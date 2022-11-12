Normal, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Two high school volleyball teams have survived and advanced to the IHSA State Finals Tournament in Normal this weekend. Lutheran played Norris City in the 1A State Semifinal. Despite an early deficit, the Crusaders battled back late. McKenna Cox with three consecutive kills helped her team win the first set 28-26. In set two, despite Norris City rallying to get within two, a bad set by the Fighting Cardinals gave the Crusaders the 25-16 second set win. Lutheran won the semifinal in straight sets and will play Freeport (Aquin) in the 1A State Championship Saturday at 10:30 a.m., a rematch of last season's consolation game.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO