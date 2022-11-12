ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

ClutchPoints

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino with latest offensive explosion vs. Browns

The Miami Dolphins’ offense fired on all cylinders in their Week 10 showdown with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The eruption of scoring from the Dolphins is not only impressive and entertaining as hell to watch but also historic. According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino as the only signal-callers in Dolphins history with three or more passing TDs in three straight games.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Out Against Rams

Murray was originally listed as questionable after suffering a hamstring injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, it is confirmed that Kyler will be on the sidelines for this afternoon’s game. Colt McCoy will take charge in hopes of getting Cardinals back in the win column. The last...
AL.com

Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa take aim at Julio Jones

In the Atlanta Falcons’ 10th game of the 2015 season, wide receiver Julio Jones caught nine passes for 160 yards in a 24-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The former Foley High School and Alabama standout’s output gave him 1,189 receiving yards for 2015, the most in the first 10 games of a season before or since in the NFL’s Super Bowl era.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins Show Browns What a Contender Looks Like

View the original article to see embedded media. Coming off a dominating victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and the bye, the Cleveland Browns traveled to Miami to face off against the Dolphins in an effort to build momentum, but they wilted under the spotlight and the Florida sun. The Dolphins...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Where AFC East Stands After Bills Heartbreaking Loss, Jets Bye Week

With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC East is completely up for grabs. The Jets watched at home during their bye week on Sunday as the Bills came up short in the game of the year, falling to the Vikings in excruciating fashion. Buffalo had ample opportunities, but a thrilling comeback and a few costly blunders from Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Minnesota enough of a shot to capitalize.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman out for Jaguars game, while a KC running back is questionable

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman — after not missing a game for injury in his four NFL seasons — won’t play Sunday because of an abdominal ailment. Hardman missed his third straight practice Friday, with coach Andy Reid reporting afterward that the receiver’s affliction was “still bothering him.” About an hour after Reid spoke, the Chiefs officially listed Hardman as “out” on their injury report.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Packers vs. Cowboys: Three Reasons for Hope

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers enter Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with a five-game losing streak. The Packers placed their best defensive player, Rashan Gary, on injured reserve this week. Their offense seems permanently stalled. The Cowboys, on the other hand, are 6-2 and coming off their bye. They’ll be at almost full strength.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Hold Out LB Myles Jack Despite Making Him Active

PITTSBURGH -- Linebacker Myles Jack was active for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they hosted the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, but he didn't see the field. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Jack, the team's leading tackler, could have played despite being limited with a knee injury throughout practice this week, but they held him out as a precaution.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

49ers vs. Chargers Sunday Night Week 10 Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 4:00 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam, Ty Davis-Price, Curtis Robinson,...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Wichita Eagle

Broncos HC Laments his ‘One-Score’ Offense After Titans Loss

The Denver Broncos are reeling after suffering their sixth loss of the season — a 17-10 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. It was a tough AFC road game against a stout opponent. Outside of an encouraging second-quarter performance, the Broncos failed to show up offensively. We...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Raiders QB Derek Carr Emotional, Frustrated After Week 10 Loss

Pain, frustration and disappointment were shown in the eyes of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr when he addressed the media following his team's 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. As pleasant is the feeling of hard work paying off, it hurts just as much when it doesn't.
Wichita Eagle

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Injured vs. Cardinals, Doubtful to Return

The Los Angeles Rams (3-5) already entered Sunday's pivotal NFC West matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (3-6) at SoFi Stadium without quarterback Matthew Stafford. Now, while down in the fourth quarter, LA might also be without star receiver Cooper Kupp, who is doubtful to return after being rolled up on awkwardly.
Wichita Eagle

Where the Jaguars Stand Heading Into the Bye Week

With the bye week around the corner, the Jacksonville Jaguars will continue their quest to find answers to their season long struggles. Following a Week 10 27-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jaguarss currently sit at 3-7, and losers of five out of their last six games. To say...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

New York Giants Top Texans, 24-16

View the original article to see embedded media. East Rutherford, NJ - The New York Giants advanced to 7-2 as they defeated the Houston Texans in MetLife Stadium, 24-16. New York scored on their first drive and then went wire-to-wire, not trailing at any point during a game, a first for them this season.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Matt Ryan Impressed with Play Caller Parks Frazier

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of surprising moves last week including hiring Jeff Saturday as interim coach. Saturday then named 30-year old pass-game specialist Parks Frazier as the play caller for the rest of the season. Frazier got off to a good start as the Colts got the 25-20...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

New York Giants Hold 7-3 Halftime Lead Over Texans

View the original article to see embedded media. East Rutherford, NJ - The New York Giants hold a 7-3 halftime lead over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium, but the score should have easily been more lopsided. After winning the opening coin toss, the Giants deferred, putting the Texans on...
HOUSTON, TX

