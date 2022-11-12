Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Related
WSLS
Woman stabbed in Lynchburg on Wyndhurst Drive, suspect in custody: police
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 19-year-old female was stabbed Sunday evening and the alleged suspect is in police custody, according to a press release. Around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Wyndhurst Drive for a stabbing. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested after stabbing in Wyndhurst area of Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Jada Nycole Hobbs, 20, was arrested without struggle and is charged with Malicious Wounding. She was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and is being held on no bond. EARLIER STORY: Lynchburg Police are looking into a stabbing in the 700 block of Wyndhurst...
WSLS
Roanoke police investigate multiple vehicles shot
Roanoke Police said around 8:40 Saturday night they got a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Leon Street Northwest. When they police arrived on scene, they learned multiple vehicles were shot. Police said no one was hurt. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police....
wfxrtv.com
Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Some members of the community say they were frightened and shocked at the events of that night. Meghan Roe is a Lynchburg resident who says she believes she saw the suspect firsthand shortly after he fled the scene.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Man arrested in assault that lands city woman in hospital with multiple injuries
A Waynesboro man is in custody after being arrested on a litany of felony charges stemming from a Sunday morning assault. Aero Casey Smith, 31, is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond, according to Waynesboro Police. Officers responded to Augusta Health on Sunday to speak with a...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Lynchburg restaurant shooting death taken into custody
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The restaurant will be closed until further notice, according to a post made on its Facebook page. UPDATE: Suspect Derek Lewis was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville International Airport, according to Lynchburg Police. He is being held...
Body found in shallow grave in Lunenburg County believed to be connected to Richmond missing teen, family says
The family of a missing Richmond teenager has told 8News on Saturday that they believe the body recently recovered from a shallow grave in Lunenburg County belonged to their loved one, 17-year-old Cion Carroll.
cbs19news
Aggravated Assault Leaves One Juvenile Wounded
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department responded to what is being described as an aggravated assault on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at approximately 5:54PM on November 12. According to the report, a juvenile sustained multiple gunshot wounds. There is no information if the juvenile was...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating after reports of one person shot on Hardy Dr.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly left a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds according to a release. CPD says it happened on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at 5:54 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. Police do not have a description of the suspect...
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones taken into custody in Henrico
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan identified the students killed in the shooting as D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler.
WSET
SEE IT: Firefighters respond to Lynchburg garage fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department said a garage fire took place Monday morning at a Palmer Drive house. No one was home at the time of the fire, but officials say there was around $15,000 in damages.
WDBJ7.com
Senior Alert canceled after Virginia man found safe
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lawrence Thomas has been found safe, according to Virginia State Police. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police as part of the search for a missing 78-year-old man. Police are looking for Lawrence Gaines Thomas,...
WSLS
Police searching for suspect after shooting that left one dead in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE - 4:25 a.m. Police are searching for Derek Lewis, 31, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tyler Johnson, 28. Authorities say Lewis was last seen wearing a red shirt and red pants and was operating a black 2017 Ford Escape with the VA license plates: 9157VH.
WSLS
Crash on US-220S in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers can expect delays on US-220 in Franklin County due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. The crash happened near Pleasant Hill Road off on US-220 south authorities said. As of 6:33 p.m., the south...
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant Friday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.
FBI, Roanoke Police looking for bank robbery suspect
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Roanoke Police Department are asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say is wanted in connection to two bank robberies that took place in the city in October.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery that happened in early October in Lynchburg. On Oct. 10 around 1:50 p.m., police say they responded to Sunshine Market on Pollard Street for a robbery. They tried to find the man, but he had already fled the area on foot.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Two people arrested on drug, firearms charges
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Alysha Harlow, 25, and Damien Terry, 19, both of Waynesboro, stemming from a narcotics investigation. On Nov. 4, narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of 2nd Street. Detectives discovered a large quantity of what was believed to be controlled substances and firearms.
WSLS
Churches, city leaders come together for walk to end gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. – Residents in Northwest Roanoke came together for a walk to end gun violence on Saturday morning. The walk was organized by Hill Street Baptist Church. One of the focuses of the walk was to hit many of the churches in the Northwest area. Reverend Preston Tyler...
Comments / 0