8newsnow.com

Southern Nevada sees increase in RSV, especially in children

The number of people getting their flu shots has gone down dramatically this year, and Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe of Siena Pediatrics in Henderson said it is frightening. Southern Nevada sees increase in RSV, especially …. The number of people getting their flu shots has gone down dramatically this year, and...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts

HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
NEVADA STATE
informnny.com

Democratic wins in Washington state buoy party hopes

SEATTLE (AP) — Democrats won a second key House race in Washington state Saturday — an open seat in a conservative region that long evaded the party. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an independent-minded Democrat, pulled off a victory against Joe Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
WASHINGTON STATE
culinaryunion226.org

STATEMENT by Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge regarding Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s re-election:

Bethany Khan: bkhan@culinaryunion226.org ▪ (702) 387-7088. STATEMENT by Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge regarding Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s re-election:. The Culinary Union congratulates Senator Catherine Cortez Masto on her re-election to the United States Senate. Senator Cortez Masto is a champion for working families and Culinary Union is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

As margins tighten in Nevada elections, advocates look to signature curing for edge

Mail ballots submitted to county election officials that have signatures that do not match those on file require “cures,” a process by which county election workers verify the identity of the voter in question before having their ballot counted.  The post As margins tighten in Nevada elections, advocates look to signature curing for edge appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Holiday Tree lighting at the Shops at Crystals

A holiday tree lighting took place on Las Vegas Boulevard earlier this week. A holiday tree lighting took place on Las Vegas Boulevard earlier this week. Clark County registrar speaks as vote count goes …. On the heels of many elections being called in the state of Nevada Friday, one...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Washington Examiner

Nevada votes to raise minimum wage

Voters in Nevada have decided to increase the state’s minimum wage. Nevada voters have approved Question 2, a ballot provision that will raise the minimum wage in the Silver State to $12 per hour by July 2024. The provision also ensures the state’s minimum wage cannot go below the...
NEVADA STATE
informnny.com

Abortion rights wins in Kentucky, elsewhere stoke supporters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lexie Overstreet logged plenty of miles on foot, knocking on doors to try to persuade Kentuckians not to take away one of the last legal paths to restoring abortion rights in the state. Now she’s hoping her side’s win at the ballot box Tuesday will...
KENTUCKY STATE
lvsportsbiz.com

With Joe Lombardo Unseating Gov. Steve Sisolak To Claim Nevada’s Top Job, Las Vegas Sports Market Loses Big Advocate; Will Lombardo Support Oakland Athletics Ballpark Subsidy?

With Republican Joe Lombardo projected to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas sports teams and industry lost one of its biggest backers and sports fans in the state’s highest office. Sisolak was a strong proponent of Southern Nevada’s $750 million subsidy to help build the Raiders stadium...
LAS VEGAS, NV

