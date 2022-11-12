ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Capitals welcome back John Carlson, pound Lightning

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zncZ_0j81ejyc00

Sonny Milano scored his first two goals for Washington, John Carlson returned from a six-game absence and notched his 600th career point and the Capitals beat the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Friday night.

Carlson, a defenseman, set up left winger Milano on a breakaway for the milestone point. Milano scored again on a pass that went in off the Lightning’s Steven Stamkos in the third. Carlson’s fellow blue-liner Nick Jensen had an assist for his 100th career point.

Anthony Mantha, Aliaksei Protas and Conor Sheary tallied, while goaltender Darcy Kuemper stopped 28 shots. Head coach Peter Laviolette (COVID protocol) was absent from the game, with assistant coach Kevin McCarthy replacing him.

Washington finished its season-long homestand with a 2-2-0 mark and won for the second time in the past seven games (2-3-2).

Tampa Bay’s Nick Perbix scored his second career goal and has points in three straight matches, but Nikita Kucherov’s 11-game point streak ended. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.

In the first match of a home-and-home set, Kuemper — who beat the Lightning as a member of the Colorado Avalanche in last season’s Stanley Cup Final — stuffed Kucherov’s breakaway attempt early.

Washington took the lead when Lars Eller sent a blind, cross-ice pass through to the right circle right on the tape for Mantha, who flipped in his fifth goal at 10:32.

Bad blood developed in the second when Washington’s Nicolas Aube-Kubel hit Cal Foote high, leaving the Lightning defenseman bleeding and sending him to the dressing room. Aube-Kubel was assessed a five-minute major for a hit to the head and ejected with a match penalty.

But Washington killed the penalty, and to make matters worse, Milano — serving the match penalty — bolted out of the penalty box and in for a breakaway at 7:03. Carlson’s stretch pass to set up Milano was the only assist.

Just over seven minutes later, Protas cleaned up a rebound of Jensen’s long blast for his third goal to put Washington up 3-0.

In the final frame, Sheary helped put the game away when he streaked through the middle of the offensive zone after a poor Lightning line change and potted his fifth marker at 4:53.

After Perbix’s tally at 12:09 broke up Kuemper’s shutout bid, the teams had multiple players fight as tempers heightened in the chippy matchup that will be revisited Sunday in Tampa.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington’s 5-1 victory Friday night. Foote did not return to the game after the play. While officials reviewed the check, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

TRIO OF FIGHTS BREAK OUT IN TBL V. WSH

Last night's game between Tampa Bay and Washington was an absolute treat for Caps fans who paid the price of admission. On top of a 5-1 victory for the Capitals, there was not shortage of action. So far today, a hearing for Aube-Kubel (likely a suspension) and a pair of...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Capitals' John Carlson Activated off IR Friday

The Washington Capitals activated John Carlson from injured reserve on Friday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson had been on IR with a lower-body injury. Carlson is considered one of the top defensemen in the NHL and has missed the past six games for the team. The Capitals are currently dealing with multiple injuries as both TJ Oshie (lower body) and Nicklas Backstrom (hip) are also out of the lineup. Backstrom is on long-term IR. Carlson was successful in his return Friday as the Capitals defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1. These two teams will meet again, this time in Tampa Bay, on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets

Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Capitals 3

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's win over Washington on Sunday. While the Lightning thoroughly outplayed the Capitals throughout the night, they were especially dominant in the first period. They netted four goals - the most they've scored in a period so far this year - and grabbed control of this game for good.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Blackhawks take on the Hurricanes following Tinordi's 2-goal showing

Carolina Hurricanes (9-4-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Carolina Hurricanes after Jarred Tinordi scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Chicago has a 5-5-3 record overall and a 4-2-1...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2

TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Red Wings Prospects Report: Dmitri Buchelnikov

The depth of the Detroit Red Wings prospect pool has already been tested so far this season due to a bounty of injuries, but this depth spans far beyond the Grand Rapids Griffins and Toledo Walleye. Players from the Griffins and Walleye are those that are called up when vacancies on the roster emerge, but what about all the prospects in other leagues? Well, one such prospect has been making waves across the ocean in Russia between three leagues. Dmitri Buchelnikov has been bouncing between the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), the Supreme Hockey League (VHL), and the Junior Hockey League (MHL) and has seen some success in each.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes

NEW YORK -- — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy