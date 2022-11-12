Read full article on original website
Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer-turned-elected sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity...
Stavros Anthony poised to become Nevada's next lieutenant governor
Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony appears the most likely winner of the Nevada lieutenant governor's race with 95% of ballots counted in the Silver State.
Steve Sisolak concedes victory to Joe Lombardo in Nevada governor's race
Gov. Steve Sisolak appeared to concede victory to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Nevada gubernatorial race on Friday.
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine issues victory statement
As of Saturday morning, results from the Secretary of State show Conine with a lead of 9,983 votes over his Republican challenger, Councilwoman Michele Fiore.
Southern Nevada sees increase in RSV, especially in children
The number of people getting their flu shots has gone down dramatically this year, and Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe of Siena Pediatrics in Henderson said it is frightening. Southern Nevada sees increase in RSV, especially …. The number of people getting their flu shots has gone down dramatically this year, and...
In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts
HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
Democratic wins in Washington state buoy party hopes
SEATTLE (AP) — Democrats won a second key House race in Washington state Saturday — an open seat in a conservative region that long evaded the party. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an independent-minded Democrat, pulled off a victory against Joe Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
STATEMENT by Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge regarding Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s re-election:
Bethany Khan: bkhan@culinaryunion226.org ▪ (702) 387-7088. STATEMENT by Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge regarding Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s re-election:. The Culinary Union congratulates Senator Catherine Cortez Masto on her re-election to the United States Senate. Senator Cortez Masto is a champion for working families and Culinary Union is...
Democrats win majority in Nevada State Assembly, Senate races
While the country waits for the results of Nevada's Senate race, Democrats have emerged from midterms with significant majorities in both the Nevada Assembly and the state Senate.
Stavros Anthony wins Nevada lieutenant governor's race defeating Cano Burkhead
Las Vegas city councilman Stavros Anthony will be Nevada's next lieutenant governor after defeating Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead. Anthony, a Republican, was elected to the Las Vegas City Council in June 2009 and appointed mayor pro tem in 2015 and re-appointed in 2020. Cano Burkhead was selected by Gov. Steve...
As margins tighten in Nevada elections, advocates look to signature curing for edge
Mail ballots submitted to county election officials that have signatures that do not match those on file require “cures,” a process by which county election workers verify the identity of the voter in question before having their ballot counted. The post As margins tighten in Nevada elections, advocates look to signature curing for edge appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Holiday Tree lighting at the Shops at Crystals
A holiday tree lighting took place on Las Vegas Boulevard earlier this week. A holiday tree lighting took place on Las Vegas Boulevard earlier this week. Clark County registrar speaks as vote count goes …. On the heels of many elections being called in the state of Nevada Friday, one...
Las Vegas husband and wife both run for elected offices this midterm
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For millions of Nevadans voting, this week was a civic duty. But for one local couple Election Day was a family affair. The Larsens both ran for office at the same time. “My wife was my biggest fan,” said Flemming Larsen. “So for myself, I...
Nevada votes to raise minimum wage
Voters in Nevada have decided to increase the state’s minimum wage. Nevada voters have approved Question 2, a ballot provision that will raise the minimum wage in the Silver State to $12 per hour by July 2024. The provision also ensures the state’s minimum wage cannot go below the...
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground level
Witness image - includes added illustrations.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing light the size of a basketball rise up from the ground level and shoot straight up into the sky at about 3 p.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
US Senate race between Cortez Masto, Laxalt too close to call with 93% of Nevada ballots counted
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Days into the ballot counting process in Nevada, the most high-profile race in the state is still too close to call. Friday afternoon, another batch of ballots was added to Clark County's totals, narrowing the gap between incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt to less than 1,000 votes.
Pat Spearman concedes to Pamela Goynes-Brown in North Las Vegas mayor race
Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman has conceded the race for North Las Vegas mayor to her opponent, North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.
Abortion rights wins in Kentucky, elsewhere stoke supporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lexie Overstreet logged plenty of miles on foot, knocking on doors to try to persuade Kentuckians not to take away one of the last legal paths to restoring abortion rights in the state. Now she’s hoping her side’s win at the ballot box Tuesday will...
Goynes-Brown takes North Las Vegas mayor election as opponent concedes
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pamela Goynes-Brown will be the next mayor of North Las Vegas. She is breaking barriers as she becomes the city’s first African-American female mayor. Goynes-Brown’s opponent, State Senator Pat Spearman, conceded the race in an email on Thursday. “The voters of North Las Vegas have made a decision. I respect that […]
With Joe Lombardo Unseating Gov. Steve Sisolak To Claim Nevada’s Top Job, Las Vegas Sports Market Loses Big Advocate; Will Lombardo Support Oakland Athletics Ballpark Subsidy?
With Republican Joe Lombardo projected to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas sports teams and industry lost one of its biggest backers and sports fans in the state’s highest office. Sisolak was a strong proponent of Southern Nevada’s $750 million subsidy to help build the Raiders stadium...
