Lynchburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested after stabbing in Wyndhurst area of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Jada Nycole Hobbs, 20, was arrested without struggle and is charged with Malicious Wounding. She was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and is being held on no bond. EARLIER STORY: Lynchburg Police are looking into a stabbing in the 700 block of Wyndhurst...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke police investigate multiple vehicles shot

Roanoke Police said around 8:40 Saturday night they got a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Leon Street Northwest. When they police arrived on scene, they learned multiple vehicles were shot. Police said no one was hurt. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police....
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Some members of the community say they were frightened and shocked at the events of that night. Meghan Roe is a Lynchburg resident who says she believes she saw the suspect firsthand shortly after he fled the scene.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in Lynchburg restaurant shooting death taken into custody

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The restaurant will be closed until further notice, according to a post made on its Facebook page. UPDATE: Suspect Derek Lewis was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville International Airport, according to Lynchburg Police. He is being held...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Aggravated Assault Leaves One Juvenile Wounded

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department responded to what is being described as an aggravated assault on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at approximately 5:54PM on November 12. According to the report, a juvenile sustained multiple gunshot wounds. There is no information if the juvenile was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD investigating after reports of one person shot on Hardy Dr.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly left a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds according to a release. CPD says it happened on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at 5:54 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. Police do not have a description of the suspect...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Senior Alert canceled after Virginia man found safe

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lawrence Thomas has been found safe, according to Virginia State Police. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police as part of the search for a missing 78-year-old man. Police are looking for Lawrence Gaines Thomas,...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash on US-220S in Franklin County cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers can expect delays on US-220 in Franklin County due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. The crash happened near Pleasant Hill Road off on US-220 south authorities said. As of 6:33 p.m., the south...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant Friday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery that happened in early October in Lynchburg. On Oct. 10 around 1:50 p.m., police say they responded to Sunshine Market on Pollard Street for a robbery. They tried to find the man, but he had already fled the area on foot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Two people arrested on drug, firearms charges

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Alysha Harlow, 25, and Damien Terry, 19, both of Waynesboro, stemming from a narcotics investigation. On Nov. 4, narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of 2nd Street. Detectives discovered a large quantity of what was believed to be controlled substances and firearms.
WAYNESBORO, VA

