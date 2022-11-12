ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

USS Lexington Museum celebrates its 30th anniversary with a Gala

By Parker Gordon
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
The USS Lexington museum's gala happened Friday night.

The gala happened to honor the 30th Anniversary of the USS Lexington museum.

There was food, drinks, music, and entertainment. The storm caused the gala to move inside, but that didn't stop the party as many people still attended.

This event was also an important fundraiser to help preserve Corpus Christi's iconic landmark.

"This ship always needs work, we got a great crew, this ship is always in good condition, we want to keep that going(...)if you want to be a part of the Lexington family and contribute to preserving this historic warship let us know we want to bring you in and bring you on board with us," stated Steve Banta, executive director of the USS Lexington museum.

The USS Lexington museum will continue to educate the public, and will bring a new exhibit, next year, called "Women of the Navy." That is why events like the gala are so important, in order to help preserve the ship, for generations to come.

