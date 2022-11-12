NC State works hard for win over Campbell

Terquavion Smith scored 19 points and Jarkel Joiner added 17 points as North Carolina State hung on for a 73-67 win over Campbell on Friday in Raleigh, N.C.

Smith went 6-for-11 from the field, including 4-for-8 from 3-point range, to go along with six assists.

Joiner made 6 of 13 field-goal attempts and scored 13 second-half points, including eight of the Wolfpack’s last 10 points to secure the win.

Jack Clark just missed a double-double for the Wolfpack (2-0), finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Campbell (1-1) was led by Ricky Clemons’ 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Jesus Carralero added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Joshua Lusane chipped in 11 points.

NC State went up by nine on two occasions in the second half, including 57-48 on Joiner’s layup with 11:15 remaining.

The Fighting Camels countered with a 10-3 run capped by Anthony Dell’Orso’s jump shot that pulled Campbell to within 60-58 with 6:18 to go.

After the Wolf Pack stretched the lead to 65-58 on Joiner’s layup with 5:06 left, the Camels trimmed it to 67-65 on Clemens’ 3-pointer with 1:38 remaining.

The Wolfpack pushed the lead to 69-65 on Joiner’s jumper with 1:34 left before Dell’Orso’s layup trimmed the gap to two with 43 seconds to go.

But that was as close as the Fighting Camels would get, as Joiner hit a jumper with 31 seconds left before Clark secured the win with two free throws with 18 seconds to go.

After Campbell took a 32-31 lead with 5:25 left in the first half, the Wolfpack responded with a 8-2 run to take a 39-34 lead at halftime.

Smith carried the Wolfpack in the first half, scoring 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range to go along with three assists. The rest of the Wolfpack shot 8-for-16 from the field but missed all four of their 3-point attempts.

Clemons and Lusane each scored seven first-half points for the Camels, while Devon Dunn added six.

