marshall.edu
School of Medicine establishes new Department of Anesthesiology
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has established a new Department of Anesthesiology to facilitate additional learning opportunities for student education, research and advanced training. Anesthesiology physicians specialize in the medical management of patients before, during and after surgery, known as perioperative medicine....
The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
Staffing shortages in Kanawha County, West Virginia schools could lead to remote learning Thanksgiving week
With 24 bus driver vacancies in the county and shortages in numerous other areas he said having one or two people out would be a major problem.
marshall.edu
Marshall University, BridgeValley, and Mountwest students selected to participate in the national Collegiate Recovery Leadership Academy sponsored by the SAFE Project
Students from multiple institutions in the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network, housed in the Marshall University Research Corporation, have been selected to take part in the national Collegiate Recovery Leadership Academy, sponsored by the SAFE Project. Students chosen for the prestigious role are:. Nathan Olszewski, Marshall University. James Nichols, BridgeValley...
wvpublic.org
Singing At Funerals And Cleaning Up Coal Ash On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, for many Black communities, music is an essential component of end-of-life rituals. When a loved one dies, families often call on a singer to perform at a funeral to offer comfort and healing. Inside Appalachia Folkways Reporter Leeshia Lee spoke with her cousin, Michelle Dyess, about being a funeral singer in Charleston.
WSAZ
KCHD officials discourage ‘vaccine fatigue’ as early flu season starts
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Black Friday shopping and an uptick in large gatherings, Kanawha County area health officials updated the community on the challenges facing the area health care system regarding COVID-19, pediatric RSV and influenza. Dr. Steven Eshenaur, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s Health...
Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
marshall.edu
Ranavaya, Schneider Named to New Leadership Roles
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Two individuals at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine have been tapped to lead the school’s continuing medical education division and efforts around sponsored programs and research integrity. Mohammed Ranavaya, M.D., J.D., professor and chief of occupational and disability medicine, has been...
Crews battle West Virginia fire, find Bible 3 ft. from point of origin
LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
The Salvation Army of Huntington, West Virginia, kicks off Angel Tree program
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Charities in the Kanawha Valley are making sure all kids have something special under the tree this holiday season. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program does just that with one of its mottos, “Every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning.” On Saturday, the organization held its Angel Tree […]
WSAZ
Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
West Virginia family shares story of recovering from RSV
With cases of RSV and the flu common this time of year, on Charleston family shares their story of recovering from RSV.
marshall.edu
A cherished tradition
Tara Chambers Barbera watches as her young grandchildren, Mackenzie and Max, each place a white rose on the ledge of the Memorial Fountain in Marshall University’s Student Center Plaza. Her two sons, Mike and Joe, stand close by and follow them back to their seats. Mackenzie climbs onto Tara’s lap and listens respectfully as more names are called. More flowers laid. It’s a brief moment in time that happens every year. But it’s a gesture, a tradition, that touches her heart in a way that few other moments can. It encapsules her love of her precious family – from generations gone to generations new – and her love of the Marshall family, which has never left her side.
Wild turkey roaming West Virginia town, delighting residents but also concerning them
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Why did the turkey cross the road? To celebrate Thanksgiving in the town of Eleanor, West Virginia! A wild turkey named “Ellie” has been recently spotted in Eleanor, and several residents have posted photos and videos online. People who have come across Ellie are delighted but also concerned for her safety […]
Free tire drop-off for residents in Williamson, West Virginia
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — Williamson residents can drop off old tires for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The dropoff location is the City of Williamson’s water plant parking lot. Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield says 1,000 tired have been dropped off so far since June. That is over 200 tired per month […]
wvpublic.org
Health Officials Sound Alarm Over Respiratory Infections
With more people out shopping for the holidays and an earlier than usual flu season, health officials say the chances of falling ill from a respiratory infection are high. Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Health Officer Dr. Steven Eshenaur said with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), COVID-19 variants and flu filling up hospital beds, people should get vaccinated against both COVID-19 and flu.
Kanawha County school bus involved in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (4:50 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022) – According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, low lighting and rain are believed to have been a factor in a crash between a Kanawha County school bus and a sedan. A spokesperson for the KCSO says the school bus allegedly pulled out in front of the sedan. […]
West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
Police looking for suspects of chase in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to Cabell 911, the Huntington Police Department is looking for two suspects that allegedly led police on a brief vehicle chase in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue. Police made the radio call around 11:14 a.m. on Sunday. Dispatchers tell 13 News the occupants allegedly jumped out of the vehicle […]
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety checkpoint in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Mason County in December to bring awareness to driving under the influence. According to the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will take place between 6 p.m. and midnight Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 on WV Route 2 near the intersection […]
