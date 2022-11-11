Read full article on original website
WWE News: Latest WWE Top 10, Drew Gulak Loses World Series Bet (Video)
-- Fresh content has been added to WWE's official YouTube channel. Earlier today, a brand new edition of WWE Top 10 surfaced on the channel, along with the following description:. Watch every time Seth “Freakin” Rollins captured a championship in WWE, featuring battles against Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and more....
Various News: Latest Hey!(EW), WWE On This Day In 2009 (Video)
-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring former WWE Superstar Batista, as well as Smackdown's own Rey Mysterio:. Rey Mysterio outsmarts former BFF Batista during their Survivor Series contract signing on the Nov. 13, 2009, episode of SmackDown.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (11/12): Peoria, Illinois
WWE recently held their Saturday Night’s Main Event, which emanated inside the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. The show saw Braun Strowman and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) battle The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa) in a 6-Man Tag Team Matchup in the main event.
AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 8 matchups such as ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Brock Anderson for the ROH Pure Championship, Skye Blue vs. Paris Van Dale, LMK vs. Athena and Brando Lee and Lucas Chase vs. Iron Savages (Boulder and Bronson).
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 8,661 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 5,731 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 3,609 tickets. You...
Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins Now For United States Title; WWE Makes Change to Raw Match
-- WWE announced that tonight's match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will now be for the United States championship. Also announced is Riddle going one-on-one against Chad Gable. That would be a change from a previously scheduled match that would have seen Riddle teaming up with Elias to take on Alpha Academy (Gable and Otis).
Wheeler Yuta Says AEW Star Is "A Fountain Of Untapped Potetntial"
During his recent chat with The Ringer Wrestling Show, former Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta shared his thoughts on Maxwell Jacob Friedman's future. Check out the comments from the Blackpool Combat Club member below:. “I’ll say, I just think a fountain of untapped potential. I think he’s only...
WWE Announces Stipulation Match For Next Week's Edition Of Monday Night Raw
You can officially pencil in a match for next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. During this week's edition of the three-hour WWE on USA Network program, it was announced that The Miz will be going one-on-one against Dexter Lumis. The stipulation for the 11/22 bout on Raw calls...
AEW Countdown to Full Gear Will Air After Friday's Rampage
Ahead of Satturday's All Elite Wrestling Full Gear 2022 Pay-Per-View at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, AEW Countdown to Full Gear will air on TNT this Friday. The show will air at 11 ET, following AEW Rampage. AEW Full Gear 2022 (11/19) * AEW World Championship Match: Jon...
Earl Hebner Talks About Bret Hart Reaching Out To Him, Patching Up Their Relationship Years After WWE Montreal Screwjob
Earl may have screwed Bret, but Bret is okay with him at this point. Legendary pro wrestling referee Earl Hebner recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering his career in the business. During the discussion, the man who served as referee and the...
WWE News: Latest WWE Top 10, Liv Morgan Meets Abadon (Photo)
-- The worlds of WWE and All Elite Wrestling recently collided. Over the weekend, former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan shared a photo of herself with AEW star Abadon. Check out the photo below: (via Twitter) -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of 'Top 10'...
The Usos Officially Pass The New Day To Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey & Jimmy Uso) have officially made history. Earlier today, the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history shared the following statement of Twitter:. The Uso's have held the Smackdown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, which top the New Day's 483 day...
Jim Cornette Talks Logan Paul Being A Star WWE Didn't Even Know About Two Years Ago
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how Logan Paul's third match in the WWE was already for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at a stadium show and how the matchup should have been kept short, but Logan Paul is a star WWE found and they didn’t even know about it two years ago despite it being pitched by Paul Heyman to Vince McMahon.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (11/13): Madison, Wisconsin
WWE recently held their Sunday Stunner Event, which emanated from inside the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The show saw Braun Strowman and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) face The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa) in a 6-Man Tag Team Matchup in the main event.
WWE News: Latest WWE 2K22 Video From UUDD, Titus O’Neil Appears On Good Morning America (Video)
-- Titus O’Neil appeared on Monday's edition of Good Morning America. Check out footage of the show’s search for the best pie below, featuring WWE's Global Brand Ambassador:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest video from the UpUpDownDown crew has surfaced online:. The Honorary Uce...
Jimmy Korderas Says Logan Paul Blew Away All Expectations With His Performance At WWE Crown Jewel
Former WWE and pro wrestling veteran referee Jimmy Korderas took to an episode of his Reffin' Rant to talk about a number of topics such as how he realizes a lot of people are not big fans of celebrities being involved in pro wrestling and having main event spots, but WWE capitalized in Logan Paul's huge social media following and Logan proved himself by blowing away all expectations with his performance at WWE's Crown Jewel.
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Dealing With Lower Body Injury; Replaced in Smackdown World Cup
-- Rey Mysterio is dealing with a minor injury, however, it is significant enough that it has caused WWE to remove him from the ongoing Smackdown World Cup tournament. According to f4wonline.com, Mysterio is suffering an unspecified injury to his lower body, either his foot or ankle, and that he was spotted in a walking boot at last Friday's Smackdown show.
Karl Anderson Says He Will Defend The NEVER Openweight Title On His Time
Top WWE Star Karl Anderson of The O.C. recently appeared on WWE's After The Bell podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he will go back to NJPW on his time to defend his NEVER Openweight Title and how NJPW usually strips a champion who can’t make a show, but they are showing leniency because a match was announced when there wasn't really any agreement on what they are going to do.
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event segment of this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Bloodline celebrate the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' Special Moment. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. Below is the full...
WWE's Scarlett Involved in Incident With Fan at WWE House Show Last Night
-- WWE star Scarlett was involved in a minor incident with a fan at last night's house show in Peoria, IL. During a match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre, there was a planned sequence where Scarlett slapped McIntyre behind the referee's back in order to generate some heat. After delivering the slap, Scarlett then played up her antics to the audience which prompted a woman seated in one of the front few rows to throw an alcoholic drink at Scarlett.
