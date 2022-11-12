Read full article on original website
‘Deshaun Watson can fix all of this?’: What they’re saying about the Browns’ loss to the Dolphins
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns returned from their bye week on Sunday and were dominated on the road by the Dolphins, 39-17. Cleveland’s run defense was exposed again by a Miami offense that was among the worst in the NFL prior to Sunday. The Dolphins rushed for 195 yards and kept gashing the Browns repeatedly on defense.
Browns blown out 39-17 by Dolphins to fall 3-6 and gash playoff hopes with Deshaun Watson returning to practice this week
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Browns headed into the Dolphins game on Sunday knowing they’d need every victory they could possibly get to hand over a contender to Deshaun Watson, who returns to the practice field this week. But they were unable to build on the euphoria and...
Panthers make Baker Mayfield decision for Week 11 vs. Ravens after PJ Walker injury
The Carolina Panthers’ QB situation this season has been a complete dumpster fire. They traded for Baker Mayfield in the offseason after acquiring Sam Darnold last year. Midway through the season, though, Mayfield was benched for PJ Walker, who had his fair share of highlights and struggles. Week 11...
Jim Donovan tests positive for COVID-19, will not call Browns-Dolphins; Demetric Felton Jr., Perrion Winfrey inactive
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Browns radio play-by-play voice Jim Donovan tested positive for COVID-19 and will not call Sunday’s game between the Browns and Dolphins. Jeff Phelps will fill in for the longtime voice of the Browns. On the field, the Browns activated running back Jerome Ford on Saturday,...
Browns Injury Alert: Wyatt Teller exits in first quarter vs. Dolphins
The Cleveland Browns will likely be without their starting right guard the rest of the way against the Miami Dolphins. After missing multiple weeks with an injured calf, right guard Wyatt Teller exited this game in the first quarter as well. In his relief, the Browns will count on Hjalte...
Watch Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and other Browns talk about their matchup with the Dolphins
MIAMI -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrettm Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward and other Browns discuss their big AFC showdown with the 6-3 Dolphins. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered. The Dolphins, led by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, have won...
Browns at Dolphins: Live updates from Cleveland’s Week 10 game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns are looking for a strong start to the second half of their season as they take on the Miami Dolphins on the road today. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is at 1 p.m. EDT. To come away with a second straight win, Cleveland will...
What went wrong for the Browns against the Dolphins?
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, 39-17. It was a shocking result because of where the Browns were coming off the bye week after dismantling the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins ran the ball at will and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Suffers knee injury Sunday
Ertz sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game at the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. On third-and-4 late in the first quarter, quarterback Colt McCoy connected with Ertz for a 12-yard completion. However, Ertz was in noticeable pain right away and walked slowly to the sideline tent before getting carted to the locker room. If he doesn't return, he'll end Week 10 action with just the one catch. Rookie second-round pick Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson are the next tight ends up for the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Examining what's wrong with Josh Allen, and how the Bills' QB can get back on track
For the first time in his NFL career, Bills quarterback Josh Allen has thrown two interceptions in three-straight games. Coincidently, Buffalo is 1-2 in those contests, and the last second-half touchdown Allen's offense has scored came all the way back in the Week 6 win over the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Buccaneers botch pass play for Tom Brady, leads to Seahawks interception in Germany game
Tom Brady has enjoyed unprecedented success throwing the football during his 23-year NFL career. He hasn't had as much success on the receiving end of passes, however. He dropped a pass during his third Super Bowl loss at the end of the 2017 season. And during Sunday's game in Germany against Seattle, Brady was once again the intended target on a pass that did not exactly pan out.
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Long TD in loss
Chubb rushed 11 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and secured three of four targets for 18 yards in the Browns' 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Chubb's rushing touches were clearly limited by a game script that saw the Browns already down 10 at the half and 20 going into the fourth quarter. However, the seemingly matchup-proof running back was able to deliver for fantasy managers with an efficient performance boosted by a 33-yard touchdown run down the left side of the field early in the fourth quarter. Chubb's reception total also matched a season high, and he's now recorded four touchdown runs in the last three games going into a tough Week 11 road encounter against the Bills.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Andrew Wylie: Steps out with injury
Wylie (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Wyle sustained an elbow injury at some point during the first half, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. His absence will leave the Chiefs' offensive line very short-handed with right tackles Darian Kinnard (coach's decision) and Lucas Niang (kneecap) both sidelined Sunday.
Yardbarker
Fans React to Browns’ Loss To Dolphins
The Browns are now 3-6 and are in serious jeopardy of being ousted from the AFC playoff picture. Here are the fan reactions to the Browns’ loss to the Dolphins. Fans are tired of the same old speeches from the coaching staff after losses like these. They want action.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Panthers' PJ Walker: Out with high-ankle sprain
Coach Steve Wilks said Monday that Walker has a high-ankle sprain and will not play Week 11 versus Baltimore, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Walker will be replaced by Baker Mayfield in the starting lineup Week 11, with Sam Darnold set to operate as the top backup. Wilks said Walker is without a return timetable but won't be placed on IR, per Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site, an indication that the team is optimistic about his chances of returning to action without having to miss four games. Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for 108 yards with no touchdowns during Thursday's win over Atlanta. Steve Reed of the Associated Press confirms that he suffered the injury during the contest but was able to remain on the field.
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Hauls in 41 yards in Giants debut
Hodgins caught both of his targets for 41 yards in a 24-16 victory versus the Texans in Week 10. New York signed Hodgins on Wednesday and didn't wait long to integrate him into the offense. He surprisingly played 43 offensive snaps, third among wideouts on the team behind Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson. Hodgins was targeted only twice, but he caught the ball for good yardage on each occasion, gaining 15 yards on his first reception late in the first quarter and registering 26 yards on a big third-and-seven reception during a third-quarter drive that ended with a Saquon Barkley touchdown. Slayton and Robinson are the No. 1 and 2 wideouts in a mediocre Giants passing attack, but there's a path for Hodgins to work his way up to the No. 3 spot, especially with Kenny Golladay (two drops on two targets) failing to make a positive impact again Sunday.
CBS Sports
Rams' Bryce Perkins: Minimal stats in first NFL game
Perkins completed one pass for -3 yards and rushed three times for four yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals. Sunday marked the first time in Perkins' three years with the Rams that he was able to take the field outside of the preseason, but his five snaps on offense resulted in a disappointing one total yard of offense. John Wolford didn't fare much better in the lead role, as he only accumulated 147 passing yards before padding his stats on the final drive in garbage time. Matthew Stafford (concussion) will have to clear the concussion protocol in order to return for Week 11's showdown with the Saints, but neither Wolford nor Perkins would be inspiring choices for fantasy if Stafford were unable to play.
CB Noah Igbinoghene leads Dolphins' list of inactives vs. Browns
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 10th regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive, including cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Joining Igbinoghene on this list are...
