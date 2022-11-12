Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans residents honored for Veterans Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Veterans Day ceremony was held at the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans Friday morning at 11:00 a.m., the exact time that the armistice ending World War I took effect in 1918. Originally called Armistice Day in America, it was later changed to Veterans Day in 1947.
UPMATTERS
How weather affected D-Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Every day weather affects every person around the world. Picnics are canceled for rain, school is delayed for severe weather, and roads are closed due to snow. So, what happens when weather takes a turn for the worst during times of war?. From strong winds...
UPMATTERS
Wildcats Stimy Flyers Down the Stretch in 73-60 Win
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Trailing 51-50 with 11 minutes left in the game, the NMU Wildcats men’s basketball team stepped it up on each side of the floor, going on a 23-9 run to close the contest, beating GLVC-contender Lewis 73-60 on Saturday in Houghton to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Comments / 0