republicans, two in the Central Valley and one stretching along much of the state's eastern border, are either too close to call or are lagging in ballot counting.

(One additional House race in California has yet to be called, but it is guaranteed for the Democrats because both candidates are from that party .)

Here is where the 11 competitive races stand:

Congressional District 3 — undecided

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Erq2h_0j81kiax00

Republican Assemblymember Kevin Kiley and Democrat Kermit Jones, a physician and Navy veteran, are vying for an open seat to represent a largely rural district that stretches nearly 450 miles from Death Valley up through Plumas County.

Kiley, who was endorsed by former President Trump, was ahead of Jones 52.3% to 47.7% as of Wednesday in the district that strongly leans right in voter registration.

Congressional District 9 — Democratic incumbent wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jmQw8_0j81kiax00

Democratic Rep. Josh Harder fended off a challenge from Republican Tom Patti, who serves on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. San Joaquin County makes up the majority of the largely agricultural district, which is centered on Stockton.

When redistricting broke up his current district and the Democrat incumbent in the new 9th District announced he would retire, Harder decided to run here.

Congressional District 13 — undecided

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dtNz_0j81kiax00

Democratic Assemblymember Adam Gray and Republican farm owner John Duarte are vying for an open seat in this heavily agricultural, perpetual battleground district in the Central Valley. While Democrats have a significant voter-registration edge over the GOP, low turnout among Democrats and Latinos have made races tighter.

This contest remains the tightest in California. Duarte was ahead of Gray 50.33% to 49.67% as of Thursday.

Congressional District 22 — undecided

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhpt3_0j81kiax00

Republican incumbent David Valadao is being challenged by Democratic Assemblymember Rudy Salas in this San Joaquin Valley district, which includes portions of Kern, Kings and Tulare counties.

Valadao, who was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, was ahead of Salas, 53% to 46.98% as of Thursday.

Races in this district are notoriously tight. In 2018, publications across the state initially declared Valadao had won reelection against a Democratic challenger. However, the results reversed as ballot counting continued, and Valadao conceded the race in early December. He won a rematch two years later.

Congressional District 26 — Democratic incumbent wins

Democratic incumbent Rep. Julia Brownley faced a challenge from Republican Matt Jacobs, a former federal prosecutor, in this largely Ventura County-based district. The Associated Press called the race for Brownley on Saturday.

The district had become slightly less friendly to Democratic candidates after redistricting, which excised Ventura, a Democratic stronghold, and brought in conservative-leaning Simi Valley. But Democrats still had a significant advantage in voter registration.

Congressional District 27 — Republican incumbent wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABaSn_0j81kiax00

Incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Garcia defeated former Assemblywoman Christy Smith, a Democrat, in a northern Los Angeles County district that until 2018 was a GOP stronghold. His victory clinched the GOP's effort to take control of the House.

Republicans lost the House seat in the 2018 midterms, but won it back in a special election in 2019, when Smith and Garcia faced off for the first time. In the 2020 general election, Garcia defeated Smith by 333 votes.

Garcia declared victory last week, writing in a statement that he was "honored to be reelected to serve another two years in Congress."

Congressional District 40 — Republican incumbent wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OyhED_0j81kiax00

Republican Rep. Young Kim fended off a challenge from Democrat Dr. Asif Mahmood to secure a second term in Congress. The two had faced off to represent an affluent, suburban and mostly inland Orange County district that spans from Mission Viejo north to Yorba Linda and includes sections of Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Congressional District 41 — Republican incumbent wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQ892_0j81kiax00

Rep. Ken Calvert, the longest-serving GOP member of California’s congressional delegation, faced a challenge from Democrat Will Rollins, a former federal prosecutor, in an Inland Empire and Coachella Valley district, which includes Corona, Palm Springs, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Lake Elsinore and Norco. The Associated Press called the race for Calvert on Monday.

Congressional District 45 — Republican incumbent wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Bdla_0j81kiax00

GOP Rep. Michelle Steel defeated Democrat Jay Chen, a member of the Board of Trustees for Mt. San Antonio Community College and a Navy Reserve intelligence officer. The race in Orange and L.A. counties, in a district centered on the Vietnamese community of Little Saigon, was marked by claims of racism and red-baiting .

Congressional District 47 — Democratic incumbent wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVl1v_0j81kiax00

Rep. Katie Porter of Irvine, who has become a national Democratic star, defeated Republican Scott Baugh, a former Assemblyman and ex-leader of the Orange County Republican Party.

Porter won her third term in Congress in a coastal Orange County district spanning from Laguna Beach north to Seal Beach.

The race between Baugh and Porter had become a symbolic battle for the ideological identity of Orange County, once a conservative bastion that has become more politically diverse in recent years.

Congressional District 49 — Democratic incumbent wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UByxk_0j81kiax00

Democratic Rep. Mike Levin defeated Republican Brian Maryott, a former San Juan Capistrano mayor, in a coastal district that straddles Orange and San Diego counties.

The race was called Wednesday by the Associated Press, through final results will take longer. That evening, Levin was leading Maryott by 52.57% to 47.43%.

The district, stretching from Laguna Beach to Del Mar, encompasses the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and the closed San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Deborah Palmer
8d ago

AND people do not think redistricting at the State level can have an impact on a National level...wake up! It is about breaking down the last remaining conservative districts to turn them Blue.

bumbling biden
8d ago

Nervous time. But I believe we will win the house by a very narrow margin. The Senate will even be closer.. fingers 🤞

Vantina Richards
8d ago

i pray that our government officials all do what's best for our country . both parties , because right now america looks and we shouldn't have to wait for another 911 to come together as one people so that's my hopes for america not to be devided but to stand. together as we should

