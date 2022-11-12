Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
07-09-11-31-38
(seven, nine, eleven, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $83,000
¶ Players with all five numbers win all or share a prize that starts at $50,000. Tickets with four winning numbers are worth $500, while those who guess three numbers get $5 and those who choose two win $1.
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
Newly-released results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), better known as the Nation’s Report Card, demonstrate continued strong performance among students attending Arizona charter schools. Overall, Arizona district and charter students scored at approximately the national average among 4th and 8th graders in the NAEP testing areas...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are still too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed. As of Sunday, the margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 26,000 votes, with Lake about a point behind. There are still about 171,000 votes left to count in Arizona; Lake needs about 57% of those to overtake Hobbs. Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, although some voters cast their ballots in-person at voting centers. Most Arizona counties don’t count ballots in-house, with officials instead bringing them to a central facility.
There’s no other way to describe this list of 10 waterfall hikes in Arizona other than jaw dropping. However, besides seeing where these places are, you’ll also going to learn what it takes to find them (permits, difficulty level, what to expect, how to prepare, ect…). While...
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!. New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 4th Congressional District. The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
Democratic Arizona state Sen. Martin Quezada conceded his race for state treasurer to Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee, who so far has received the most votes out of any candidate in the state for the midterm elections. Quezada received 995,535 votes, compared to Yee, who had 1,231,409, at the time of...
PHOENIX — Arizona's election results are still coming in, but on Sunday morning State Senator Martín Quezada (D) conceded the race for Arizona Treasurer to Kimberly Yee (R). At the time of Quezada's concession, Yee had received 1,231,409 votes: The most of any candidate in Arizona's 2022 general...
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road on Friday night. Police said when officers arrived on the scene they found an adult woman, later identified as 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, with a fatal gunshot wound. Officials said they are still...
Comments / 0