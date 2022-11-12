ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Furman 23, Mercer 13

FUR_Huff 7 run (Lepvreau kick), 00:37. FUR_Harris 56 pass from Huff (Lepvreau kick), 07:24. MER_Solomon 11 pass from Payton (run failed), 06:04. RUSHING_Furman, Ty. Huff 10-76, Do. Roberto 16-69, Ke. Thomas 3-20, Gr. Robinson 1-3, De. Abrams 2-2, Team 3-(minus 3). Mercer, De. Harper 3-24, Al. Wooten II 5-11, Br. Marshall 7-9, Ch. Hill 1-5, Fr. Jackson 1-4, Fr. Payton 12-0.
MADERA, CA
SFGate

Canisius 84, St. Bonaventure 80, OT

CANISIUS (1-1) Maslennikov 1-3 0-0 3, Dinkins 2-7 0-2 5, Henderson 7-12 3-4 19, Long 7-8 2-5 19, Staveskie 2-9 6-8 11, Moultrie 3-6 2-3 10, Okpoh 1-3 3-4 5, J.Fritz 3-6 5-6 12, Uijtendaal 0-1 0-0 0, Y.Fritz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 21-32 84. Halftime_Canisius 34-33. 3-Point Goals_St....
BUFFALO, NY
SFGate

Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
CEDAR CITY, UT
SFGate

Sacramento State defeats UCSD 65-55

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

Jacked Up | Tyler Jacklich Powers Central Catholic Into Semis

Senior Running Back Tyler Jacklich Ran For 288 Yards And Four TDs As Central Catholic Rolled Monterey Trail For A Date With Top-Seed Folsom •. Tyler Jacklich knows his history when it comes to high achieving running backs that have come through the Central Catholic-Modesto football program. A standout senior...
MODESTO, CA
SFGate

Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy