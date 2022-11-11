Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how Logan Paul's third match in the WWE was already for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at a stadium show and how the matchup should have been kept short, but Logan Paul is a star WWE found and they didn’t even know about it two years ago despite it being pitched by Paul Heyman to Vince McMahon.

19 HOURS AGO