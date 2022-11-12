Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Springfield hosts annual Veterans Day Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield started Veterans Day off with its 10th annual Veteran's Day Parade. People were encouraged to line the parade route as a way to honor veterans and bring awareness to veterans. "So people can be aware you know what I'm saying and maybe the young...
foxillinois.com
Taylorville honors WWII Veterans
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville celebrated its veterans on Friday. They held a Veterans Day ceremony focused on honoring World War II veterans. The service featured a wall dedicated to those who served in the war and are now gone. "As people bring forth names we will get more...
foxillinois.com
Lincoln Home shows off old school knitting skills
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The art of knitting and crocheting has played an important role in American history. Thanks to a program hosted by the Lincoln Home National Historic Site, people were able to understand just how big of a role it was. The crafts helped push forward ideas...
foxillinois.com
First responders Toy and Food Drive this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The third annual First Responders Toy and Food Drive is happening this weekend. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Crowne Plaza parking lot in Springfield. First responders will position their emergency vehicles in the shape of a...
foxillinois.com
Former WICS Sports Director passes away
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield native and former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman has died. Sheila Hickman says her husband passed away last month on October 16, after a battle with liver cancer. Hickman had a decades-long career in broadcasting. He was part of CNN from 1980 through 2001...
foxillinois.com
Lincoln Home hosts 'A Stitch in Time '
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield will be hosting "A Stitch in Time" event. "A Stitch in Time" is an event where participants will be knitting and crocheting like they did in the 1800s. No prior experience is needed. Park rangers will discuss...
foxillinois.com
Warming centers in Springfield locations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Officials are reminding residents that there are several designated warming centers available. Here are all the locations for the warming centers in Springfield:. Municipal Center East 800 E. Monroe Springfield, IL 62701. Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Municipal Center West 300 S. Seventh...
foxillinois.com
Hobnob Holiday Market returns to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Hobnob Holiday Market has returned to Springfield for the Hobnob Holiday Market. It will be at the expo building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Hobnob Holiday Market...
foxillinois.com
CWLP will stop using ash ponds in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — During Tuesdays Springfield Committee of the Whole meeting, City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) gave a presentation on its pre-closure activities for its Dallman ash ponds. The presentation also included the status of the new lime lagoons construction currently underway in preparation for meeting State...
foxillinois.com
Lutheran advances to 1A State Championship + Taylorville seeking third in 3A consolation
Normal, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Two high school volleyball teams have survived and advanced to the IHSA State Finals Tournament in Normal this weekend. Lutheran played Norris City in the 1A State Semifinal. Despite an early deficit, the Crusaders battled back late. McKenna Cox with three consecutive kills helped her team win the first set 28-26. In set two, despite Norris City rallying to get within two, a bad set by the Fighting Cardinals gave the Crusaders the 25-16 second set win. Lutheran won the semifinal in straight sets and will play Freeport (Aquin) in the 1A State Championship Saturday at 10:30 a.m., a rematch of last season's consolation game.
foxillinois.com
Man arrested in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the January 6th Capitol Riot has now been arrested for a deadly crash on I-55. Shane Woods, 44, has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed, not driving on the right side of the road, aggravated fleeing, and not wearing a seatbelt.
foxillinois.com
Snow showers and brutal wind chill values are possible this week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Winter has a firm grip over the area as cold temperatures persist. To add to the cold temperatures, we will introduce wintry precipitation. Our next weather maker arrives Monday night as a brief wintry mix before transitioning into snow showers after 10-11 PM. Snow showers persist through Tuesday which will cause slippery conditions for the morning commute. Give yourself extra time and drive with caution.
Comments / 0