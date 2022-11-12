Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SFGate
Furman 23, Mercer 13
FUR_Huff 7 run (Lepvreau kick), 00:37. FUR_Harris 56 pass from Huff (Lepvreau kick), 07:24. MER_Solomon 11 pass from Payton (run failed), 06:04. RUSHING_Furman, Ty. Huff 10-76, Do. Roberto 16-69, Ke. Thomas 3-20, Gr. Robinson 1-3, De. Abrams 2-2, Team 3-(minus 3). Mercer, De. Harper 3-24, Al. Wooten II 5-11, Br. Marshall 7-9, Ch. Hill 1-5, Fr. Jackson 1-4, Fr. Payton 12-0.
SFGate
Canisius 84, St. Bonaventure 80, OT
CANISIUS (1-1) Maslennikov 1-3 0-0 3, Dinkins 2-7 0-2 5, Henderson 7-12 3-4 19, Long 7-8 2-5 19, Staveskie 2-9 6-8 11, Moultrie 3-6 2-3 10, Okpoh 1-3 3-4 5, J.Fritz 3-6 5-6 12, Uijtendaal 0-1 0-0 0, Y.Fritz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 21-32 84. Halftime_Canisius 34-33. 3-Point Goals_St....
Texans mistakes in red zone lead to fourth straight loss
The Houston Texans lost yet another close game against the New York Giants after failing to convert on five of six trips in the red zone
SFGate
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
Antonio Reeves, No. 4 Kentucky roll past Duquesne
Antonio Reeves scored a game-high 18 points and Sahvir Wheeler added 11 points and 11 assists to lead No. 4
SFGate
Sacramento State defeats UCSD 65-55
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
SFGate
Jacked Up | Tyler Jacklich Powers Central Catholic Into Semis
Senior Running Back Tyler Jacklich Ran For 288 Yards And Four TDs As Central Catholic Rolled Monterey Trail For A Date With Top-Seed Folsom •. Tyler Jacklich knows his history when it comes to high achieving running backs that have come through the Central Catholic-Modesto football program. A standout senior...
Jared Bynum, Providence dominate Northeastern, 89-65
Jared Bynum led all scorers with 21 points and Providence put together a dominant second half to cruise to an
SFGate
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
No. 10 Arkansas swarms Fordham, forces 30 turnovers in rout
Ricky Council IV scored 15 points and No. 10 Arkansas forced 30 turnovers in a 74-48 victory over Fordham on
Comments / 0