Huntington, WV

marshall.edu

School of Medicine establishes new Department of Anesthesiology

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has established a new Department of Anesthesiology to facilitate additional learning opportunities for student education, research and advanced training. Anesthesiology physicians specialize in the medical management of patients before, during and after surgery, known as perioperative medicine....
WBOY 12 News

The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
marshall.edu

Marshall University, BridgeValley, and Mountwest students selected to participate in the national Collegiate Recovery Leadership Academy sponsored by the SAFE Project

Students from multiple institutions in the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network, housed in the Marshall University Research Corporation, have been selected to take part in the national Collegiate Recovery Leadership Academy, sponsored by the SAFE Project. Students chosen for the prestigious role are:. Nathan Olszewski, Marshall University. James Nichols, BridgeValley...
wvpublic.org

Singing At Funerals And Cleaning Up Coal Ash On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, for many Black communities, music is an essential component of end-of-life rituals. When a loved one dies, families often call on a singer to perform at a funeral to offer comfort and healing. Inside Appalachia Folkways Reporter Leeshia Lee spoke with her cousin, Michelle Dyess, about being a funeral singer in Charleston.
WSAZ

KCHD officials discourage ‘vaccine fatigue’ as early flu season starts

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Black Friday shopping and an uptick in large gatherings, Kanawha County area health officials updated the community on the challenges facing the area health care system regarding COVID-19, pediatric RSV and influenza. Dr. Steven Eshenaur, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s Health...
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
marshall.edu

Ranavaya, Schneider Named to New Leadership Roles

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Two individuals at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine have been tapped to lead the school’s continuing medical education division and efforts around sponsored programs and research integrity. Mohammed Ranavaya, M.D., J.D., professor and chief of occupational and disability medicine, has been...
WSAZ

Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
marshall.edu

A cherished tradition

Tara Chambers Barbera watches as her young grandchildren, Mackenzie and Max, each place a white rose on the ledge of the Memorial Fountain in Marshall University’s Student Center Plaza. Her two sons, Mike and Joe, stand close by and follow them back to their seats. Mackenzie climbs onto Tara’s lap and listens respectfully as more names are called. More flowers laid. It’s a brief moment in time that happens every year. But it’s a gesture, a tradition, that touches her heart in a way that few other moments can. It encapsules her love of her precious family – from generations gone to generations new – and her love of the Marshall family, which has never left her side.
wvpublic.org

Health Officials Sound Alarm Over Respiratory Infections

With more people out shopping for the holidays and an earlier than usual flu season, health officials say the chances of falling ill from a respiratory infection are high. Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Health Officer Dr. Steven Eshenaur said with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), COVID-19 variants and flu filling up hospital beds, people should get vaccinated against both COVID-19 and flu.
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
