Felipe Haase's 14 points and Austin Crowley's 13 points were enough offense as Southern Miss relied on defense for much of the game in turning aside host Vanderbilt 60-48 on Friday night in Nashville, Tenn. Southern Miss (2-0) ended the game on a 9-0 run. DeAndre Pinckney added 11 points...

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO