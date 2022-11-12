MT Lottery
HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Friday:
Big Sky Bonus
04-09-13-31, Bonus: 13
(four, nine, thirteen, thirty-one; Bonus: thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $15,585
Lucky For Life
02-23-29-42-46, Lucky Ball: 1
(two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-six; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
01-05-17-37-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3
(one, five, seventeen, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $207,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000
